Minggu, 23 April 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As It Was Harry Styles

Dewi Aspara / DITA
Minggu, 23 April 2023 | 15:00 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu As It Was milik penyanyi solo Harry Styles menjadi populer setelah banyak dijadikan backsound TikTok. Simak lirik dan terjemahan lagu As It Was berikut.

Lagu ini merupakan salah satu single dari albumnya yang bertajuk “Harry’s House”. Semenjak dirilis pada April 2022 silam, As It Was berhasil memperoleh 2,1 miliar pendengar di streaming musik Spotify.

Prestasi lagu ini juga dibuktikan dengan berhasil bertahan di posisi Nomor satu di tangga lagu Billboard Hot 100 selama 15 minggu. Selain itu, lagu ini juga berhasil mendapatkan nominasi Record of the Year pada Grammy Awards 2023.

Menariknya, lagu ini memiliki intro suara anak kecil berusia lima tahun yang diisi oleh putri baptis Harry Styles, Ruby Winston. Adapun intro tersebut terinspirasi dari runtutan panggilan tidak terjawab yang dilakukan Ruby setiap malam kepada Harry.

Advertisement

Dilihat dari liriknya, As It Was menceritakan tentang bagaimana menerima perubahan hidup dan rasa kesepian yang dihadapi oleh seseorang.

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Tricky House dari Xikers Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu As It Was 
Come on, Harry, we wanna say goodnight to you
Holdin' me back
Gravity's holdin' me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don't we leave it at that?

Nothin' to say
When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I'm the one who will stay, oh

In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same
Answer the phone
"Harry, you're no good alone
Why are you sittin' at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?"

Ringin' the bell
And nobody's comin' to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you're well, oh

In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was
In this world, it's just us
You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was
You know it's not the same
Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don't wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids follow her
I don't wanna talk about who's doin' it first
As it was

You know it's not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu# Lirik Lagu As It Was# Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu As It Was# Harry Styles# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Ini Lirik dan Arti Lagu Daerah Ayam Den Lapeh

Ini Lirik dan Arti Lagu Daerah Ayam Den Lapeh

LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Teddy Bear dari STAYC

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Teddy Bear dari STAYC

LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Scrubs TLC yang Dibawakan Blackpink

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu No Scrubs TLC yang Dibawakan Blackpink

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Gereja Tua dari Grup Band Legendaris Panbers Beserta Chord Gitarnya

Lirik Lagu Gereja Tua dari Grup Band Legendaris Panbers Beserta Chord Gitarnya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Coming Over dari EXO

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Coming Over dari EXO

LIFESTYLE
Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik Lagu Alololo Sayang Milik Penyanyi Asal Malaysia

Viral di TikTok, Ini Lirik Lagu Alololo Sayang Milik Penyanyi Asal Malaysia

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

Menikmati Kuliner Bakso di Kota Malang Saat Libur Lebaran

Menikmati Kuliner Bakso di Kota Malang Saat Libur Lebaran

LIFESTYLE 2 menit yang lalu
1039959
Sandiaga Uno Pamit dari Partai Gerindra

Sandiaga Uno Pamit dari Partai Gerindra

NASIONAL 4 menit yang lalu
1039958
Posko THR Kemenaker Terima 1.162 Aduan THR Tak Dibayar

Posko THR Kemenaker Terima 1.162 Aduan THR Tak Dibayar

EKONOMI 6 menit yang lalu
1039957
Fadli Zon Ungkap Alasan Prabowo Tolak Tawaran Jokowi Jadi Cawapres Ganjar

Fadli Zon Ungkap Alasan Prabowo Tolak Tawaran Jokowi Jadi Cawapres Ganjar

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 20 menit yang lalu
1039956
Libur Lebaran, Lalu Lintas Menuju Wisata Anyer Padat

Libur Lebaran, Lalu Lintas Menuju Wisata Anyer Padat

NUSANTARA 27 menit yang lalu
1039955
271 Napi Korupsi di Jawa Barat Terima Remisi Idulfitri

271 Napi Korupsi di Jawa Barat Terima Remisi Idulfitri

NASIONAL 29 menit yang lalu
1039954
Segera Diluncurkan, Ini Bocoran Kamera Selfie Galaxy Z Flip 5

Segera Diluncurkan, Ini Bocoran Kamera Selfie Galaxy Z Flip 5

OTOTEKNO 34 menit yang lalu
1039953
Jalur Arteri Purwakarta Padat Kendaraan Wisata, Polisi Tindak Pikap Angkut Orang

Jalur Arteri Purwakarta Padat Kendaraan Wisata, Polisi Tindak Pikap Angkut Orang

NUSANTARA 38 menit yang lalu
1039952
Pengurangan Poin Juventus Batal, Sarri: Serie A Terdistorsi

Pengurangan Poin Juventus Batal, Sarri: Serie A Terdistorsi

SPORT 1 jam yang lalu
1039950
LSI Nilai Jokowi Ingin Duetkan Ganjar dan Prabowo

LSI Nilai Jokowi Ingin Duetkan Ganjar dan Prabowo

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 1 jam yang lalu
1039949
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Pengumuman Capres PDIP Ganjar Pranowo Lebaran 2023 Mudik 2023 Moonbin Astro Meninggal
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Asia Dilanda Cuaca Panas Ekstrem, Ini Penyebabnya
OTOTEKNO

2

Jokowi Tiba di Labuan Bajo, Cek Kesiapan KTT ASEAN Summit
NASIONAL

3

Ini Sederet Prestasi dan Terobosan Ganjar Pranowo di Jawa Tengah
BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU

4

Jokowi Sudah Serahkan Nama Cawapres Ganjar ke Megawati, Termasuk Prabowo
NASIONAL

5

Suhu Panas Sedang Landa Indonesia, Ternyata Ini Penyebabnya
OTOTEKNO
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
Investor Daily Logo
Selengkapnya

Sandiaga Uno Ajukan Surat Pengunduran Diri dari Partai Gerindra

6 menit yang lalu
Sandiaga Uno Ajukan Surat Pengunduran Diri dari Partai Gerindra

Hasil Rapat soal Diskon Tarif Arus Balik, Penting nih!

22 menit yang lalu
Hasil Rapat soal Diskon Tarif Arus Balik, Penting nih!
Jakarta Globe Logo
Selengkapnya

We are Faced with Strong Opponent: Anies Baswedan

20 jam yang lalu
We are Faced with Strong Opponent: Anies Baswedan

Grand Coalition Remains Elusive after Ganjar Wins Presidential Nomination

22 Apr 2023 | 02:09 WIB
Grand Coalition Remains Elusive after Ganjar Wins Presidential Nomination
B-FILES
Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

 Guntur Soekarno
Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

 Yanto Bashri
Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

 Dedy
+ Selengkapnya