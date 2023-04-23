Minggu, 23 April 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Scrubs TLC yang Dibawakan Blackpink

Dewi Aspara / KL
Minggu, 23 April 2023 | 11:25 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Blackpink tampil dalam acara televisi Amerika Serikat, Late Late Show dalam segmen Carpool Karaoke bersama James Corden pada 19 April 2023. Dalam acara tersebut Blackpink menyanyikan lagu No Scrubs.

No Scrubs merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh grup musik TLC. Buat yang belum tahu, TLC merupakan grup musik bergenre R&B dan hip hop asal Amerika Serikat yang debut pada 1991. 

Grup musik tersebut rupanya merupakan salah satu grup musik yang diidolakan Blackpink dan menjadi inspirasi girl group tersebut. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana seorang pria yang menghasilkan sedikit uang dan mengemis perhatian orang lain.

Istilah scrub menjadi populer setelah lagu ini dirilis. Scrub sendiri menjadi kata yang sering digunakan untuk menggambarkan pria yang "tidak berharga". 

Advertisement

Tanpa berlama-lama berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu No Scrubs dari TLC.

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu No Scrubs TLC

A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly
And is also known as a buster
Always talkin' about what he wants
And just sits on his broke ass
So, no

I don't want your number, no.
I don't want to give you mine and, no,
I don't want to meet you nowwhere, no.
I don't want none of your time and, no,

[reff]
I don't want no scrub
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me
Hanging out the passenger side
Of his best friend's ride

Trying to holler at me
I don't want no scrub
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me
Hanging out the passenger side
Of his best friend's ride
Trying to holler at me

But a scrub is checkin' me
But his game is kinda weak
And I know that he cannot approach me
'Cause I'm lookin' like class and he's lookin' like trash
Can't get with a dead-beat ass
So, no

I don't want your number, no.
I don't want to give you mine and, no,
I don't want to meet you nowhere, no.
I don't want none of your time, no.

[reff]

If you don't have a car and you're walking
Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you
If you live at home with your mamma
Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you, baby
If you have a shorty but you don't show love
Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you
Wanna get with me with no money
Oh no, I don't want, no, oh

No scrub
No scrub, no, no
No scrub, no, no, no, no, no
No scrub, no, no
No

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Angels Like You Miley Cyrus Beserta Terjemahannya

See, if you can't spatially expand my horizons
Then that leaves you in a class with scrubs, never rising
I don't find it surprising if you don't have the Gs
To please me and bounce from here to the coast of overseas

So, let me give you something to think about
Inundate your mind with intentions to turn you out
Can't forget the focus on the picture in front of me
You as clear as DVD on digital TV screens

Satisfy my appetite with something spectacular
Check your vernacular, and then I get back to ya
With diamond-like precision
Insatiable is what I envision

Can't detect acquisition
From your friend's expedition
Mr. Big Willy, if you really wanna know
Ask Chilli, could I be a silly ho?

Not really
T-Boz and all my señoritas
Are steppin' on your FILAs
But you don't hear me, though

[reff]

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lagu No Scrubs# TLC# Lirik Lagu# Lifestyle# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Lirik Lagu Gereja Tua dari Grup Band Legendaris Panbers Beserta Chord Gitarnya

Lirik Lagu Gereja Tua dari Grup Band Legendaris Panbers Beserta Chord Gitarnya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Coming Over dari EXO

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Coming Over dari EXO

LIFESTYLE
Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik Lagu Alololo Sayang Milik Penyanyi Asal Malaysia

Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik Lagu Alololo Sayang Milik Penyanyi Asal Malaysia

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Ya Maulana Opick yang Sering Diputar Selama Ramadan

Lirik Lagu Ya Maulana Opick yang Sering Diputar Selama Ramadan

LIFESTYLE
Trending di YouTube! Ini Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Hour Mark NCT

Trending di YouTube! Ini Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Hour Mark NCT

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

Pernah Disebut Hilang, Prajurit TNI yang Diserang KKB Ditemukan Gugur

Pernah Disebut Hilang, Prajurit TNI yang Diserang KKB Ditemukan Gugur

NUSANTARA 12 menit yang lalu
1039915
Momen Jokowi Ajak Cucu Jalan-Jalan ke Goa Batu Cermin

Momen Jokowi Ajak Cucu Jalan-Jalan ke Goa Batu Cermin

NUSANTARA 18 menit yang lalu
1039914
Tinggalkan Liverpool, Roberto Firmino Diprediksi Gabung Barcelona

Tinggalkan Liverpool, Roberto Firmino Diprediksi Gabung Barcelona

SPORT 35 menit yang lalu
1039913
Deretan Objek Wisata Viral yang Kini Tinggal Kenangan

Deretan Objek Wisata Viral yang Kini Tinggal Kenangan

LIFESTYLE 49 menit yang lalu
1039912
Ini Tanda Ban Mobil Harus Diganti

Ini Tanda Ban Mobil Harus Diganti

OTOTEKNO 56 menit yang lalu
1039911
Cetak 3 Gol Lawan Sheffield, Riyad Mahrez Torehkan Sejarah

Cetak 3 Gol Lawan Sheffield, Riyad Mahrez Torehkan Sejarah

SPORT 1 jam yang lalu
1039910
Usai Ganjar Pranowo Ditetapkan Capres, Pengamat Nilai 3-4 Koalisi Bakal Terbentuk

Usai Ganjar Pranowo Ditetapkan Capres, Pengamat Nilai 3-4 Koalisi Bakal Terbentuk

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 1 jam yang lalu
1039909
Gerhana Matahari Hibrida Usai, Siap-siap Saksikan Gerhana Bulan

Gerhana Matahari Hibrida Usai, Siap-siap Saksikan Gerhana Bulan

OTOTEKNO 2 jam yang lalu
1039908
Plt Ketum PPP Gelar Open House di Sleman Besok, Bahas Arah Politik

Plt Ketum PPP Gelar Open House di Sleman Besok, Bahas Arah Politik

NASIONAL 2 jam yang lalu
1039907
Lebaran Hari Kedua, Lalu Lintas Ragunan Padat

Lebaran Hari Kedua, Lalu Lintas Ragunan Padat

MEGAPOLITAN 2 jam yang lalu
1039905
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Pengumuman Capres PDIP Ganjar Pranowo Lebaran 2023 Mudik 2023 Moonbin Astro Meninggal
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Valentino Rossi: Marc Marquez Berambisi Menjadi Saya dengan Menghancurkan Saya
SPORT

2

Arsenal Kembali Tersandung, Gelar Juara Dalam Jangkauan Manchester City
SPORT

3

Panas Ekstrem, Pemerintah Thailand Keluarkan Peringatan untuk Warga
INTERNASIONAL

4

Jokowi Tiba di Labuan Bajo, Cek Kesiapan KTT ASEAN Summit
NASIONAL

5

Pesan Idulfitri, Joe Biden Tegaskan Komitmen Tangani Islamofobia
INTERNASIONAL
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
Investor Daily Logo
Selengkapnya

Pengunjung Wisata Puncak Membludak, Kemacetan Landa Tol Jagorawi Pagi Ini

5 jam yang lalu
Pengunjung Wisata Puncak Membludak, Kemacetan Landa Tol Jagorawi Pagi Ini

Gempa M 5,5 Landa Pantai Selatan Nias Selatan Dipicu Subduksi Lempeng Indo-Australia

5 jam yang lalu
Gempa M 5,5 Landa Pantai Selatan Nias Selatan Dipicu Subduksi Lempeng Indo-Australia
Jakarta Globe Logo
Selengkapnya

We are Faced with Strong Opponent: Anies Baswedan

16 jam yang lalu
We are Faced with Strong Opponent: Anies Baswedan

Grand Coalition Remains Elusive after Ganjar Wins Presidential Nomination

22 Apr 2023 | 02:09 WIB
Grand Coalition Remains Elusive after Ganjar Wins Presidential Nomination
B-FILES
Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

 Guntur Soekarno
Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

 Yanto Bashri
Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

 Dedy
+ Selengkapnya