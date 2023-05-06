Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Ada banyak lagu yang berbicara soal mantan kekasih. Salah satunya adalah lagu When I Was Your Man dari Bruno Mars. Ini lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man beserta terjemahannya.
Bruno Mars dikenal sebagai musisi yang punya lagu-lagu romantis, termasuk kepada mantan kekasih. Lagunya yang berjudul When I Was Your Man berkisah tentang penyesalan seseorang karena sewaktu masih bersama dengan kekasihnya orang tersebut sering mengabaikan kekasihnya.
Lagu Bruno Mars tersebut dirilis pada 2012 dalalm album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. Meski sudah 10 tahun sejak dirilis, lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man masih relate dengan kisah cinta banyak orang.
Tanpa berlama-lama, ini lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man.
Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man
Same bed but it feels just a little bit bigger now
Our song on the radio but it don't sound the same
When our friends talk about you, all it does is just tear me down
'Cause my heart breaks a little when I hear your name
It all just sounds like ooh, ooh, ooh, hoo
Mm, too young, too dumb to realize
That I should have bought you flowers
And held your hand
Should have gave you all my hours
When I had the chance
Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance
Now my baby's dancing
But she's dancing with another man
My pride, my ego, my needs, and my selfish ways
Caused a good strong woman like you to walk out my life
Now I never, never get to clean up the mess I made, oh
And that haunts me every time I close my eyes
It all just sounds like ooh, ooh, ooh, hoo
Mm, too young, too dumb to realize
That I should have bought you flowers
And held your hand
Should have gave you all my hours
When I had the chance
Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance
Now my baby's dancing
But she's dancing with another man
Although it hurts
I'll be the first to say that I was wrong
Oh, I know I'm probably much too late
To try and apologize for my mistakes
But I just want you to know
I hope he buys you flowers
I hope he holds your hand
Give you all his hours
When he has the chance
Take you to every party
'Cause I remember how much you loved to dance
Do all the things I should have done
When I was your man
Do all the things I should have done
When I was your man
Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini
Bagikan