Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Ada banyak lagu yang berbicara soal mantan kekasih. Salah satunya adalah lagu When I Was Your Man dari Bruno Mars. Ini lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man beserta terjemahannya.

Bruno Mars dikenal sebagai musisi yang punya lagu-lagu romantis, termasuk kepada mantan kekasih. Lagunya yang berjudul When I Was Your Man berkisah tentang penyesalan seseorang karena sewaktu masih bersama dengan kekasihnya orang tersebut sering mengabaikan kekasihnya.

Lagu Bruno Mars tersebut dirilis pada 2012 dalalm album “Unorthodox Jukebox”. Meski sudah 10 tahun sejak dirilis, lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man masih relate dengan kisah cinta banyak orang.

Tanpa berlama-lama, ini lirik lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man.

Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man

Same bed but it feels just a little bit bigger now

Our song on the radio but it don't sound the same

When our friends talk about you, all it does is just tear me down

'Cause my heart breaks a little when I hear your name

It all just sounds like ooh, ooh, ooh, hoo

Mm, too young, too dumb to realize

That I should have bought you flowers

And held your hand

Should have gave you all my hours

When I had the chance

Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance

Now my baby's dancing

But she's dancing with another man

My pride, my ego, my needs, and my selfish ways

Caused a good strong woman like you to walk out my life

Now I never, never get to clean up the mess I made, oh

And that haunts me every time I close my eyes

It all just sounds like ooh, ooh, ooh, hoo

Mm, too young, too dumb to realize

That I should have bought you flowers

And held your hand

Should have gave you all my hours

When I had the chance

Take you to every party 'cause all you wanted to do was dance

Now my baby's dancing

But she's dancing with another man

Although it hurts

I'll be the first to say that I was wrong

Oh, I know I'm probably much too late

To try and apologize for my mistakes

But I just want you to know

I hope he buys you flowers

I hope he holds your hand

Give you all his hours

When he has the chance

Take you to every party

'Cause I remember how much you loved to dance

Do all the things I should have done

When I was your man

Do all the things I should have done

When I was your man

