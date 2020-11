Lewat Pulse, Prudential Perluas Akses Layanan Kesehatan

Kiri ke kanan: Presenter Daniel Mananta, Chief Operations and Health Officer Prudential Indonesia dr. Dian Budiani, President Director Prudential Indonesia Jens Reisch, dan Chief Marketing and Communications Officer Prudential Indonesia Luskito Hambali dalam "Media Briefing Virtual - Revolutionising a healthy lifestyle, Pulse by Prudential", Kamis (12/11). (Foto: Beritasatu Photo)