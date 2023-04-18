Trending di YouTube! Ini Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Hour Mark NCT

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Golden Hour milik Mark NCT berhasil menyita perhatian setelah menyebut nama chef Gordon Ramsay pada liriknya.

Lagu yang dirilis pada 7 April 2023 silam itu berhasil memasuki 10 besar trending di Youtube dan telah mendapat 3 juta viewers pada 15 April 2023. Saat ini, lagu Golden Hour telah ditonton sebanyak 3,5 juta kali di YouTube SMTOWN.

Single solo kedua Mark ini tergabung dalam proyek NCT LAB, sebuah seri yang menampilkan rilisan solo para anggota grup musik NCT. Golden Hour merupakan lagu yang ditulis sendiri oleh Mark NCT. Lagu tersebut terinspirasi dari kejadian drama telur ceplok yang sempat dialaminya.

Pasalnya, dalam suatu reality show, Mark NCT yang tidak pandai memasak ditantang untuk memasak telur ceplok dengan bentuk yang sangat sempurna. Alih-alih berhasil, Mark NCT justru mendapatkan komentar menohok dari chef ternama, Gordon Ramsay melalui sosial medianya.

Namun siapa sangka kejadian tersebut, malah membuahkan karya lagu yang ciamik, dengan elemen rap-rock dan lirik yang jenaka. Untuk mengulas lebih lanjut, berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Golden Hour.

Lirik Lagu Golden Hour Mark NCT

Give me my A course

Ice is so big like a glacier

nae tongjange eoullyeo Plating

She looking at me

with no patience,

So dangerous

Menuga machi nae mirror

Michelindaweo my facial

aega jom nahante chwihae isseo

gajin geol eojjae da sumgyeo

reokena bappa

bappa na meokneura bap bap

Ladies just wait for me good girl

I got a really big

Umm I got a really big problem

I don’t know how to make eggs,

But that I do not stress

Cause I’ve never been hungry

Appetizer malgo

main dish malgo nan

Excuse me waiter

gaundedaga noreunjaman

Make it right

I’m callin Gordon Ramsay

I’m cookin up

I’ll cook you up

Diamond

Me and the kitchen

with diamond rings

I’m cookin up

I’ll cook you up

Diamond

Married the kitchen

to cook you up

Topping your fav,

domanggara hae

Tongue in the game,

da naegen buffet

I’m in your brain

like ooh la la la

jugeo, No never come back

like a bounce

Style too lavish I don’t count

doshireul unyeonghae In my gown

Boy gives governments allowance

Ain’t ever enough

Snapping like branches,

beureikeutaim eopshi Kill ‘em all

gilchiga chajawa

nae koseu byeol bakhin Front door

Cut the cloth cut the check

Off the cuff going off tonight I’m

ip matchweo On the glass

takhae Pinot noir, like blood

Not mine

Appetizer malgo

main dish malgo nan

Excuse me waiter

gaundedaga noreunjaman

Make it right

Yeah I’m calling

When it’s all said and

done girl I want you

kkeute na honjaramyeon beoryeo jeonbu

You can free my mind

See the silver lining

I know you like Hawaii

Hop on a flight

anim nae Cruise

anim mweo geotji

Let’s free your timing

jeojilleo beorigo huhwehajago

I need me a real freak tonight

You know

We live in a world

that constantly tries to

take you away from you

Everyone is being everyone

but themselves

here but not around

Wait, but what does that mean?

I really don’t know how

I’m calling Gordon out

cause it’s the

shiganeun Golden hour

haneure noreunjaga Shining

I don’t know how to make eggs

But that I do not stress,

Know I won’t ever go hungry

I’m calling Gordon out

Cause it’s the golden hour

