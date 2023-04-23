Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As It Was Harry Styles
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu As It Was milik penyanyi solo Harry Styles menjadi populer setelah banyak dijadikan backsound TikTok. Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu As It Was berikut.
Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single dari albumnya yang bertajuk “Harry’s House”. Semenjak dirilis pada April 2022 silam, As It Was berhasil memperoleh 2,1 miliar pendengar di streaming musik Spotify.
Prestasi lagu ini juga dibuktikan dengan berhasil bertahan di posisi Nomor satu di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama 15 minggu. Selain itu, lagu ini juga berhasil mendapatkan nominasi Record of the Year pada Grammy Awards 2023.
Menariknya, lagu ini memiliki intro suara anak kecil berusia lima tahun yang diisi oleh putri baptis Harry Styles, Ruby Winston. Adapun intro tersebut terinspirasi dari runtutan panggilan tidak terjawab yang dilakukan Ruby setiap malam kepada Harry.
Dilihat dari liriknya, As It Was menceritakan tentang bagaimana menerima perubahan hidup dan rasa kesepian yang dihadapi oleh seseorang.
Lirik Lagu As It Was
Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you
Holdin' me back
Gravity's holdin' me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don't we leave it at that?
Nothin' to say
When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I'm the one who will stay, oh
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same
Answer the phone
"Harry, you're no good alone
Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?"
Ringin' the bell
And nobody's comin' to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you're well, oh
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same
Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don't wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids follow her
I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first
As it was
You know it's not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
