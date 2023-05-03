Lirik Lagu Welcome To My World Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup kenamaan di bawah agensi SM Entertainment yakni Aespa meluncurkan lagu pra-rilis sebelum comeback. Lagu ini nantinya akan berkolaborasi dengan nævis atau artificial intelligence. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Welcome To My World Aespa beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu Welcome To My World dirilis ke YouTube pada Selasa (2/5/2023) kemarin. Lagu ini telah tembus 5,6 juta penonton dan trending nomor tiga di YouTube music. Lagu Welcome To My World ini bergenre alternative pop disertai orkestra yang merdu.
Lirik lagu ini menggambarkan nævis yang datang ke dunia Aespa yang sebenarnya sebagai penyelamat. Di dalam lagu ini juga menceritakan bagaimana dunia Kwangya terus berlanjut.
Lirik Lagu Welcome To My World
(Da ra ra ra)
heuritage deuri-un
angaessok All alone
neo-l garomageun gyeonggyeseon
hana du-l geoshimyeon
kkeudeopshi tto Walk away
neol gadun geu mi-ro
Sweet escape and break away
chodaehae naegero
Hey baby, Welcome To MY World
balkkeute gyeonggyereul neomeo
Its a new world
majuhaneun You and me
dareun eo-neo sogeseo
gateun euimireul gajin neo
neo-wa nae-ga hanarago
dashi hanbeon neukkyeo-jeo
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
balgeoreumeul ttara-seo
kkumdeureun pieona-go
u-ri dure sesangeun
seoseohi keojeoga Oh
seorol dameun geu nunbbichi
son majjabeun sungan
seo-ro da-reun du sesangi
kkok mattaeun sun-gan
Hey baby, Welcome To MY World
balkkeute gyeonggyereul neomeo
It’s a new world
majuhaneun You and me
dareun eoneo sogeseo
gateun euimireul gajin neo
neo-wa nae-ga hanara-go
dashi hanbeon neukkyeo-jeo
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
This city is so pretty when your lights on
This city s so pretty when your light on
You wanna come get it ready lets go
Get it Get it Get it Get it Yeah Let’s go
This city so pretty when your light on
This city so pretty when your light on
You wanna come get it ready lets go
Hey baby, Welcome To MY World
Only we own the city
Its the REAL WORLD
shijakdweneun You and me
seoro dareun saegeuro
gateun kkumeul geuril ttae
seonmyeonghaejin moksorineun
saeroun segyereul kkaeuji
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
(Da ra ra ra)
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
Welcome To MY World
