Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Jennie Blackpink membawakan lagu You & Me saat penampilan solonya di Coachella 2023. Ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink.
Blackpink sukses mengguncang panggung Coachella 2023 dengan penampilan mereka, baik dalam formasi grup maupun solo. Di penampilan solo, Jennie Blackpink tampil dengan membawakan lagu You & Me. Lagu tersebut bukanlah lagu baru.
Lagu ini pertama kali dibawakan saat konser "Born Pink World Tour" di Seoul pada 15 Oktober 2022. Lagu You & Me pun langsung mendapatkan respons hangat dari penggemar yang melihatnya pertama kali.
Lagu You & Me sebenarnya sudah direkam sejak beberapa tahun lalu dan menjadi salah satu pilihan lagu dari debut solo Jennie pada 2018. Jennie juga mengunggah video klip tentang behind the scene lagu You & Me lewat kanal YouTube pribadinya. Video tersebut memperlihatkan konsep penampilan panggung dan koreografi yang juga dibuat oleh Jennie.
Irama lagu dengan ketukan dance-pop dan bassline ini membuat lagu You & Me semakin enak didengarkan. Lagu ini bercerita tentang kisah cinta dimana seseorang harus lebih dahulu mencintai diri sendiri baru bisa mencintai orang lain atau pasangan.
Ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink.
Lirik Lagu You & Me Jennie Blackpink
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
You know I got ya
Ain't nobody got you like that
Ain't nobody gonna have your back like the way I do
Love me, just say you do
You know you got me
Everything I do, everything I did
Everything I wished I was will make me feel alright
I'm just saying, so
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel
The way you do, the things you do
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel
The way you do, the things you do
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
Look at you, now look at me
Are you еver, ever gonna find somеone like this?
Look at you, now look at me
Are you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
Your love makes my heart skips struck
Just a little touch, my world stops
Finally, I know that you're mine
I don't wanna fall
Don't wanna play this game of love, oh-eh-oh
There's no way to hide
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel
The way you do, the things you do
I really like it
Nothing in the world could make me feel
The way you do, the things you do
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
I love you and me
Dancing in the moonlight
Nobody can see
It's just you and me tonight
Look at you, now look at me
Are you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
Look at you, now look at me
Are you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?
(Ever, ever gonna find someone like this)
(Someone like this)
I don't care 'bout your first love
This should be your last one
Looking like your love is won
You look better on me that's fashion
Vogue walks, k*ll shots
Lights, camera, action
Never been in love or
Never love me now, eh
Never tell him, better tell him, better not change
I want you, I love me, and my way
Which one I love better, better off not saying
