Rabu, 5 April 2023
MNC Sekuritas: IHSG Masih Rawan Koreksi

Faisal Maliki Baskoro / FMB
Rabu, 5 April 2023 | 08:51 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Indeks Harga Saham Gabungan (IHSG) masih rawan terkoreksi ke level 6.667-6.744. MNC Sekuritas merekomendasikan saham HRUM, ICBP, MDKA, dan UNVR untuk perdagangan hari ini.

IHSG ditutup menguat 0,1% ke 6,833 dan masih disertai dengan munculnya volume pembelian, penutupan IHSG pun masih mampu berada di atas MA60. Cermati resistance 6,868, selama IHSG masih belum mampu menembus area tersebut. IHSG masih rawan untuk berbalik terkoreksi menguji rentang area 6,667-6,744. Kisaran support: 6,704, 6,587 sedangkan resistance: 6,890, 6,923

Gagal Bertahan di Zona Hijau, IHSG Melorot Lagi ke 6.801

HRUM - Buy on Weakness
Buy on Weakness: 1,500-1,540
Target Price: 1,640, 1,720
Stoploss: below 1,460

ICBP - Buy on Weakness
Buy on Weakness: 10,025-10,150
Target Price: 10,300, 10,450
Stoploss: below 9,825

MDKA - Buy on Weakness
Buy on Weakness: 3,950-4,070
Target Price: 4,360, 4,500
Stoploss: below 3,860

UNVR - Buy on Weakness
Buy on Weakness: 4,170-4,240
Target Price: 4,370, 4,560
Stoploss: below 4,040



