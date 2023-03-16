Lirik Lagu The Feels TWICE dan Terjemahan Bahasa Indonesia

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - TWICE selalu comeback dengan lagu-lagu yang easy listening dan ear catching. Salah satunya lagu The Feels. Simak di bawah ini lirik lagu The Feels TWICE serta terjemahannya dalam bahasa Indonesia.

The Feels merupakan single dari girl group TWICE yang rilis pada 1 Oktober 2021. Lagu ini merupakan lagu pertama TWICE yang seluruh liriknya berbahasa Inggris. Lagu ini tentu saja disambut antusias oleh penggemar internasional.

Momen ini juga menjadi momen membahagiakan karena Jeongyeon TWICE kembali berpartisipasi usai hiatus karena kondisi mentalnya yang tidak baik. Lagunya yang easy listening membuat lagu ini sukses di chart musik Korea maupun luar negeri.

Seperti apa lirik lagu The Feels dari TWICE? Simak lirik lengkapnya di bawah ini!

Lirik Lagu The Feels TWICE

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know you got the feels

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

Uh, I'm so curious

'Bout you, boy, wanna keep it cool

But I know every time you move, got me frozen

I get so shy, it's obvious (get ya)

Catching feels like butterflies

If I say what's on my mind

Would I hit bullseye? (Woo)

Shoot, I'm ready, aim and fire (fire)

Baby, I (whoa-oh, ow!) Feel like cupid's alive

Alive tonight ('night), yeah, tonight

If your heart beats the same way, let me know (you let me know)

'Cause I'm boom-boom-boom from head to toe, and I (yeah, head to toe)

I know, love, it is such a funny thing

A mystery allure, gotta get to know you more

'Cause I, I can feel a real connection

A supernatural attraction-ah

I got the feels for you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah

Never let it go, oh, oh, no

Never let it go, oh, oh, oh

Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah

I got all the feels for sure

Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know I got the feels

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know you feel it too (uh, uh)

Sway in the moonlight, dance in the dark

I know that I caught your eye (your eye)

Are we on the same vibe? (Same vibe)

I wonder what's on your mind

'Cause you got me good and I wanna be ya boo

If it's dumb, well, I wanna be a fool (fool, fool, fool)

Underneath the neon lights, baby

Electricity tonight, baby

I know love it is such a funny thing

A mystery allure, gotta get to know you more

'Cause I, I can feel a real connection

A supernatural attraction-ah

I got the feels for you, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah (oh, yeah)

Never let it go, oh, oh, no

Never let it go, oh, oh, oh

Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah

I got all the feels for sure

Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know I get the feels

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know you feel it too

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know I get the feels

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know you feel it too (feel it too)

You got my attention, so what's your intention?

Yeah, tell me, baby, what's the deal?

Oh, one look and I know it, baby, my eyes reveal

That you, you, you give me the feels, oh, yeah

You have stolen my heart, oh, yeah

Never let it go, oh, oh, no (no-no)

Never let it go, oh, oh, oh (no-no)

Lightning straight to my heart, oh, yeah

I got all the feels for sure

Yeah, I got all the feels for ya, oh

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (the feels)

I know I got the feels (boy, I)

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (yeah, yeah, yeah)

I know you feel it too (yeah, you are)

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know (boy, I)

I know I got the feels (one more)

Boy, I, boy, I, boy, I know

I know you feel it too (yeah)

