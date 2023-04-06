Lirik dan Arti Lagu Anti Hero Taylor Swift
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Musisi Taylor Swift mengeluarkan album yang bertajuk “Midnights” pada 21 Oktober 2022 lalu. Meski sudah beberapa bulan dirilis, lagu-lagu yang ada di dalam album tersebut masih menempati posisi tinggi di tangga lagu. Salah satu yang paling banyak didengarkan yakni lagu yang berjudul Anti Hero. Ini lirik dan arti lagu Anti Hero.
Video klip untuk lagu Anti Hero dirilis bertepatan dengan keluarnya album “Midnights”. Sampai dengan saat ini, lagu Anti Hero sudah ditonton sebanyak 122 juta kali di YouTube milik Taylor Swift.
Bahkan, lagu Anti Hero telah didengarkan sampai 700 juta lebih di platform musik Spotify. Dilansir dari berbagai sumber, Anti Hero berhasil mencatatkan sebanyak 58,6 juta pemutaran radio pada periode perhitungan 11-17 November 2022.
Selain itu, makna dari lagu Anti Hero ini berdasarkan pengalaman pribadi dari Taylor Swift perihal kontroversi yang pernah terjadi dalam hidupnya. Salah satu yang diangkat juga mengenai kesehatan mental.
Lagu Anti Hero juga menyampaikan pesan tentang pentingnya menjadi diri sendiri dan tidak perlu menjadi pahlawan yang sempurna untuk bisa membuat perbedaan bagi orang lain.
Lirik Lagu Anti Hero
I have this thing where I get older, but just never wiser
Midnights become my afternoons
When my depression works the graveyard shift
All of the people I've ghosted stand there in the room
I should not be left to my own devices
They come with prices and vices, I end up in crisis
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I'll watch as you're leaving
'Cause you got tired of my scheming
(For the last time)
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
At teatime
Everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
Sometimes I feel like everybody is a sexy baby
And I'm a monster on the hill
Too big to hang out
Slowly lurching toward your favorite city
Pierced through the heart but never killed
Did you hear my covert narcissism
I disguise as altruism like some kind of congressman?
(Tale as old as time)
I wake up screaming from dreaming
One day I'll watch as you're leaving and life will lose all its meaning
(For the last time)
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
(I'm the problem, it's me)
At teatime
Everybody agrees
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
I have this dream my daughter-in-law kills me for the money
She thinks I left them in the will
The family gathers 'round and reads it
And then someone screams out
"She's laughing up at us from hell!"
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
It's me
Hi
I'm the problem, it's me
It's me
Hi
Everybody agrees
Everybody agrees
It's me
Hi (Hi)
I'm the problem, it's me
(I'm the problem, it's me)
At teatime (Time)
Everybody agrees
(Everybody agrees)
I'll stare directly at the sun, but never in the mirror
It must be exhausting always rooting for the anti-hero
