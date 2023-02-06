Ini Daftar Lengkap Pemenang Grammy Awards 2023

Los Angeles, Beritasatu.com – Ajang Grammy Awards 2023 yang digelar di Los Angeles memunculkan nama Beyonce yang meraih empat penghargaan di ajang Grammy Awards 2023 yang membuatnya menjadi penyanyi paling berprestasi dalam sejarah ajang musik paling bergengsi tersebut.

Beyonce melampaui rekor yang pernah dipegang konduktor Hungaria-Inggris Georg Solti selama 26 tahun.

Beyonce kini telah mengumpulkan 32 penghargaan setelah ia memenangkan empat penghargaan Grammy Awards untuk kategori lagu R&B terbaik untuk Cuff It, rekaman musik dance-electric untuk Break My Soul, penampilan R&B tradisional untuk Plastic Off The Sofa dan musik dance-electric untuk album studio ketujuhnya Renaissance, yang juga dinominasikan untuk album tahun ini.

Berikut daftar pemenang Grammy Awards 2023:

Album of the year: Harry Styles (Harry’s House)

Best new artist: Samara Joy

Record of the year: Lizzo (About Damn Time)

Song of the year: Bonnie Raitt (Just Like That)

Best pop solo performance: Adele (Easy on Me)

Best dance/electronic album: Beyoncé (Renaissance)

Best rap album: Kendrick Lamar (Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers)

Best musica urbana album: Bad Bunny (Un Verano Sin Ti)

Best pop duo/group performance: Sam Smith and Kim Petras (Unholy)

Best country album: Willie Nelson (A Beautiful Time)

Best R&B song: Beyoncé (Cuff It)

Best pop vocal album: Harry Styles (Harry’s House)

Best dance/electronic recording: Beyoncé (Break My Soul)

Best global music performance: Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode (Bayethe)

Best country solo performance: Willie Nelson (Live Forever)

Best R&B performance: Muni Long (Hrs & Hrs)

Best rap performance: Kendrick Lamar (The Heart Part 5)

Best metal performance: Ozzy Osbourne Featuring Tony Iommi (Degradation Rules)

Best rock performance: Brandi Carlile (Broken Horses)

Best rock album: Ozzy Osbourne (Patient Number 9)

Best alternative music album: Wet Leg (Wet Leg)

Best traditional R&B performance: Beyoncé (Plastic Off the Sofa)

Best progressive R&B album: Steve Lacy (Gemini Rights)

Best R&B album: Robert Glasper (Black Radio III)

Best rap song: Kendrick Lamar (The Heart Part 5)

Best comedy album: Dave Chappelle (The Closer)

Best folk album: Madison Cunningham (Revealer)

Best country song: Cody Johnson (‘Til You Can’t)

Sumber: The Guardian