Lirik Lagu Curtains Ed Sheeran Lengkap dengan Terjemahan

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Curtains merupakan salah satu lagu dari album terbaru Ed Sheeran. Simak lirik lagu Curtains di bawah ini.

Ed Sheeran hari ini (5/5/2023) baru saja merilis album terbarunya yang bertajuk “-” (dibaca Subtract). Ada 14 lagu baru yang masuk dalam album kelima penyanyi 32 tahun itu.

Adapun lagu-lagu di album “-” di antaranya Boat, Saltwater, Eyes Closed, Life Goes On, Dusty, End of Youth, Colourblind, Curtains, Borderline, Spark, Vega, Sycamore, No Strings, dan The Hills of Aberfeldy.

Selain lagu, Ed Sheeran juga merilis video klip lirik video untuk lagu-lagunya. Salah satunya adalah video lirik lagu Curtains.

Advertisement

Lagu Curtains berkisah tentang seseorang yang awalnya ingin bersembunyi akibat kejadian mengerikan, perlahan mulai bangkit dan ingin melihat sinar matahari lagi demi meraih masa depan yang lebih baik.

Berikut lirik lagu Curtains dari Ed Sheeran lengkap dengan terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Curtains Ed Sheeran

Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sun shine

I think I'm done with my hiding place

And you found my anyway

It's been forever but I'm feeling alright

Tears dry, we'll leave no trace

And tomorrow's another day

Hide and seek

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Bruno Mars When I Was Your Man Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

I am somewhere close away

You won't leave

How long it's been since we started the game?

I can't be seen

And you won't find me today

I can't be

This love, I'll be okay

"Are you alright?" Baby, don't ask

'Cause you know I never like to talk about that

The inside, see, I always go back

And I always will, obviously

Is it in your childhood? See, there's nothing in your past

But the sadness, promise that it won't last

And the back hurt, I'm tryna take it all back

And there's still more underneath

And that's when you say to me

"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sun shine

I think I'm done with my hiding place

And you found my anyway

It's been forever but I'm feeling alright

Tears dry, we'll leave no trace

And tomorrow's another day"

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine

Hide and seek

Count to ten and close your eyes

Try to breathe

See a message and no reply

Nice to meet

But in reality say goodbye

Life can be so beautiful with the drive

"Are you okay?" Yeah, I guess so

But in some days feels like I'm trapped in a hole

But I keep the quit so the ones around me don't know

The mountain feels so still

And you say that I'm here and that I don't have to carry it alone

And the outside pays in your soul

Still fighting the dark 'cause you leave me so cold

The days not out of reach

And that's when you say to me

"Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sun shine

I think I'm done with my hiding place

And you found my anyway

It's been forever but I'm feeling alright

Tears dry, we'll leave no trace

And tomorrow's another day"

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan