Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Every Second dari Mina Okabe

Bonita Panjaitan / KL
Selasa, 25 April 2023 | 09:21 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Lagu Every Second dari Mina Okabe viral dan jadi trending di sejumlah platform musik. Simak lirik lagu Every Second beserta terjemahannya di bawah ini.

Untuk diketahui, Mina Okabe adalah penyanyi keturunan Denmark-Jepang yang lahir dan besar di Inggris. Okabe debut sebagai penyanyi pendatang baru dengan merilis album perdana bertajuk "Better Days" pada 2021.

Album perdananya itu berisikan total 10 lagu, yakni Every Second, Walk Away, Let Me Down, I’m Done, Miss Those Days, Critical, Give A Little Less, Like Other People, Play Pretend, dan All My Thoughts. Albumnya pun mendapat respons positif dari publik.

Salah satu lagunya dalam album "Better Days", yang berjudul Every Second, menjadi viral dan trending di platform musik maupun media sosial. Lagu Every Second ini sudah diputar sebanyak 30 juta kali di Spotify. Berikut lirik dan terjemahan lagu Every Second.

Lirik Lagu Every Second Mina Okabe

Every second, every day
I spend hoping we never change, love when you
Never wait or hesitate
To tell me what is on your mind, really do
Enjoy your company, I think you would agree
Just where you’d rather be is right here with me
Make my day in every way
Know I’ll be ok when you are around

I just want to stop
Worrying ‘bout what could come

I really like it here in your arms
Thinking this is where I belong
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Now I fear a change, want time to stop

Waiting for an argument
Inevitable, but don’t know how bad
The smallest things will get to you
Hoping we won’t be a thing of the past
But where we are today is where I want to stay
Leave worries far away when you’re here with me
I should just enjoy this time
In case we end up leaving all this behind

I just need to stop
Worrying ‘bout what could come

I really like it here in your arms
Thinking this is where I belong
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Now I fear a change, want time to stop

Yeah, I’m always with you
I wanna remember this moment in time
Though I’m always with you
I wanna remember if we leave this behind

I really like it here in your arms
Thinking this is where I belong
I had no doubt in my mind we would make it far
Now I fear a change, want time to stop (2x)

Yeah, I’m always with you
I wanna remember this moment in time
Though I’m always with you
I wanna remember if we leave this behind
Yeah, I’m always with you
I wanna remember this moment in time
Though I’m always with you
I wanna remember if we leave this behind

