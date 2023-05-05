Lirik Lagu U dari Ikon Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Ikon akhirnya merilis album terbaru mereka pada 4 Mei 2023. Pada comeback ini Ikon merilis full album ketiga bertajuk Take Off dengan title track berjudul U. Ini lirik lagu U dari Ikon.

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Sejak meninggalkan YG Entertainment, ini adalah comeback pertama Ikon dengan agensi 143 Entertainment. Lirik lagu U ditulis oleh member Ikon, Bobby dan tatanan musik dibantu oleh The Proof. Lirik lagu ini mengisahkan tentang kisah cinta dan suatu pemberian spesial kepada seseorang yang dicintai.

Lagu U bisa didengarkan di berbagai platform musik, untuk video musiknya bisa disaksikan di kanal YouTube resmi Ikon. Hingga saat ini Jumat (5/5/2023) video lagu U sudah ditonton sebanyak 1.5 juta kali dalam waktu 17 jam setelah dirilis dan trending nomor 21 dalam kategori YouTube musik.

Advertisement

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Unforgiven Le Sserafim dan Terjemahannya

Berikut lirik lagu U

Passing all the red lights

Tryna get to you

I’m bringing party to you

Hope you ready? Ready!

Nae noe sok ane fire

Ontong ne misoppun

Put your favorite jackett on

Camera it on the roll

Stunning

Girl you know you stunning

Seksihan ne gulgoge

Nae simjangeun running

Party, just for you darling

Tteobol piryo eopsi

Ne onmom dahaeseo own it

I need you to be by my side like I need you

Ooh nuneul gamgo

Du soneul ollyeo nae moge

You got that sun kissed on yo’ face

Ooh, I wanna taste that

Put your favorite jackett on

Camera it on the roll

Baby, I just can’t get enough of you

Wrote a thousandt songt for you

Neoman wonhandamyeon girl

We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

Neoreul wihandamyeon I can do anything (word)

Sokneun sem chigo baby give a minute (give a minute)

Pedal to the metal I’m speeding

Pido heullyeojulge no kidding

Call your be stiet to come through though

Jeungingwa piryohaji byeongpungdo

Nado aniya oneul juingongeun

Ojik neo

Party just for u but first

I need u 2 be by my side like i need you

Ooh nuneul gamgo

Du soneul ollyeo nae moge

U got Sunkissed on yo face

Ooh I wanna taste that

Put your favorite jacket on

Camera it on the roll

Baby, I just can’t get enough of you

Wrote a thousandt songt for you

Neoman wonhandamyeon girl

We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

We throwing party just for you

Headt out the sunroof

Stuck on thoughtt of you

Whatever it take to please ya

U know dat I’m gonna do

Headt out the sunroof

Stuck on thoughtt of you

Whatever it take to please ya

U know dat I’m gonna do

Passing all the red lights

Trynna get you

I’m bringing party 2 u

Hope u ready? Ready!

Nae noe sok ane fire

Ontong ne misoppun

Put your favorite jackett on

Camera it on the roll

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

Only for u (Only for u)

We throwing party

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan