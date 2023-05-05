Lirik Lagu Curtains Ed Sheeran Lengkap dengan Terjemahan
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Curtains merupakan salah satu lagu dari album terbaru Ed Sheeran. Simak lirik lagu Curtains di bawah ini.
Ed Sheeran hari ini (5/5/2023) baru saja merilis album terbarunya yang bertajuk “-” (dibaca Subtract). Ada 14 lagu baru yang masuk dalam album kelima penyanyi 32 tahun itu.
Adapun lagu-lagu di album “-” di antaranya Boat, Saltwater, Eyes Closed, Life Goes On, Dusty, End of Youth, Colourblind, Curtains, Borderline, Spark, Vega, Sycamore, No Strings, dan The Hills of Aberfeldy.
Selain lagu, Ed Sheeran juga merilis video klip lirik video untuk lagu-lagunya. Salah satunya adalah video lirik lagu Curtains.
Lagu Curtains berkisah tentang seseorang yang awalnya ingin bersembunyi akibat kejadian mengerikan, perlahan mulai bangkit dan ingin melihat sinar matahari lagi demi meraih masa depan yang lebih baik.
Berikut lirik lagu Curtains dari Ed Sheeran lengkap dengan terjemahannya.
Lirik Lagu Curtains Ed Sheeran
Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sun shine
I think I'm done with my hiding place
And you found my anyway
It's been forever but I'm feeling alright
Tears dry, we'll leave no trace
And tomorrow's another day
Hide and seek
I am somewhere close away
You won't leave
How long it's been since we started the game?
I can't be seen
And you won't find me today
I can't be
This love, I'll be okay
"Are you alright?" Baby, don't ask
'Cause you know I never like to talk about that
The inside, see, I always go back
And I always will, obviously
Is it in your childhood? See, there's nothing in your past
But the sadness, promise that it won't last
And the back hurt, I'm tryna take it all back
And there's still more underneath
And that's when you say to me
"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sun shine
I think I'm done with my hiding place
And you found my anyway
It's been forever but I'm feeling alright
Tears dry, we'll leave no trace
And tomorrow's another day"
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine
Hide and seek
Count to ten and close your eyes
Try to breathe
See a message and no reply
Nice to meet
But in reality say goodbye
Life can be so beautiful with the drive
"Are you okay?" Yeah, I guess so
But in some days feels like I'm trapped in a hole
But I keep the quit so the ones around me don't know
The mountain feels so still
And you say that I'm here and that I don't have to carry it alone
And the outside pays in your soul
Still fighting the dark 'cause you leave me so cold
The days not out of reach
And that's when you say to me
"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sun shine
I think I'm done with my hiding place
And you found my anyway
It's been forever but I'm feeling alright
Tears dry, we'll leave no trace
And tomorrow's another day"
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine
