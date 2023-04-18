Selasa, 18 April 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Bonita Panjaitan / KL
Selasa, 18 April 2023 | 17:09 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Adik dari Ateez, Xikers telah melangsungkan debut pada 30 Maret 2023 melalui album perdana bertajuk "House of Tricky: Doorbell Ringing".

Grup asuhan KQ Entertainment ini merilis lagu utama berjudul Tricky House di berbagai platform musik. Hingga kini music video (MV) Tricky House telah melampaui 21 juta penayangan di YouTube.

Kurang dari dua minggu sejak dirilis, Xikers menoreh prestasi dengan masuk ke dalam chart Billboard 200 melalui album perdananya ini. Ini menunjukkan Xikers menjadi grup Kpop baru debut yang berhasil masuk dalam chart tersebut.

Lirik Lagu Tricky House

Advertisement

Ayy, make it louder
Jigeumbuteo boyeojulge
Nollaun tricky house

Nuneul tteugo juwireul dulleobwa
Mueosi jinjjainji gollabwa
Neukkimi wa neodo neukkini
Geureoke ppallyeo deureoganeun game

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Love Me Right EXO Lengkap dengan Artinya

Ayy-oh-ayy
Nun kkamppakal saie ppaetgiljido molla (wae irae)
Ayy-oh-ayy
Ige uri nori, yeah, welcome to my playground

Gonna play until the sun rises up
Boyeo geumigeumi shimmy, shimmy
Da gachi dance
Yeogi eopseo ppaeneun gеon yeolgiga daraolla
Bulleora, la-la, meoldy
Eopsеodo okay, comedy
Buri buteo tteugeoun tricky house

We like it like, hoo (Yeah)
We like it like, hoo
Like it, like it, like it, like it, like it like
You’ll like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this, we’re playing like this
We like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this (Say what?)
We’re playing like this
You’ll like it like

Bounce, bounce, move like this
Nal ttara, play like this
Oh, I like that, yeogi moyeo, gotta make it boom
Make it boom, make it boom (eoiya ne maeumkkeot)
Ttukttak nawara wara jumuneul oewobwara
Yeogin eopda gado itgo itda gado eopdeora
You, you, you, you, jeonbu welcome
Show time, dwijibeojil junbi da jangjeon pow

Reff

Yeah, ja chumeul chwora
Yeah, da gachi nora
Yeah, jamdeulji mara
Wake ‘em up, wake ‘em up boys, yeah

At tteugeo
Onjongil nunbusyeo
I jibeun hot place
Chulguneun eopdago no U-turn
Face off sijakae
Ne pyeon nae pyeon gariji malgo
Break all the rules
Gotta move

We like it like, hoo (Yeah)
We like it like, hoo
Like it, like it, like it, like it, like it like
You’ll like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this, we’re playing like this
We like it like, hoo
We’re playing like this (Say what?)
We’re playing like this
You’ll like it like

Isanghago areumdaun dokkaebi nara
Bangmangi dudeurimyeon mueosi doelji
Tell me what you want, tell me what you want
Come on, tell me what you need, tell me what you need
Muneul yeolmyeon sijakdwae (Hoo)

Oh, oh-oh-oh
Oh, oh-oh-oh (Hey)
Oh, oh-oh-oh (Break it down, break it down, break it down)
Oh, oh-oh-oh
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Yo)
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Our show is almost over, it’s our time now)
Shanty, shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Hurry up)
Shanty, yeah, yeah, yeah (Don’t forget)

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu# Lirik Lagu Korea# Lirik Lagu Tricky House# Xikers# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Viral! Ini Lirik Lagu Rahmatan Lil Alamin dari Maher Zain

Viral! Ini Lirik Lagu Rahmatan Lil Alamin dari Maher Zain

 LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Arti Lagu Those Eyes New West, Ungkap Rasa Cinta kepada Pasangan

Lirik dan Arti Lagu Those Eyes New West, Ungkap Rasa Cinta kepada Pasangan

 LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Angels Like You Miley Cyrus Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Angels Like You Miley Cyrus Beserta Terjemahannya

 LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Arti Lagu Andigan do Tuhan yang Masuk Trending Youtube

Lirik dan Arti Lagu Andigan do Tuhan yang Masuk Trending Youtube

 LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu DND dari Apink

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu DND dari Apink

 LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Love Me Right EXO Lengkap dengan Artinya

Lirik Lagu Love Me Right EXO Lengkap dengan Artinya

 LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

Pentolan Oasis Ingin Man City Hadapi Inter Milan di Final Liga Champions

Pentolan Oasis Ingin Man City Hadapi Inter Milan di Final Liga Champions
SPORT 5 menit yang lalu
1038982
Jelang Lebaran, Warga Kampung Ketupat Cimahpar Banjir Order

Jelang Lebaran, Warga Kampung Ketupat Cimahpar Banjir Order
MEGAPOLITAN 9 menit yang lalu
1038981
Ini Jadwal One Way dan Contraflow di Tol Cikampek pada Mudik Lebaran 2023

Ini Jadwal One Way dan Contraflow di Tol Cikampek pada Mudik Lebaran 2023
NUSANTARA 18 menit yang lalu
1038979
Jadi Prioritas Nasional, Ini Progres Jalan Trans Pulau Kei Maluku

Jadi Prioritas Nasional, Ini Progres Jalan Trans Pulau Kei Maluku
EKONOMI 31 menit yang lalu
1038978
Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya
LIFESTYLE 37 menit yang lalu
1038977
H-4 Lebaran, Pemudik Motor Padati Pelabuhan Ciwandan

H-4 Lebaran, Pemudik Motor Padati Pelabuhan Ciwandan
NUSANTARA 39 menit yang lalu
1038976
Lawan de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo Tak Ingin Mengecewakan Bos One Championship

Lawan de Ridder, Tye Ruotolo Tak Ingin Mengecewakan Bos One Championship
SPORT 41 menit yang lalu
1038975
Panglima TNI Perintahkan Siaga Tempur Lawan KKB di Papua

Panglima TNI Perintahkan Siaga Tempur Lawan KKB di Papua
NASIONAL 42 menit yang lalu
1038974
Menag: Mudik Tak Hanya Pulang Kampung, tetapi Spirit Tingkatkan Keimanan

Menag: Mudik Tak Hanya Pulang Kampung, tetapi Spirit Tingkatkan Keimanan
NASIONAL 44 menit yang lalu
1038973
Napoli vs Milan: Ini Statistik dan Prediksi Pertandingan

Napoli vs Milan: Ini Statistik dan Prediksi Pertandingan
SPORT 49 menit yang lalu
1038972
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
1 Syawal Ari Wibowo Cerai Inge Anugrah Dito Mahendra Kecelakaan
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Profil Inge Anugrah yang Digugat Cerai Ari Wibowo
LIFESTYLE

2

Menolak Diselamatkan, Pengemudi Mobil yang Kecelakaan di KM 22 Tewas Terbakar
MEGAPOLITAN

3

Polda Lampung Hentikan Penyidikan Kasus Tiktoker Bima Yudho
NUSANTARA

4

Lepas Mudik Gratis di Jakarta, Ganjar Gembira Lihat Warga Semringah
MEGAPOLITAN

5

Gus Nur Divonis 6 Tahun Penjara
NUSANTARA
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
Investor Daily Logo
Selengkapnya

Jelang Lebaran, Ribuan WNI Tiba di Tanah Air

5 menit yang lalu
Jelang Lebaran, Ribuan WNI Tiba di Tanah Air

Telkom Tampilkan Etalase Ekonomi Indonesia di Hannover Messe 2023

8 menit yang lalu
Telkom Tampilkan Etalase Ekonomi Indonesia di Hannover Messe 2023
Jakarta Globe Logo
Selengkapnya

Indonesia is a Land of Opportunity: Jokowi at Hannover Messe

17 jam yang lalu
Indonesia is a Land of Opportunity: Jokowi at Hannover Messe

Volkswagen, BASF to Invest in Indonesia’s EV Battery Sector

21 jam yang lalu
Volkswagen, BASF to Invest in Indonesia’s EV Battery Sector
B-FILES
Ada Gazalba Saleh dalam Dugaan Transaksi Mencurigakan Kemenkeu?

Ada Gazalba Saleh dalam Dugaan Transaksi Mencurigakan Kemenkeu?
+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

 Guntur Soekarno
Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

 Yanto Bashri
Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

 Dedy
+ Selengkapnya