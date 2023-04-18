Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Adik dari Ateez, Xikers telah melangsungkan debut pada 30 Maret 2023 melalui album perdana bertajuk "House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing".
Grup asuhan KQ Entertainment ini merilis lagu utama berjudul Tricky House di berbagai platform musik. Hingga kini music video (MV) Tricky House telah melampaui 21 juta penayangan di YouTube.
Kurang dari dua minggu sejak dirilis, Xikers menoreh prestasi dengan masuk ke dalam chart Billboard 200 melalui album perdananya ini. Ini menunjukkan Xikers menjadi grup Kpop baru debut yang berhasil masuk dalam chart tersebut.
Lirik Lagu Tricky House
Ayy, make it louder
Jigeumbuteo boyeojulge
Nollaun tricky house
Nuneul tteugo juwireul dulleobwa
Mueosi jinjjainji gollabwa
Neukkimi wa neodo neukkini
Geureoke ppallyeo deureoganeun game
Ayy-oh-ayy
Nun kkamppakal saie ppaetgiljido molla (wae irae)
Ayy-oh-ayy
Ige uri nori, yeah, welcome to my playground
Gonna play until the sun rises up
Boyeo geumigeumi shimmy, shimmy
Da gachi dance
Yeogi eopseo ppaeneun gеon yeolgiga daraolla
Bulleora, la-la, meoldy
Eopsеodo okay, comedy
Buri buteo tteugeoun tricky house
We like it like, hoo (Yeah)
We like it like, hoo
Like it, like it, like it, like it, like it like
You’ll like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this, we’re playing like this
We like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this (Say what?)
We’re playing like this
You’ll like it like
Bounce, bounce, move like this
Nal ttara, play like this
Oh, I like that, yeogi moyeo, gotta make it boom
Make it boom, make it boom (eoiya ne maeumkkeot)
Ttukttak nawara wara jumuneul oewobwara
Yeogin eopda gado itgo itda gado eopdeora
You, you, you, you, jeonbu welcome
Show time, dwijibeojil junbi da jangjeon pow
Reff
Yeah, ja chumeul chwora
Yeah, da gachi nora
Yeah, jamdeulji mara
Wake ‘em up, wake ‘em up boys, yeah
At tteugeo
Onjongil nunbusyeo
I jibeun hot place
Chulguneun eopdago no U-turn
Face off sijakae
Ne pyeon nae pyeon gariji malgo
Break all the rules
Gotta move
We like it like, hoo (Yeah)
We like it like, hoo
Like it, like it, like it, like it, like it like
You’ll like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this, we’re playing like this
We like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this (Say what?)
We’re playing like this
You’ll like it like
Isanghago areumdaun dokkaebi nara
Bangmangi dudeurimyeon mueosi doelji
Tell me what you want, tell me what you want
Come on, tell me what you need, tell me what you need
Muneul yeolmyeon sijakdwae (Hoo)
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh (Hey)
Oh, oh-oh-oh (Break it down, break it down, break it down)
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yo)
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Our show is almost over, it’s our time now)
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Hurry up)
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Don’t forget)
