Viral! Ini Lirik Lagu Spicy Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Girl group di bawah agensi SM Entertainment yakni Aespa baru saja merilis lagu baru yang bertajuk “Spicy”. Lagu Spicy yang telah tayang di YouTube sejak Senin (8/5/2023) kemarin, berhasil menempati trending YouTube untuk music di posisi pertama. Simak lirik lagu Spicy Aespa beserta terjemahannya.

Pada lagu Spicy ini, Aespa tampil sebagai anak SMA populer yang tengah bersiap mengadakan pesta di mansion megah mereka. Selain itu, lirik Spicy bermakna tentang para gadis yang memilih menjalani hidup seperti keinginan mereka sendiri atau bisa dikatakan bebas.

Lagu Spicy juga masuk dalam mini album ketiga Aespa yang bertajuk “My World” yang telah dirilis sejak 2 Mei lalu. Spicy telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 9,4 juta kali di YouTube. Tema yang diusung lagu Spicy ini tentang highteen crush yang cerah dan colorful. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Spicy Aespa.

Lirik Lagu Spicy

Uh, uh, too spicy

You want my A to Z

But you won't eorimeopseo

Machyeobwa sweet ttoneun freak

What is hiding underneath (I see)

Mangseorideut ganboneun neo rihoeneun eopseo

Oh, nah, you won't get it

No, no, you want to get it, I say

Kkamppak hansungan kkeureoanggyeo you'll be mine (Mine)

Saljjak dagawa can cross my borderline (Line, line, line)

Neol ttabunhage haetdeon every day

Heungmiroun deocheul danjyeojulgе

Ttwieo deureobwa just right now

'Causе I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm

Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy

Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan

Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Don't stop, geomnaejima, bang, bang, oechyeobwa

I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy

You know that I don't stop yongginaebwa next step myself

I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Tell my what you see when you look at me

'Cause I am a ten out of ten honestly

Gisega dareun move neol apdohaneun groove

But you keep wasting your time

Dude, don't chase me gyeonggohae nan erase me

Meolli darana

Hey, ijen algenni

Wollaebuteo bad, I'm so bad honestly so bad

Jeonbu gajillae jigeumbuteon call your mine (Mine)

Domangchilgeomyeon don't cross my borderline (Line, line, line)

Neul ppeonhagimanhaetdeon every day

Ije ruleeul beoseo nalttae

Eoryeopji ana just right now

'Cause I'm too spicy for your heart, ring the fire alarm

Simjangeul pagodeuro neon, I'm too spicy

Beonjineun jageuk soge neon baro sungan

Tto dareun nareul balgyeonhae, I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Ready? Uh

Jom deo gamdoreul nopyeo daeum daeum daeum

Ayy, ayy, ayy, one of a kind

Woo-hoo, urin hangyereul apseo wow, wow, wow

That's right 'cause I am too spicy for your heart

Ring the fire alarm

Saeroun dojeon kkeute neon I'm too spicy

Byeonhwahal siganiya neon

Jigeum i sungan tto dareun nareul chajanae

I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

Don't stop, geomnaejima, bang, bang, oechyeobwa

I'm too spicy, yeah, I'm too spicy

You know that I don't stop yongginaebwa next step myself

I'm too spicy, too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy

'Cause I, oh, yeah, yeah, yeah

Yeah, I'm too spicy for your heart (Yeah, I'm too spicy for your heart)

Machimnae beonjyeooneun joy (Enjoy, joy, joy, joy)

Yeah, I'm too spicy for your heart

I'm too spicy, too, too, I'm too spicy for you

