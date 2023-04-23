Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Scrubs TLC yang Dibawakan Blackpink
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Blackpink tampil dalam acara televisi Amerika Serikat, Late Late Show dalam segmen Carpool Karaoke bersama James Corden pada 19 April 2023. Dalam acara tersebut Blackpink menyanyikan lagu No Scrubs.
No Scrubs merupakan lagu yang dibawakan oleh grup musik TLC. Buat yang belum tahu, TLC merupakan grup musik bergenre R&B dan hip hop asal Amerika Serikat yang debut pada 1991.
Grup musik tersebut rupanya merupakan salah satu grup musik yang diidolakan Blackpink dan menjadi inspirasi girl group tersebut. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang bagaimana seorang pria yang menghasilkan sedikit uang dan mengemis perhatian orang lain.
Istilah scrub menjadi populer setelah lagu ini dirilis. Scrub sendiri menjadi kata yang sering digunakan untuk menggambarkan pria yang "tidak berharga".
Tanpa berlama-lama berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu No Scrubs dari TLC.
Lirik Lagu No Scrubs TLC
A scrub is a guy that thinks he's fly
And is also known as a buster
Always talkin' about what he wants
And just sits on his broke ass
So, no
I don't want your number, no.
I don't want to give you mine and, no,
I don't want to meet you nowwhere, no.
I don't want none of your time and, no,
[reff]
I don't want no scrub
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me
Hanging out the passenger side
Of his best friend's ride
Trying to holler at me
I don't want no scrub
A scrub is a guy that can't get no love from me
Hanging out the passenger side
Of his best friend's ride
Trying to holler at me
But a scrub is checkin' me
But his game is kinda weak
And I know that he cannot approach me
'Cause I'm lookin' like class and he's lookin' like trash
Can't get with a dead-beat ass
So, no
I don't want your number, no.
I don't want to give you mine and, no,
I don't want to meet you nowhere, no.
I don't want none of your time, no.
[reff]
If you don't have a car and you're walking
Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you
If you live at home with your mamma
Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you, baby
If you have a shorty but you don't show love
Oh yes, son, I'm talking to you
Wanna get with me with no money
Oh no, I don't want, no, oh
No scrub
No scrub, no, no
No scrub, no, no, no, no, no
No scrub, no, no
No
See, if you can't spatially expand my horizons
Then that leaves you in a class with scrubs, never rising
I don't find it surprising if you don't have the Gs
To please me and bounce from here to the coast of overseas
So, let me give you something to think about
Inundate your mind with intentions to turn you out
Can't forget the focus on the picture in front of me
You as clear as DVD on digital TV screens
Satisfy my appetite with something spectacular
Check your vernacular, and then I get back to ya
With diamond-like precision
Insatiable is what I envision
Can't detect acquisition
From your friend's expedition
Mr. Big Willy, if you really wanna know
Ask Chilli, could I be a silly ho?
Not really
T-Boz and all my señoritas
Are steppin' on your FILAs
But you don't hear me, though
[reff]
