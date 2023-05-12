Jumat, 12 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida Coldplay Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Jumat, 12 Mei 2023 | 20:15 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay akan segara konser di Indonesia. Salah satu lagu yang paling populernya adalah Viva La Vida. Ini lirik lagu Viva La Vida Coldplay Beserta Terjemahannya.

Lagu Viva La Vida yang dirilis sejak 2008 ini telah ditonton sebanyak 814 juta kali di YouTube Coldplay. Bahkan, lagu ini telah didengar sebanyak lebih dari 1 miliar di platform musik Spotify.

Menariknya, Lagu Viva La Vida berasal dari bahasa Spanyol yang apabila diterjemahkan ke bahasa Inggris menjadi Long Live Life atau Hidup yang Panjang.

Viva La Vida terinspirasi dari lukisan karya seniman Meksiko yakni Frida Kahlo. Vokalis Coldplay yakni Chris Martin menyukai lukisan Frida Kahlo sebab terlihat merepresentasikan semangat hidup.

Lirik Lagu Viva La Vida
I used to rule the world
Seas would rise when I gave the word
Now in the morning, I sleep alone
Sweep the streets I used to own

I used to roll the dice
Feel the fear in my enemy's eyes
Listen as the crowd would sing
Now the old king is dead, long live the king
One minute, I held the key
Next the walls were closed on me
And I discovered that my castles stand
Upon pillars of salt and pillars of sand

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing
Roman Cavalry choirs are singing
Be my mirror, my sword and shield
My missionaries in a foreign field
For some reason, I can't explain
Once you'd gone, there was never, never an honest word
And that was when I ruled the world

It was the wicked and wild wind
Blew down the doors to let me in
Shattered windows and the sound of drums
People couldn't believe what I'd become
Revolutionaries wait
For my head on a silver plate
Just a puppet on a lonely string
Oh, who would ever want to be king?

I hear Jerusalem bells are ringing
Roman Calvary choirs are singing
Be my mirror, my sword and shield
My missionaries in a foreign field
For some reason, I can't explain
I know Saint Peter won't call my name
Never an honest word
But that was when I ruled the world

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Hear Jerusalem bells are ringing
Roman Calvary choirs are singing
Be my mirror, my sword and shield
My missionaries in a foreign field
For some reason I can't explain
I know Saint Peter won't call my name
Never an honest word
But that was when I ruled the world

