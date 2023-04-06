Lirik dan Arti Lagu Anti Hero Taylor Swift

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Musisi Taylor Swift mengeluarkan album yang bertajuk “Midnights” pada 21 Oktober 2022 lalu. Meski sudah beberapa bulan dirilis, lagu-lagu yang ada di dalam album tersebut masih menempati posisi tinggi di tangga lagu. Salah satu yang paling banyak didengarkan yakni lagu yang berjudul Anti Hero. Ini lirik dan arti lagu Anti Hero.

Video klip untuk lagu Anti Hero dirilis bertepatan dengan keluarnya album “Midnights”. Sampai dengan saat ini, lagu Anti Hero sudah ditonton sebanyak 122 juta kali di YouTube milik Taylor Swift.

Bahkan, lagu Anti Hero telah didengarkan sampai 700 juta lebih di platform musik Spotify. Dilansir dari berbagai sumber, Anti Hero berhasil mencatatkan sebanyak 58,6 juta pemutaran radio pada periode perhitungan 11-17 November 2022.

Selain itu, makna dari lagu Anti Hero ini berdasarkan pengalaman pribadi dari Taylor Swift perihal kontroversi yang pernah terjadi dalam hidupnya. Salah satu yang diangkat juga mengenai kesehatan mental.

Lagu Anti Hero juga menyampaikan pesan tentang pentingnya menjadi diri sendiri dan tidak perlu menjadi pahlawan yang sempurna untuk bisa membuat perbedaan bagi orang lain.

Lirik Lagu Anti Hero

I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser

Midnights become my afternoons

When my depression works the graveyard shift

All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room

I should not be left to my own devices

They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I'll watch as you're leaving

'Cause you got tired of my scheming

(For the last time)

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

At teatime

Everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby

And I'm a monster on the hill

Too big to hang out

Slowly lurching toward your favorite city

Pierced through the heart but never killed

Did you hear my covert narcissism

I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?

(Tale as old as time)

I wake up screaming from dreaming

One day I'll watch as you're leaving and life will lose all its meaning

(For the last time)

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

(I'm the problem, it's me)

At teatime

Everybody agrees

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money

She thinks I left them in the will

The family gathers 'round and reads it

And then someone screams out

"She's laughing up at us from hell!"

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

It's me

Hi

I'm the problem, it's me

It's me

Hi

Everybody agrees

Everybody agrees

It's me

Hi (Hi)

I'm the problem, it's me

(I'm the problem, it's me)

At teatime (Time)

Everybody agrees

(Everybody agrees)

I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror

It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero

