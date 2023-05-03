Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup kenamaan di bawah agensi SM Entertainment yakni Aespa meluncurkan lagu pra-rilis sebelum comeback. Lagu ini nantinya akan berkolaborasi dengan nævis atau artificial intelligence. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Welcome To My World Aespa beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Welcome To My World dirilis ke YouTube pada Selasa (2/5/2023) kemarin. Lagu ini telah tembus 5,6 juta penonton dan trending nomor tiga di YouTube music. Lagu Welcome To My World ini bergenre alternative pop disertai orkestra yang merdu.

Lirik lagu ini menggambarkan nævis yang datang ke dunia Aespa yang sebenarnya sebagai penyelamat. Di dalam lagu ini juga menceritakan bagaimana dunia Kwangya terus berlanjut.

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Whistle dari Blackpink Beserta Terjemahannya

Advertisement

Lirik Lagu Welcome To My World

(Da ra ra ra)

heuritage deuri-un

angaessok All alone

neo-l garomageun gyeonggyeseon

hana du-l geoshimyeon

kkeudeopshi tto Walk away

neol gadun geu mi-ro

Sweet escape and break away

chodaehae naegero

Hey baby, Welcome To MY World

balkkeute gyeonggyereul neomeo

Its a new world

majuhaneun You and me

dareun eo-neo sogeseo

gateun euimireul gajin neo

neo-wa nae-ga hanarago

dashi hanbeon neukkyeo-jeo

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

balgeoreumeul ttara-seo

kkumdeureun pieona-go

u-ri dure sesangeun

seoseohi keojeoga Oh

seorol dameun geu nunbbichi

son majjabeun sungan

seo-ro da-reun du sesangi

kkok mattaeun sun-gan

Hey baby, Welcome To MY World

balkkeute gyeonggyereul neomeo

It’s a new world

majuhaneun You and me

dareun eoneo sogeseo

gateun euimireul gajin neo

neo-wa nae-ga hanara-go

dashi hanbeon neukkyeo-jeo

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

This city is so pretty when your lights on

This city s so pretty when your light on

You wanna come get it ready lets go

Get it Get it Get it Get it Yeah Let’s go

This city so pretty when your light on

This city so pretty when your light on

You wanna come get it ready lets go

Hey baby, Welcome To MY World

Only we own the city

Its the REAL WORLD

shijakdweneun You and me

seoro dareun saegeuro

gateun kkumeul geuril ttae

seonmyeonghaejin moksorineun

saeroun segyereul kkaeuji

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

(Da ra ra ra)

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

Welcome To MY World

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan