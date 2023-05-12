Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay Lengkap dengan Artinya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend wajib dihafalkan buat kalian yang nanti menyaksikan konser Coldplay bulan November mendatang.
Seperti diketahui, Coldplay akan menggelar konser perdana di Jakarta tanggal 15 November 2023 di Gelora Bung Karno. Para penggemar tentu sedang bersiap-siap untuk mendapatkan tiket konsernya.
Namun selain fokus ke tiket, jangan lupa hafalkan lagu-lagu Coldplay supaya bisa sing along bareng di konser nanti. Coldplay punya segudang lagu hit, salah satunya berjudul Hymn For The Weekend.
Lagu ini merupakan lagu dalam album “A Head Full of Dreams” yang dirilis pada 2015. Dalam lagu ini, Coldplay berkolaborasi dengan Beyonce.
Lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend menceritakan tentang seseorang, yang disimbolkan oleh Chris Martin, yang terpesona dengan kegembiraan dan keindahan budaya orang India yang bernyanyi, menari, dan merayakan hidup.
Ini lirik lagu Hymn For The Weekend lengkap dengan artinya.
Lirik Lagu Hymn For The Weekend Coldplay
Drink from me, drink from me
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Symphony
Then we'll shoot across the sky
We're on a
Drink from me, drink from me
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Symphony
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Oh, angels sent from up above
You know you make my world light up
When I was down, when I was hurt
You came to lift me up
Life is a drink, and love's a drug
Oh now I think I must be miles up
When I was hurt, withered, dried up
You came to rain a flood
So drink from me, drink from me
When I was so thirsty
We're on a symphony
Now I just can't get enough
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
We're on a symphony
When I'm lower, lower, lower, low
Ah oh ah oh ah
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Ah oh ah oh ah
I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Oh, angels sent from up above
I feel it coursing through my blood
Life is a drink, your love's about
To make the stars come out
Put your wings on me, wings on me
When I was so heavy
We're on a symphony
When I'm lower, lower, lower, low
Ah oh ah oh ah
Got me feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Ah oh ah oh ah
I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
La, la, la, la, la, la, la
So high, so high
Ah, oh ah, oh ah
I'm feeling drunk and high
So high, so high
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
Then we'll shoot across the sky
Then we'll shoot across the
