Sabtu, 6 Mei 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Kintan Lestari / KL
Sabtu, 6 Mei 2023 | 11:10 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Ada banyak lagu yang berbicara soal mantan kekasih. Salah satunya adalah lagu When I Was Your Man dari Bruno Mars. Ini lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man beserta terjemahannya.

Bruno Mars dikenal sebagai musisi yang punya lagu-lagu romantis, termasuk kepada mantan kekasih. Lagunya yang berjudul When I Was Your Man berkisah tentang penyesalan seseorang karena sewaktu masih bersama dengan kekasihnya orang tersebut sering mengabaikan kekasihnya.

Lagu Bruno Mars tersebut dirilis pada 2012 dalalm album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. Meski sudah 10 tahun sejak dirilis, lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man masih relate dengan kisah cinta banyak orang.

Tanpa berlama-lama, ini lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man.

Advertisement
BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Satellite Harry Styles dan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man

Same bed but it feels just a little bit bigger now
Our song on the radio but it don't sound the same
When our friends talk about you, all it does is just tear me down
'Cause my heart breaks a little when I hear your name

It all just sounds like ooh, ooh, ooh, hoo
Mm, too young, too dumb to realize
That I should have bought you flowers
And held your hand
Should have gave you all my hours
When I had the chance
Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance

Now my baby's dancing
But she's dancing with another man

My pride, my ego, my needs, and my selfish ways
Caused a good strong woman like you to walk out my life
Now I never, never get to clean up the mess I made, oh
And that haunts me every time I close my eyes

It all just sounds like ooh, ooh, ooh, hoo
Mm, too young, too dumb to realize
That I should have bought you flowers
And held your hand
Should have gave you all my hours
When I had the chance
Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance

Now my baby's dancing
But she's dancing with another man

BACA JUGA
Ini Lirik Lagu Sparks Coldplay Beserta Terjemahannya

Although it hurts
I'll be the first to say that I was wrong
Oh, I know I'm probably much too late
To try and apologize for my mistakes
But I just want you to know

I hope he buys you flowers
I hope he holds your hand
Give you all his hours
When he has the chance
Take you to every party
'Cause I remember how much you loved to dance
Do all the things I should have done
When I was your man
Do all the things I should have done
When I was your man

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu# Lirik Lagu When I Was Your Man# Bruno Mars# Lifestyle# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Lirik Lagu Curtains Ed Sheeran Lengkap dengan Terjemahan

Lirik Lagu Curtains Ed Sheeran Lengkap dengan Terjemahan

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu U dari Ikon Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu U dari Ikon Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Ini Kumpulan Lagu untuk Memperingati Hari Kebangkitan Nasional Beserta Liriknya

Ini Kumpulan Lagu untuk Memperingati Hari Kebangkitan Nasional Beserta Liriknya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Satellite Harry Styles dan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Satellite Harry Styles dan Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Unforgiven Le Sserafim dan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Unforgiven Le Sserafim dan Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Whistle dari Blackpink Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Whistle dari Blackpink Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

WHO Sudah Cabut Status Darurat Covid-19, Indonesia Kapan?

WHO Sudah Cabut Status Darurat Covid-19, Indonesia Kapan?

NASIONAL 9 menit yang lalu
1042691
Nelayan Hilang Diterjang Ombak Saat Melaut di Karangasem

Nelayan Hilang Diterjang Ombak Saat Melaut di Karangasem

NUSANTARA 18 menit yang lalu
1042692
Farrel Sabet Perak SEA Games 2023 dari Renang 100 Meter Gaya Punggung

Farrel Sabet Perak SEA Games 2023 dari Renang 100 Meter Gaya Punggung

SPORT 24 menit yang lalu
1042689
4 WNI Korban TPPO dan Penyekapan di Myanmar Sudah Dibebaskan

4 WNI Korban TPPO dan Penyekapan di Myanmar Sudah Dibebaskan

NASIONAL 25 menit yang lalu
1042687
Kunjungan ke Ponpes di Surabaya, Ganjar Disambut Meriah Nyai dan Ning

Kunjungan ke Ponpes di Surabaya, Ganjar Disambut Meriah Nyai dan Ning

NUSANTARA 29 menit yang lalu
1042688
Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Sepanjang 2023 Diproyeksi Turun ke 5,04%

Pertumbuhan Ekonomi Sepanjang 2023 Diproyeksi Turun ke 5,04%

EKONOMI 33 menit yang lalu
1042686
Setelah Prabowo dan Airlangga, Giliran Cak Imin Sowan ke JK

Setelah Prabowo dan Airlangga, Giliran Cak Imin Sowan ke JK

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 38 menit yang lalu
1042684
Penumpang Selamat Ceritakan Suasana Kepanikan di Atas Kapal Feri yang Terbakar di Merak

Penumpang Selamat Ceritakan Suasana Kepanikan di Atas Kapal Feri yang Terbakar di Merak

NUSANTARA 39 menit yang lalu
1042685
Dua Wanita Lansia di Apartemen Kelapa Gading Ditusuk Warga Nigeria

Dua Wanita Lansia di Apartemen Kelapa Gading Ditusuk Warga Nigeria

MEGAPOLITAN 43 menit yang lalu
1042683
Erick Thohir: BSI Sudah Jadi Bank Terbesar Ke-6 di Indonesia

Erick Thohir: BSI Sudah Jadi Bank Terbesar Ke-6 di Indonesia

EKONOMI 48 menit yang lalu
1042681
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Karyawati Cikarang Viral Aksi Koboi di Tol Jokowi di Lampung Penembakan MUI Pemilu 2024
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Digerebek Suami Selingkuhan, Bripka Dedi Musari Dipatsus Propam Polda Sultra
NUSANTARA

2

Gunakan Pelat Dinas Polri Palsu, Ternyata Ini Pekerjaan sang Koboi di Jalan Tol
MEGAPOLITAN

3

Tertangkap Basah Selingkuh, Bripka Dedi Musari Terancam Dipecat dari Polri
NUSANTARA

4

Imbas Penutupan Jalan Otista Bogor, Omzet Pedagang Dekati Nol
MEGAPOLITAN

5

Breaking News: WHO Cabut Status Darurat Global Covid-19
INTERNASIONAL
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
B-FILES
Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

Perlu Terobosan Hukum Bongkar Transaksi Rp 189 T di Kemenkeu

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

 Guntur Soekarno
Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

 Yanto Bashri
Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

 Dedy
+ Selengkapnya