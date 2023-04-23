Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As It Was Harry Styles

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu As It Was milik penyanyi solo Harry Styles menjadi populer setelah banyak dijadikan backsound TikTok. Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu As It Was berikut.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single dari albumnya yang bertajuk “Harry’s House”. Semenjak dirilis pada April 2022 silam, As It Was berhasil memperoleh 2,1 miliar pendengar di streaming musik Spotify.

Prestasi lagu ini juga dibuktikan dengan berhasil bertahan di posisi Nomor satu di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama 15 minggu. Selain itu, lagu ini juga berhasil mendapatkan nominasi Record of the Year pada Grammy Awards 2023.

Menariknya, lagu ini memiliki intro suara anak kecil berusia lima tahun yang diisi oleh putri baptis Harry Styles, Ruby Winston. Adapun intro tersebut terinspirasi dari runtutan panggilan tidak terjawab yang dilakukan Ruby setiap malam kepada Harry.

Advertisement

Dilihat dari liriknya, As It Was menceritakan tentang bagaimana menerima perubahan hidup dan rasa kesepian yang dihadapi oleh seseorang.

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu As It Was

Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you

Holdin' me back

Gravity's holdin' me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothin' to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I'm the one who will stay, oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Answer the phone

"Harry, you're no good alone

Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?"

Ringin' the bell

And nobody's comin' to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you're well, oh

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

In this world, it's just us

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it's not the same

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don't wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first

As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan