Jumat, 5 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu U dari Ikon Beserta Terjemahannya

Bonita Panjaitan / ADP
Jumat, 5 Mei 2023 | 14:39 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Ikon akhirnya merilis album terbaru mereka pada 4 Mei 2023. Pada comeback ini Ikon merilis full album ketiga bertajuk Take Off dengan title track berjudul U. Ini lirik lagu U dari Ikon.

Sejak meninggalkan YG Entertainment, ini adalah comeback pertama Ikon dengan agensi 143 Entertainment. Lirik lagu U ditulis oleh member Ikon, Bobby dan tatanan musik dibantu oleh The Proof. Lirik lagu ini mengisahkan tentang kisah cinta dan suatu pemberian spesial kepada seseorang yang dicintai.

Lagu U bisa didengarkan di berbagai platform musik, untuk video musiknya bisa disaksikan di kanal YouTube resmi Ikon. Hingga saat ini Jumat (5/5/2023) video lagu U sudah ditonton sebanyak 1.5 juta kali dalam waktu 17 jam setelah dirilis dan trending nomor 21 dalam kategori YouTube musik.

Berikut lirik lagu U

Passing all the red lights
Tryna get to you
I’m bringing party to you
Hope you ready? Ready!
Nae noe sok ane fire
Ontong ne misoppun
Put your favorite jackett on
Camera it on the roll

Stunning
Girl you know you stunning
Seksihan ne gulgoge
Nae simjangeun running
Party, just for you darling
Tteobol piryo eopsi
Ne onmom dahaeseo own it

I need you to be by my side like I need you
Ooh nuneul gamgo
Du soneul ollyeo nae moge

You got that sun kissed on yo’ face
Ooh, I wanna taste that
Put your favorite jackett on
Camera it on the roll

Baby, I just can’t get enough of you
Wrote a thousandt songt for you
Neoman wonhandamyeon girl
We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u

Neoreul wihandamyeon I can do anything (word)
Sokneun sem chigo baby give a minute (give a minute)
Pedal to the metal I’m speeding
Pido heullyeojulge no kidding
Call your be stiet to come through though
Jeungingwa piryohaji byeongpungdo
Nado aniya oneul juingongeun
Ojik neo
Party just for u but first

I need u 2 be by my side like i need you
Ooh nuneul gamgo
Du soneul ollyeo nae moge
U got Sunkissed on yo face
Ooh I wanna taste that
Put your favorite jacket on
Camera it on the roll

Baby, I just can’t get enough of you
Wrote a thousandt songt for you
Neoman wonhandamyeon girl
We throwing party just for you

Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)

We throwing party just for you
Headt out the sunroof
Stuck on thoughtt of you
Whatever it take to please ya
U know dat I’m gonna do
Headt out the sunroof
Stuck on thoughtt of you
Whatever it take to please ya
U know dat I’m gonna do

Passing all the red lights
Trynna get you
I’m bringing party 2 u
Hope u ready? Ready!
Nae noe sok ane fire
Ontong ne misoppun
Put your favorite jackett on
Camera it on the roll

Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
Only for u (Only for u)
We throwing party

