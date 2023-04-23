Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Scrubs TLC yang Dibawakan Blackpink

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Blackpink tampil dalam acara televisi Amerika Serikat, Late Late Show dalam segmen Carpool Karaoke bersama James Corden pada 19 April 2023. Dalam acara tersebut Blackpink menyanyikan lagu No Scrubs.

No Scrubs merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh grup musik TLC. Buat yang belum tahu, TLC merupakan grup musik bergenre R&B dan hip hop asal Amerika Serikat yang debut pada 1991.

Grup musik tersebut rupanya merupakan salah satu grup musik yang diidolakan Blackpink dan menjadi inspirasi girl group tersebut. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana seorang pria yang menghasilkan sedikit uang dan mengemis perhatian orang lain.

Istilah scrub menjadi populer setelah lagu ini dirilis. Scrub sendiri menjadi kata yang sering digunakan untuk menggambarkan pria yang "tidak berharga".

Tanpa berlama-lama berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu No Scrubs dari TLC.

Lirik Lagu No Scrubs TLC

A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly

And is also known as a buster

Always talkin' about what he wants

And just sits on his broke ass

So, no

I don't want your number, no.

I don't want to give you mine and, no,

I don't want to meet you nowwhere, no.

I don't want none of your time and, no,

[reff]

I don't want no scrub

A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me

Hanging out the passenger side

Of his best friend's ride

Trying to holler at me

I don't want no scrub

A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me

Hanging out the passenger side

Of his best friend's ride

Trying to holler at me

But a scrub is checkin' me

But his game is kinda weak

And I know that he cannot approach me

'Cause I'm lookin' like class and he's lookin' like trash

Can't get with a dead-beat ass

So, no

I don't want your number, no.

I don't want to give you mine and, no,

I don't want to meet you nowhere, no.

I don't want none of your time, no.

[reff]

If you don't have a car and you're walking

Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you

If you live at home with your mamma

Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you, baby

If you have a shorty but you don't show love

Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you

Wanna get with me with no money

Oh no, I don't want, no, oh

No scrub

No scrub, no, no

No scrub, no, no, no, no, no

No scrub, no, no

No

See, if you can't spatially expand my horizons

Then that leaves you in a class with scrubs, never rising

I don't find it surprising if you don't have the Gs

To please me and bounce from here to the coast of overseas

So, let me give you something to think about

Inundate your mind with intentions to turn you out

Can't forget the focus on the picture in front of me

You as clear as DVD on digital TV screens

Satisfy my appetite with something spectacular

Check your vernacular, and then I get back to ya

With diamond-like precision

Insatiable is what I envision

Can't detect acquisition

From your friend's expedition

Mr. Big Willy, if you really wanna know

Ask Chilli, could I be a silly ho?

Not really

T-Boz and all my señoritas

Are steppin' on your FILAs

But you don't hear me, though

[reff]

