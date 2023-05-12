Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay akan segara konser di Indonesia. Salah satu lagu yang paling populernya adalah Viva La Vida. Ini lirik lagu Viva La Vida Coldplay Beserta Terjemahannya.

Lagu Viva La Vida yang dirilis sejak 2008 ini telah ditonton sebanyak 814 juta kali di YouTube Coldplay. Bahkan, lagu ini telah didengar sebanyak lebih dari 1 miliar di platform musik Spotify.

Menariknya, Lagu Viva La Vida berasal dari bahasa Spanyol yang apabila diterjemahkan ke bahasa Inggris menjadi Long Live Life atau Hidup yang Panjang.

Viva La Vida terinspirasi dari lukisan karya seniman Meksiko yakni Frida Kahlo. Vokalis Coldplay yakni Chris Martin menyukai lukisan Frida Kahlo sebab terlihat merepresentasikan semangat hidup.

Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida

I used to rule the world

Seas would rise when I gave the word

Now in the morning, I sleep alone

Sweep the streets I used to own

I used to roll the dice

Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes

Listen as the crowd would sing

Now the old king is dead, long live the king

One minute, I held the key

Next the walls were closed on me

And I discovered that my castles stand

Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

Roman Cavalry choirs are singing

Be my mirror, my sword and shield

My missionaries in a foreign field

For some reason, I can't explain

Once you'd gone, there was never, never an honest word

And that was when I ruled the world

It was the wicked and wild wind

Blew down the doors to let me in

Shattered windows and the sound of drums

People couldn't believe what I'd become

Revolutionaries wait

For my head on a silver plate

Just a puppet on a lonely string

Oh, who would ever want to be king?

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

Roman Calvary choirs are singing

Be my mirror, my sword and shield

My missionaries in a foreign field

For some reason, I can't explain

I know Saint Peter won't call my name

Never an honest word

But that was when I ruled the world

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Hear Jerusalem bells are ringing

Roman Calvary choirs are singing

Be my mirror, my sword and shield

My missionaries in a foreign field

For some reason I can't explain

I know Saint Peter won't call my name

Never an honest word

But that was when I ruled the world

