Home > Lifestyle

Senin Pagi Digelar, Ini Daftar Lengkap Nominasi Oscar 2023

Minggu, 12 Maret 2023 | 04:35 WIB
Oleh : Surya Lesmana / LES

Los Angeles, Beritasatu.com – Ajang Academy Awards peraih penghargaan Piala Oscar 2023 akan digelar Minggu (12/3/2023) malam waktu AS atau Senin (13/3/2023) pagi WIB.

Berikut daftar lengkap nominasi Oscar 2023:

Film Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Triangle of Sadness”
“Women Talking”

Aktris Pendukung Terbaik:
Angela Bassett, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
Hong Chau, “The Whale”
Kerry Condon, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Jamie Lee Curtis, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Stephanie Hsu, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Aktor Pendukung Terbaik:
Brendan Gleeson, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brian Tyree Henry, “Causeway”
Judd Hirsch, “The Fabelmans”
Barry Keoghan, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Ke Huy Quan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Film Asing Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front,” Germany
“Argentina, 1985,” Argentina
“Close,” Belgium
“EO,” Poland
“The Quiet Girl,” Ireland

Film Pendek Dokumenter Terbaik:
“The Elephant Whisperers”
“Haulout”
“How Do You Measure a Year?”
“The Martha Mitchell Effect”
“Stranger at the Gate”

Film Dokumenter Terbaik:
“All That Breathes”
“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”
“Fire of Love”
“A House Made of Splinters”
“Navalny”

Soundtrack Terbaik:
“Applause” from “Tell It like a Woman”
“Hold My Hand” from “Top Gun: Maverick”
“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Naatu Naatu” from “RRR”
“This Is A Life” from “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Film Animasi Terbaik:
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”
“Marcel the Shell With Shoes On”
“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”
“The Sea Beast”
“Turning Red”

Gambar yang dirilis oleh A24 Films ini menunjukkan, dari kiri, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh, dan Ke Huy Quan dalam adegan dari film 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' yang meraih 11 nominasi Oscars 2023.

Naskah Adaptasi Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”
“Living”
“Top Gun: Maverick”
“Women Talking”

Naskah Asli Terbaik:
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”
“Tár”
“Triangle of Sadness”

Aktor Utama Terbaik:
Austin Butler, “Elvis”
Colin Farrell, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Brendan Fraser, “The Whale”
Paul Mescal, “Aftersun”
Bill Nighy, “Living”

Aktris Utama Terbaik:
Cate Blanchett, “Tár”
Ana de Armas, “Blonde”
Andrea Riseborough, “To Leslie”
Michelle Williams, “The Fabelmans”
Michelle Yeoh, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”

Sutradara Terbaik:
Martin McDonagh, “The Banshees of Inisherin”
Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, “Everything Everywhere All at Once”
Steven Spielberg, “The Fabelmans”
Todd Field, “Tár”
Ruben Ostlund, “Triangle of Sadness”

Desain Produksi Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“Babylon”
“Elvis”
“The Fabelmans”

Sinematografi Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”
“Elvis”
“Empire of Light”
“Tár”

Desain Kostum Terbaik:
“Babylon”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris”

Tata Suara Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Elvis”
“Top Gun: Maverick”

Film Avatar: The Way of Water karya James Cameron

Film Animasi Pendek Terbaik:
“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”
“The Flying Sailor”
“Ice Merchants”
“My Year of Dicks”
“An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It”

Film Pendek Terbaik:
“An Irish Goodbye”
“Ivalu”
“Le Pupille”
“Night Ride”
“The Red Suitcase”

Original Score:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Babylon”
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“The Fabelmans”

Visual Efek Terbaik:
.“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“Avatar: The Way of Water”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Top Gun: Maverick”

Film Top Gun: Maverick yang dibintangi Tom Cruise.

Editing Film Terbaik:
“The Banshees of Inisherin”
“Elvis”
“Everything Everywhere All at Once”
“Tár”
“Top Gun: Maverick”

Tata Rias dan Tata Rambut Terbaik:
“All Quiet on the Western Front”
“The Batman”
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”
“Elvis”
“The Whale”



Nominasi Oscar 2023 Piala Oscar Academy Awards
