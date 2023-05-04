Kamis, 4 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu Satellite Harry Styles dan Terjemahannya

Dewi Aspara / KL
Kamis, 4 Mei 2023 | 16:40 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi Harry Styles baru saja merilis video klip terbaru untuk lagu Satellite. Untuk itu, simak lirik lagu Satellite dari Harry Styles dan terjemahannya berikut ini.

Video klip Satellite dirilis pada 3 Mei 2023 dan telah disaksikan oleh 3,7 juta lebih penonton Youtube. Video tersebut menampilkan konsep unik sebuah robot pembersih atau vacuum cleaner yang bernama Stomper.

Robot tersebut terlihat selalu bekerja dan menemani Harry Styles, baik diatas maupun di belakang panggung. Robot itu mirip dengan karakter tayangan televisi, Wall-E yang tinggal di luar angkasa.

Satellite merupakan salah satu lagu dari album “Harry’s House” yang dirilis pada 20 Mei 2022. Lagu ini menceritakan tentang penantian seseorang terhadap orang yang disayanginya, dimana ia selalu ada meskipun orang tersebut tidak menyadari keberadaannya.

Lirik Lagu Satellite Harry Styles

You got a new life
Am I bothering you?
Do you wanna talk?

We share the last line
Then we drink the wall
'Til we wanna talk

I go 'round and 'round
Satellite

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for ya

I'm in an L.A. mood
I don't wanna talk to you
She said, "Give me a day or two"

I go 'round and 'round
Satellite

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
Spinning out, waiting for you to pull me in
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?

Right here, right here
Spinning out, waiting for ya
I'm here, right here
Wishing I could be there for ya
Be there for ya
Be there for ya, for ya
(For ya)
(Be there for ya)

Spinning out, waiting for ya to pull me in (spinning out, waiting)
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?
Spinning out waiting for ya (for ya, for ya) to pull me in (for ya)
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?

Spinning out, waiting for ya (for ya, for ya) to pull me in (for ya)
I can see you're lonely down there
Don't you know that I am right here?

