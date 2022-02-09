 Ini Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Oscar 2022
Home > Hiburan

Ini Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Oscar 2022

Rabu, 9 Februari 2022 | 16:20 WIB
Oleh : Chairul Fikri / FER

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) akhirnya resmi mengumumkan daftar lengkap nominasi Piala Oscar tahun ini.

Pembacaan daftar nominasi Oscar 2022 yang merupakan ajang penghargaan bergengsi bagi insan perfilman dunia, dipandu oleh Leslie Jordan dan Tracee Ellis Rose.

"Acara malam puncak Academy Awards tahun ini akan diselenggarakan pada 27 Maret 2022 di Dolby Theater dan ditayangkan secara langsung di ABC," terang Leslie Jordan, Selasa (8/2/2022) waktu setempat.

Bioskop Tutup Imbas Covid-19, Aturan Piala Oscar Diubah

Dalam kategori Oscar tahun ini, beberapa film menguasai daftar nominasi Oscar 2022, seperti Belfast, The Power of the Dog, Drive My Car, Licorice Pizza, dan West Side Story.

Tak hanya itu, beberapa film box office seperti Spiderman: No Way Home juga masuk dan menjadi nominator.

Berikut, daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2022.

Best Supporting Actor
Ciaran Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Supporting Actress
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judy Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Animated Short Film
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Box Ballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper

Best Costume Design
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Best Live Action Short Film
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold

Best Original Score
Don’t Look Up - Nicholas Britell
Dune - Hans Zimmer
Encanto - Germaine Franco
Parallel Mothers - Alberto Iglesias
The Power of the Dog - Jonny Greenwood

Best Sound
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay
CODA - Sian Heder
Drive My Car - Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Takamasa Oe
Dune - Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth
The Lost Daughter - Maggie Gyllenhaal
The Power of the Dog - Jane Campion

Best Original Screenplay
Belfast - Kenneth Branagh
Don’t Look Up - Adam McKay, David Sirota
King Richard - Zach Baylin
Licorice Pizza - Paul Thomas Anderson
The Worst Person in the World - Eskil Vogt, Joachim Troer

Best Actor in a Leading Role
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick … Boom!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress in a Leading Role
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Animated Feature Film
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Cinematography
Dune - Greig Fraser
Nightmare Alley - Dan Laustsen
The Power of the Dog - Ari Wegner
The Tragedy of Macbeth - Bruno Delbonnel
West Side Story - Janusz Kamisski

Best Documentary Feature
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul (…Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Writing With Fire

Best Documentary Short Subject
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies

Best Film Editing
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick … Boom!

Best International Feature Film
Drive My Car (Jepang)
Flee (Denmark)
The Hand of God (Italia)
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Bhutan)
The Worst Person in the World (Norwegia)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Best Original Song
Be Alive (King Richard), Beyonce Knowles-Carter, Dixson
Dos Oruguitas (Encanto), Lin-Manuel Miranda
Down to Joy (Belfast), Van Morrison
No Time to Die (No Time to Die), Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Somehow You Do (Four Good Days), Diane Warren

Best Production Design
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story

Best Visual Effects
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home

Best Director
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Picture
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Sumber: BeritaSatu.com

