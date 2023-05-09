Viral! Ini Lirik Lagu Spicy Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya

Selasa, 9 Mei 2023
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Girl group di bawah agensi SM Entertainment yakni Aespa baru saja merilis lagu baru yang bertajuk “Spicy”. Lagu Spicy yang telah tayang di YouTube sejak Senin (8/5/2023) kemarin, berhasil menempati trending YouTube untuk music di posisi pertama. Simak lirik lagu Spicy Aespa beserta terjemahannya.

Pada lagu Spicy ini, Aespa tampil sebagai anak SMA populer yang tengah bersiap mengadakan pesta di mansion megah mereka. Selain itu, lirik Spicy bermakna tentang para gadis yang memilih menjalani hidup seperti keinginan mereka sendiri atau bisa dikatakan bebas.

Lagu Spicy juga masuk dalam mini album ketiga Aespa yang bertajuk “My World” yang telah dirilis sejak 2 Mei lalu. Spicy telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 9,4 juta kali di YouTube. Tema yang diusung lagu Spicy ini tentang highteen crush yang cerah dan colorful. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Spicy Aespa.

Lirik Lagu Spicy
Uh, uh, too spicy

You want my A to Z
But you won't eorimeopseo
Machyeobwa sweet ttoneun freak
What is hiding underneath (I see)

Mangseorideut ganboneun neo rihoeneun eopseo
Oh, nah, you won't get it
No, no, you want to get it, I say

Kkamppak hansungan kkeureoanggyeo you'll be mine (Mine)
Saljjak dagawa can cross my borderline (Line, line, line)
Neol ttabunhage haetdeon every day
Heungmiroun deocheul danjyeojulgе
Ttwieo deureobwa just right now

'Causе I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm
Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy
Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan
Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Don't stop, geomnaejima, bang, bang, oechyeobwa
I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy
You know that I don't stop yongginaebwa next step myself
I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Tell my what you see when you look at me
'Cause I am a ten out of ten honestly
Gisega dareun move neol apdohaneun groove
But you keep wasting your time

Dude, don't chase me gyeonggohae nan erase me
Meolli darana
Hey, ijen algenni
Wollaebuteo bad, I'm so bad honestly so bad

Jeonbu gajillae jigeumbuteon call your mine (Mine)
Domangchilgeomyeon don't cross my borderline (Line, line, line)
Neul ppeonhagimanhaetdeon every day
Ije ruleeul beoseo nalttae
Eoryeopji ana just right now

'Cause I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm
Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy
Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan
Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Ready? Uh

Jom deo gamdoreul nopyeo daeum daeum daeum
Ayy, ayy, ayy, one of a kind
Woo-hoo, urin hangyereul apseo wow, wow, wow
That's right 'cause I am too spicy for your heart

Ring the fire alarm
Saeroun dojeon kkeute neon I'm too spicy
Byeonhwahal siganiya neon
Jigeum i sungan tto dareun nareul chajanae
I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Don't stop, geomnaejima, bang, bang, oechyeobwa
I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy
You know that I don't stop yongginaebwa next step myself
I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

'Cause I, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah
Yeah, I'm too spicy for your heart (Yeah, I'm too spicy for your heart)
Machimnae beonjyeooneun joy (Enjoy, joy, joy, joy)
Yeah, I'm too spicy for your heart

I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy for you

# Lirik Lagu Spicy Aespa# Terjemahan Lagu Spicy Aespa# Aespa# Lagu Spicy Aespa# Musik

