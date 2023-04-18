Trending di YouTube! Ini Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Hour Mark NCT
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Golden Hour milik Mark NCT berhasil menyita perhatian setelah menyebut nama chef Gordon Ramsay pada liriknya.
Lagu yang dirilis pada 7 April 2023 silam itu berhasil memasuki 10 besar trending di Youtube dan telah mendapat 3 juta viewers pada 15 April 2023. Saat ini, lagu Golden Hour telah ditonton sebanyak 3,5 juta kali di YouTube SMTOWN.
Single solo kedua Mark ini tergabung dalam proyek NCT LAB, sebuah seri yang menampilkan rilisan solo para anggota grup musik NCT. Golden Hour merupakan lagu yang ditulis sendiri oleh Mark NCT. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari kejadian drama telur ceplok yang sempat dialaminya.
Pasalnya, dalam suatu reality show, Mark NCT yang tidak pandai memasak ditantang untuk memasak telur ceplok dengan bentuk yang sangat sempurna. Alih-alih berhasil, Mark NCT justru mendapatkan komentar menohok dari chef ternama, Gordon Ramsay melalui sosial medianya.
Namun siapa sangka kejadian tersebut, malah membuahkan karya lagu yang ciamik, dengan elemen rap-rock dan lirik yang jenaka. Untuk mengulas lebih lanjut, berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Golden Hour.
Lirik Lagu Golden Hour Mark NCT
Give me my A course
Ice is so big like a glacier
nae tongjange eoullyeo Plating
She looking at me
with no patience,
So dangerous
Menuga machi nae mirror
Michelindaweo my facial
aega jom nahante chwihae isseo
gajin geol eojjae da sumgyeo
reokena bappa
bappa na meokneura bap bap
Ladies just wait for me good girl
I got a really big
Umm I got a really big problem
I don’t know how to make eggs,
But that I do not stress
Cause I’ve never been hungry
Appetizer malgo
main dish malgo nan
Excuse me waiter
gaundedaga noreunjaman
Make it right
I’m callin Gordon Ramsay
I’m cookin up
I’ll cook you up
Diamond
Me and the kitchen
with diamond rings
I’m cookin up
I’ll cook you up
Diamond
Married the kitchen
to cook you up
Topping your fav,
domanggara hae
Tongue in the game,
da naegen buffet
I’m in your brain
like ooh la la la
jugeo, No never come back
like a bounce
Style too lavish I don’t count
doshireul unyeonghae In my gown
Boy gives governments allowance
Ain’t ever enough
Snapping like branches,
beureikeutaim eopshi Kill ‘em all
gilchiga chajawa
nae koseu byeol bakhin Front door
Cut the cloth cut the check
Off the cuff going off tonight I’m
ip matchweo On the glass
takhae Pinot noir, like blood
Not mine
Appetizer malgo
main dish malgo nan
Excuse me waiter
gaundedaga noreunjaman
Make it right
Yeah I’m calling
When it’s all said and
done girl I want you
kkeute na honjaramyeon beoryeo jeonbu
You can free my mind
See the silver lining
I know you like Hawaii
Hop on a flight
anim nae Cruise
anim mweo geotji
Let’s free your timing
jeojilleo beorigo huhwehajago
I need me a real freak tonight
You know
We live in a world
that constantly tries to
take you away from you
Everyone is being everyone
but themselves
here but not around
Wait, but what does that mean?
I really don’t know how
I’m calling Gordon out
cause it’s the
shiganeun Golden hour
haneure noreunjaga Shining
I don’t know how to make eggs
But that I do not stress,
Know I won’t ever go hungry
I’m calling Gordon out
Cause it’s the golden hour
