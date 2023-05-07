Ini Lirik Lagu Golden Hour JVKE Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi kenamaan asal Amerika Serikat yakni JVKE memiliki lagu yang sangat populer berjudul Golden Hour. Ini lirik lagu Golden Hour JVKE beserta terjemahannya.
Meski sudah dirilis sejak 15 Juli 2022 lalu, lagu Golden Hour ini masih marak didengarkan oleh khalayak ramai. Terbaru, JVKE berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi asal Jepang bernama Fuji Kaze untuk remix lagu Golden Hour.
Lagu Golden Hour telah ditonton lebih dari 88 juta kali di YouTube. Selain itu, Golden Hour menceritakan tentang sepasang kekasih yang sedang menikmati senja bersama.
Lirik Lagu Golden Hour
It was just two lovers
Sittin' in the car, listening to Blonde
Fallin' for each other
Pink and orange skies, feelin' super childish
No Donald Glover
Missed call from my mother
Like, "Where you at tonight?" Got no alibi
I was all alone with the love of my life
She's got glitter for skin
My radiant beam in the night
I don't need no light to see you
Shine
It's your golden hour (oh)
You slow down time
In your golden hour (oh)
We were just two lovers
Feet up on the dash, drivin' nowhere fast
Burnin' through the summer
Radio on blast, make the moment last
She got solar power
Minutes feel like hours
She knew she was the baddest, can you even imagine
Fallin' like I did?
For the love of my life
She's got glow on her face
A glorious look in her eyes
My angel of light
I was all alone with the love of my life
She's got glitter for skin
My radiant beam in the night
I don't need no light to see you
Shine
It's your golden hour (oh)
You slow down time
In your golden hour (oh)
