MNC Sekuritas: IHSG Masih Rawan Koreksi

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Indeks Harga Saham Gabungan (IHSG) masih rawan terkoreksi ke level 6.667-6.744. MNC Sekuritas merekomendasikan saham HRUM, ICBP, MDKA, dan UNVR untuk perdagangan hari ini.

IHSG ditutup menguat 0,1% ke 6,833 dan masih disertai dengan munculnya volume pembelian, penutupan IHSG pun masih mampu berada di atas MA60. Cermati resistance 6,868, selama IHSG masih belum mampu menembus area tersebut. IHSG masih rawan untuk berbalik terkoreksi menguji rentang area 6,667-6,744. Kisaran support: 6,704, 6,587 sedangkan resistance: 6,890, 6,923

HRUM - Buy on Weakness

Buy on Weakness: 1,500-1,540

Target Price: 1,640, 1,720

Stoploss: below 1,460

ICBP - Buy on Weakness

Buy on Weakness: 10,025-10,150

Target Price: 10,300, 10,450

Stoploss: below 9,825

MDKA - Buy on Weakness

Buy on Weakness: 3,950-4,070

Target Price: 4,360, 4,500

Stoploss: below 3,860

UNVR - Buy on Weakness

Buy on Weakness: 4,170-4,240

Target Price: 4,370, 4,560

Stoploss: below 4,040

