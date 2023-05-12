Jumat, 12 Mei 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay Lengkap dengan Artinya

Kintan Lestari / KL
Jumat, 12 Mei 2023 | 17:17 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend wajib dihafalkan buat kalian yang nanti menyaksikan konser Coldplay bulan November mendatang.

Seperti diketahui, Coldplay akan menggelar konser perdana di Jakarta tanggal 15 November 2023 di Gelora Bung Karno. Para penggemar tentu sedang bersiap-siap untuk mendapatkan tiket konsernya.

Namun selain fokus ke tiket, jangan lupa hafalkan lagu-lagu Coldplay supaya bisa sing along bareng di konser nanti. Coldplay punya segudang lagu hit, salah satunya berjudul Hymn For The Weekend.

Lagu ini merupakan lagu dalam album “A Head Full of Dreams” yang dirilis pada 2015. Dalam lagu ini, Coldplay berkolaborasi dengan Beyonce.

Advertisement

Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend menceritakan tentang seseorang, yang disimbolkan oleh Chris Martin, yang terpesona dengan kegembiraan dan keindahan budaya orang India yang bernyanyi, menari, dan merayakan hidup.

Ini lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend lengkap dengan artinya.

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Coldplay A Sky Full Of Stars Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay

Drink from me, drink from me
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Symphony
Then we'll shoot across the sky
We're on a
Drink from me, drink from me
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Symphony
Then we'll shoot across the sky

Oh, angels sent from up above
You know you make my world light up
When I was down, when I was hurt
You came to lift me up
Life is a drink, and love's a drug
Oh now I think I must be miles up
When I was hurt, withered, dried up
You came to rain a flood

So drink from me, drink from me
When I was so thirsty
We're on a symphony
Now I just can't get enough
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
We're on a symphony
When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

Ah oh ah oh ah
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Ah oh ah oh ah
I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high

Oh, angels sent from up above
I feel it coursing through my blood
Life is a drink, your love's about
To make the stars come out

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Coldplay The Scientist Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
We're on a symphony
When I'm lower, lower, lower, low

Ah oh ah oh ah
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Ah oh ah oh ah
I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high

Ah, oh ah, oh ah
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
So high, so high
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high

Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu# Konser Coldplay# Konser Coldplay di Jakarta# Coldplay# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Lirik Lagu Coldplay A Sky Full Of Stars Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Coldplay A Sky Full Of Stars Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Coldplay The Scientist Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Coldplay The Scientist Lengkap dengan Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Fix You Coldplay, Dibuat Chris Martin untuk Gwyneth Paltrow

Lirik Lagu Fix You Coldplay, Dibuat Chris Martin untuk Gwyneth Paltrow

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Yellow Coldplay, Hafalkan Buat Sing Along di Konser

Lirik Lagu Yellow Coldplay, Hafalkan Buat Sing Along di Konser

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Pecah Seribu dari Elvy Sukaesih

Lirik Lagu Pecah Seribu dari Elvy Sukaesih

LIFESTYLE
Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink

Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu You & Me dari Jennie Blackpink

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

Penjualan Mobil di April 2023 Anjlok, Gaikindo Ungkap Penyebabnya

Penjualan Mobil di April 2023 Anjlok, Gaikindo Ungkap Penyebabnya

OTOTEKNO 8 menit yang lalu
1044073
Polisi Gerebek Pelaku Pencurian Sepeda Motor di Lampung Timur

Polisi Gerebek Pelaku Pencurian Sepeda Motor di Lampung Timur

NUSANTARA 8 menit yang lalu
1044072
Tekuk Filipina, Tim Basket Putri Indonesia Raih Kemenangan Keempat Beruntun

Tekuk Filipina, Tim Basket Putri Indonesia Raih Kemenangan Keempat Beruntun

SPORT 14 menit yang lalu
1044071
PDIP Mengungkapkan Kedekatan dengan NU di Pilpres 2024

PDIP Mengungkapkan Kedekatan dengan NU di Pilpres 2024

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 30 menit yang lalu
1044070
Pakar Bedah Kosmetik Anggap Tom Cruise Terlalu Andalkan Botoks

Pakar Bedah Kosmetik Anggap Tom Cruise Terlalu Andalkan Botoks

LIFESTYLE 33 menit yang lalu
1044069
Soal Dukung Ganjar di Pilpres, Zulhas Tegaskan PAN Tak Ingin Buru-buru

Soal Dukung Ganjar di Pilpres, Zulhas Tegaskan PAN Tak Ingin Buru-buru

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 51 menit yang lalu
1044068
Gubernur FSS Sebut Pasar Indonesia Lebih Besar dari Korsel

Gubernur FSS Sebut Pasar Indonesia Lebih Besar dari Korsel

EKONOMI 54 menit yang lalu
1044067
Layanan Terbaru! Twitter Rilis Fitur DM Terenkripsi

Layanan Terbaru! Twitter Rilis Fitur DM Terenkripsi

OTOTEKNO 57 menit yang lalu
1044066
BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Pasang Target Pandapatan Iuran Rp 96,09 Triliun

BPJS Ketenagakerjaan Pasang Target Pandapatan Iuran Rp 96,09 Triliun

EKONOMI 1 jam yang lalu
1044065
Bertambah Lagi, WNI Korban TPPO di Filipina Jadi 242 Orang

Bertambah Lagi, WNI Korban TPPO di Filipina Jadi 242 Orang

NASIONAL 1 jam yang lalu
1044064
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Bos JNT Bunuh Diri Karyawati Cikarang Viral Mutilasi di Semarang Hanan Attaki Pemilu 2024
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Manajer yang Ajak Tidur Karyawati Cikarang Sudah Diberhentikan
MEGAPOLITAN

2

Pesan Terakhir Bos JNT Sebelum Bunuh Diri Bikin Pilu
MEGAPOLITAN

3

Hanan Attaki Hijrah, Dibaiat Kiai Marzuki Masuk NU
NASIONAL

4

Tetangga Sebut Korban Mutilasi di Semarang Sosok yang Baik
NUSANTARA

5

Hanan Attaki: Mulai Detik Ini Saya Akan Syiarkan Ajaran Nahdlatul Ulama
NASIONAL
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
B-FILES
Meracik Kombinasi Ideal Capres-Cawapres 2024

Meracik Kombinasi Ideal Capres-Cawapres 2024

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

Piala Dunia U-20 dan Benang Kusut di Indonesia

 Guntur Soekarno
Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

Menerawang Abad Kedua NU

 Yanto Bashri
Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

Simalakama Kepailitan di Indonesia

 Dedy
+ Selengkapnya