Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Adik dari Ateez, Xikers telah melangsungkan debut pada 30 Maret 2023 melalui album perdana bertajuk "House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing".

Grup asuhan KQ Entertainment ini merilis lagu utama berjudul Tricky House di berbagai platform musik. Hingga kini music video (MV) Tricky House telah melampaui 21 juta penayangan di YouTube.

Kurang dari dua minggu sejak dirilis, Xikers menoreh prestasi dengan masuk ke dalam chart Billboard 200 melalui album perdananya ini. Ini menunjukkan Xikers menjadi grup Kpop baru debut yang berhasil masuk dalam chart tersebut.

Lirik Lagu Tricky House

Ayy, make it louder

Jigeumbuteo boyeojulge

Nollaun tricky house

Nuneul tteugo juwireul dulleobwa

Mueosi jinjjainji gollabwa

Neukkimi wa neodo neukkini

Geureoke ppallyeo deureoganeun game

Ayy-oh-ayy

Nun kkamppakal saie ppaetgiljido molla (wae irae)

Ayy-oh-ayy

Ige uri nori, yeah, welcome to my playground

Gonna play until the sun rises up

Boyeo geumigeumi shimmy, shimmy

Da gachi dance

Yeogi eopseo ppaeneun gеon yeolgiga daraolla

Bulleora, la-la, meoldy

Eopsеodo okay, comedy

Buri buteo tteugeoun tricky house

We like it like, hoo (Yeah)

We like it like, hoo

Like it, like it, like it, like it, like it like

You’ll like it like, hoo

We’re playing like this, we’re playing like this

We like it like, hoo

We’re playing like this (Say what?)

We’re playing like this

You’ll like it like

Bounce, bounce, move like this

Nal ttara, play like this

Oh, I like that, yeogi moyeo, gotta make it boom

Make it boom, make it boom (eoiya ne maeumkkeot)

Ttukttak nawara wara jumuneul oewobwara

Yeogin eopda gado itgo itda gado eopdeora

You, you, you, you, jeonbu welcome

Show time, dwijibeojil junbi da jangjeon pow

Reff

Yeah, ja chumeul chwora

Yeah, da gachi nora

Yeah, jamdeulji mara

Wake ‘em up, wake ‘em up boys, yeah

At tteugeo

Onjongil nunbusyeo

I jibeun hot place

Chulguneun eopdago no U-turn

Face off sijakae

Ne pyeon nae pyeon gariji malgo

Break all the rules

Gotta move

We like it like, hoo (Yeah)

We like it like, hoo

Like it, like it, like it, like it, like it like

You’ll like it like, hoo

We’re playing like this, we’re playing like this

We like it like, hoo

We’re playing like this (Say what?)

We’re playing like this

You’ll like it like

Isanghago areumdaun dokkaebi nara

Bangmangi dudeurimyeon mueosi doelji

Tell me what you want, tell me what you want

Come on, tell me what you need, tell me what you need

Muneul yeolmyeon sijakdwae (Hoo)

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Oh, oh-oh-oh (Hey)

Oh, oh-oh-oh (Break it down, break it down, break it down)

Oh, oh-oh-oh

Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah

Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah

Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah

Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah

Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yo)

Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Our show is almost over, it’s our time now)

Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Hurry up)

Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Don’t forget)

