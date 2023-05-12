Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay Lengkap dengan Artinya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend wajib dihafalkan buat kalian yang nanti menyaksikan konser Coldplay bulan November mendatang.

Seperti diketahui, Coldplay akan menggelar konser perdana di Jakarta tanggal 15 November 2023 di Gelora Bung Karno. Para penggemar tentu sedang bersiap-siap untuk mendapatkan tiket konsernya.

Namun selain fokus ke tiket, jangan lupa hafalkan lagu-lagu Coldplay supaya bisa sing along bareng di konser nanti. Coldplay punya segudang lagu hit, salah satunya berjudul Hymn For The Weekend.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu dalam album “A Head Full of Dreams” yang dirilis pada 2015. Dalam lagu ini, Coldplay berkolaborasi dengan Beyonce.

Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend menceritakan tentang seseorang, yang disimbolkan oleh Chris Martin, yang terpesona dengan kegembiraan dan keindahan budaya orang India yang bernyanyi, menari, dan merayakan hidup.

Ini lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend lengkap dengan artinya.

Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay

Drink from me, drink from me

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Symphony

Then we'll shoot across the sky

We're on a

Drink from me, drink from me

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Symphony

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Oh, angels sent from up above

You know you make my world light up

When I was down, when I was hurt

You came to lift me up

Life is a drink, and love's a drug

Oh now I think I must be miles up

When I was hurt, withered, dried up

You came to rain a flood

So drink from me, drink from me

When I was so thirsty

We're on a symphony

Now I just can't get enough

Put your wings on me, wings on me

When I was so heavy

We're on a symphony

When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

Ah oh ah oh ah

Got me feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Ah oh ah oh ah

I'm feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Oh, angels sent from up above

I feel it coursing through my blood

Life is a drink, your love's about

To make the stars come out

Put your wings on me, wings on me

When I was so heavy

We're on a symphony

When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

Ah oh ah oh ah

Got me feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Ah oh ah oh ah

I'm feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

La, la, la, la, la, la, la

So high, so high

Ah, oh ah, oh ah

I'm feeling drunk and high

So high, so high

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Then we'll shoot across the

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Then we'll shoot across the

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Then we'll shoot across the

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Then we'll shoot across the

Then we'll shoot across the sky

Then we'll shoot across the

