Senin, 1 Maret 2021 | 20:26 WIB

Oleh : Irawati D Astuti / IDS

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Perhelatan Golden Globes 2021 digelar secara virtual pada Minggu (28/2/2021) malam waktu Los Angeles dan New York City, Amerika Serikat, atau Senin (1/3/2021) siang WIB. Dalam acara tersebut, sejumlah nama berhasil menyabet penghargaan karena terpilih menjadi yang terbaik.

Film "Nomadland" berhasil memenangkan penghargaan dalam kategori Film Drama Terbaik. Film ini juga mengantarkan Chloe Zhao untuk memenangkan penghargaan Sutradara Terbaik. Di kategori Film Musikal/Komedi Terbaik, ada "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm" yang berhasil menjadi juara.

Sementara itu, mendiang Chadwick Boseman meraih kemenangan dalam kategori Aktor Drama Terbaik lewat aktingnya dalam film "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom". Sedangkan Aktor Musikal/Komedi Terbaik diraih oleh Sacha Baron Cohen dalam film "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm".

Dalam kategori serial, "The Crown" menjadi serial terbaik Golden Globes untuk kedua kalinya. Sebelumnya serial itu pernah memenangkan penghargaan di kategori yang sama pada 2017. Selain "The Crown", serial yang tayang di Netflix, The Queen's Gambit juga berhasil menjadi juara.

Berikut daftar lengkap pemenang Golden Globes 2021:

Best Motion Picture - Drama: Nomadland

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama: Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Best Director - Motion Picture: Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama: Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)

Best Television Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made For Television: The Queen's Gambit

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen's Gambit)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Supporting Role: Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a by Motion Picture: Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian)

Best Television Series - Drama: The Crown

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Minari (Amerika Serikat)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama: Josh O'Connor (The Crown)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot)

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Schitt's Creek

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Original Score - Motion Picture: Soul

Best Original Song - Motion Picture: "Io Sì (Seen)" (The Life Ahead)

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama: Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture: Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or a Motion Picture Made For Television: Mark Ruffalo (I Know This Much Is True)

Best Motion Picture - Animated: Soul

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Catherine O'Hara (Schitt's Creek)

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Supporting Role: John Boyega (Small Axe)

Best Performance by a Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture: Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Sumber: BeritaSatu.com