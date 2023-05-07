Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi kenamaan asal Amerika Serikat yakni JVKE memiliki lagu yang sangat populer berjudul Golden Hour. Ini lirik lagu Golden Hour JVKE beserta terjemahannya.

Meski sudah dirilis sejak 15 Juli 2022 lalu, lagu Golden Hour ini masih marak didengarkan oleh khalayak ramai. Terbaru, JVKE berkolaborasi dengan penyanyi asal Jepang bernama Fuji Kaze untuk remix lagu Golden Hour.

Lagu Golden Hour telah ditonton lebih dari 88 juta kali di YouTube. Selain itu, Golden Hour menceritakan tentang sepasang kekasih yang sedang menikmati senja bersama.

Lirik Lagu Golden Hour

It was just two lovers

Sittin' in the car, listening to Blonde

Fallin' for each other

Pink and orange skies, feelin' super childish

No Donald Glover

Missed call from my mother

Like, "Where you at tonight?" Got no alibi

I was all alone with the love of my life

She's got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don't need no light to see you

Shine

It's your golden hour (oh)

You slow down time

In your golden hour (oh)

We were just two lovers

Feet up on the dash, drivin' nowhere fast

Burnin' through the summer

Radio on blast, make the moment last

She got solar power

Minutes feel like hours

She knew she was the baddest, can you even imagine

Fallin' like I did?

For the love of my life

She's got glow on her face

A glorious look in her eyes

My angel of light

I was all alone with the love of my life

She's got glitter for skin

My radiant beam in the night

I don't need no light to see you

Shine

It's your golden hour (oh)

You slow down time

In your golden hour (oh)

