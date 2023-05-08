Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Jennie Blackpink membawakan lagu You & Me saat penampilan solonya di Coachella 2023. Ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink.

Blackpink sukses mengguncang panggung Coachella 2023 dengan penampilan mereka, baik dalam formasi grup maupun solo. Di penampilan solo, Jennie Blackpink tampil dengan membawakan lagu You & Me. Lagu tersebut bukanlah lagu baru.

Lagu ini pertama kali dibawakan saat konser "Born Pink World Tour" di Seoul pada 15 Oktober 2022. Lagu You & Me pun langsung mendapatkan respons hangat dari penggemar yang melihatnya pertama kali.

Lagu You & Me sebenarnya sudah direkam sejak beberapa tahun lalu dan menjadi salah satu pilihan lagu dari debut solo Jennie pada 2018. Jennie juga mengunggah video klip tentang behind the scene lagu You & Me lewat kanal YouTube pribadinya. Video tersebut memperlihatkan konsep penampilan panggung dan koreografi yang juga dibuat oleh Jennie.

Advertisement

Irama lagu dengan ketukan dance-pop dan bassline ini membuat lagu You & Me semakin enak didengarkan. Lagu ini bercerita tentang kisah cinta dimana seseorang harus lebih dahulu mencintai diri sendiri baru bisa mencintai orang lain atau pasangan.

Ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink.

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Throw A Dice XODIAC Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu You & Me Jennie Blackpink

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

You know I got ya

Ain't nobody got you like that

Ain't nobody gonna have your back like the way I do

Love me, just say you do

You know you got me

Everything I do, everything I did

Everything I wished I was will make me feel alright

I'm just saying, so

I really like it

Nothing in the world could make me feel

The way you do, the things you do

I really like it

Nothing in the world could make me feel

The way you do, the things you do

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

Look at you, now look at me

Are you еver, ever gonna find somеone like this?

Look at you, now look at me

Are you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?

Your love makes my heart skips struck

Just a little touch, my world stops

Finally, I know that you're mine

I don't wanna fall

Don't wanna play this game of love, oh-eh-oh

There's no way to hide

I really like it

Nothing in the world could make me feel

The way you do, the things you do

I really like it

Nothing in the world could make me feel

The way you do, the things you do

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Unforgiven Le Sserafim dan Terjemahannya

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

I love you and me

Dancing in the moonlight

Nobody can see

It's just you and me tonight

Look at you, now look at me

Are you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?

Look at you, now look at me

Are you ever, ever gonna find someone like this?

(Ever, ever gonna find someone like this)

(Someone like this)

I don't care 'bout your first love

This should be your last one

Looking like your love is won

You look better on me that's fashion

Vogue walks, k*ll shots

Lights, camera, action

Never been in love or

Never love me now, eh

Never tell him, better tell him, better not change

I want you, I love me, and my way

Which one I love better, better off not saying

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan