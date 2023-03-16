Beritasatu.com   |   BTV   |   Investor.id   |   Jakartaglobe.id   |   e-Paper   |   Streaming TV
Lirik Lagu The Feels TWICE dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Kamis, 16 Maret 2023 | 11:43 WIB
Oleh : Kintan Lestari / KL

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - TWICE selalu comeback dengan lagu-lagu yang easy listening dan ear catching. Salah satunya lagu The Feels. Simak di bawah ini lirik lagu The Feels TWICE serta terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia.

The Feels merupakan single dari girl group TWICE yang rilis pada 1 Oktober 2021. Lagu ini merupakan lagu pertama TWICE yang seluruh liriknya berbahasa Inggris. Lagu ini tentu saja disambut antusias oleh penggemar internasional.

Momen ini juga menjadi momen membahagiakan karena Jeongyeon TWICE kembali berpartisipasi usai hiatus karena kondisi mentalnya yang tidak baik. Lagunya yang easy listening membuat lagu ini sukses di chart musik Korea maupun luar negeri.

Seperti apa lirik lagu The Feels dari TWICE? Simak lirik lengkapnya di bawah ini!

Lirik Lagu The Feels TWICE

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you got the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

Uh, I'm so curious
'Bout you, boy, wanna keep it cool
But I know every time you move, got me frozen
I get so shy, it's obvious (get ya)

Catching feels like butterflies
If I say what's on my mind
Would I hit bullseye? (Woo)
Shoot, I'm ready, aim and fire (fire)

Baby, I (whoa-oh, ow!) Feel like cupid's alive
Alive tonight ('night), yeah, tonight
If your heart beats the same way, let me know (you let me know)
'Cause I'm boom-boom-boom from head to toe, and I (yeah, head to toe)

I know, love, it is such a funny thing
A mystery allure, gotta get to know you more
'Cause I, I can feel a real connection
A supernatural attraction-ah
I got the feels for you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah
Never let it go, oh, oh, no
Never let it go, oh, oh, oh
Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah
I got all the feels for sure
Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know I got the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too (uh, uh)

Sway in the moonlight, dance in the dark
I know that I caught your eye (your eye)
Are we on the same vibe? (Same vibe)
I wonder what's on your mind

'Cause you got me good and I wanna be ya boo
If it's dumb, well, I wanna be a fool (fool, fool, fool)
Underneath the neon lights, baby
Electricity tonight, baby

I know love it is such a funny thing
A mystery allure, gotta get to know you more
'Cause I, I can feel a real connection
A supernatural attraction-ah
I got the feels for you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah (oh, yeah)
Never let it go, oh, oh, no
Never let it go, oh, oh, oh
Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah
I got all the feels for sure
Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know I get the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know I get the feels
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too (feel it too)

You got my attention, so what's your intention?
Yeah, tell me, baby, what's the deal?
Oh, one look and I know it, baby, my eyes reveal
That you, you, you give me the feels, oh, yeah

You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah
Never let it go, oh, oh, no (no-no)
Never let it go, oh, oh, oh (no-no)
Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah
I got all the feels for sure
Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (the feels)
I know I got the feels (boy, I)
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (yeah, yeah, yeah)
I know you feel it too (yeah, you are)

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (boy, I)
I know I got the feels (one more)
Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know
I know you feel it too (yeah)

Baca selanjutnya
Terjemahan Lirik Lagu The Feels TWICE Sayang aku tahuAku tahu kamu merasakannyaSayang ...

hal 1 dari 2 halaman

Halaman: 12selengkapnya

TAG: 
Lirik Lagu Lirik Lagu The Feels Twice Lifestyle Musik
Lirik Lagu Rungkad Versi Jepang Happy Asmara serta Artinya

Lirik Lagu Big Boy SZA yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Rungkad Happy Asmara, Viral Hingga Dibuat Versi Jepang

Lirik Lagu Antifragile LE SSERAFIM dan Artinya, Bicara Soal Ketangguhan

Lirik Lagu Rose Blossom H1-KEY Lengkap Korea dan Arti

Lirik Lagu OMG New Jeans Lengkap dengan Artinya

