Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Sebelum nonton konser Coldplay, tak seru rasanya bila tidak menghafalkan dahulu sejumlah lagu milik band yang terkenal dengan lagu Fix You ini. Bagi yang menyukai musik Kpop terutama boy group BTS, pasti telah mengenal lagu featuring Coldplay x BTS yang dirilis pada 24 September 2021 silam yang berjudul My Universe. Ini lirik lagu My Universe Coldplay X BTS beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu My Universe ini banyak digandrungi oleh fans Coldplay dan juga fans dari BTS. Kolaborasi antara dua musisi besar ini sukses ditonton sebanyak 267 juta kali di YouTube milik Coldplay. Di platform musik Spotify, lagu My Universe telah didengar lebih dari 900 juta kali.

Makna dari lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang menemukan dunianya sendiri dan menyuarakan tentang cinta seseorang tanpa batasan apapun. Vokalis Coldplay yakni Chris Martin juga mengungkap bahwa, BTS merupakan artis yang sempurna untuk diajak kolaborasi melalui lagu My Universe.

Lirik Lagu My Universe

You, you are My universe

And I just want to put you first

And you, you are My universe

And I

In the night I lie and look up at you

When the morning comes, I watch your eyes

There’s a paradise that couldn’t capture

That bright infinity inside your eyes

Maeil bam nege naraga

Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae

Na useumyeo neoreul manna

Never ending forever, baby

You, you are My universe

And I just want to put you first

And you, you are My universe

And you make my world light up inside

Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji

Gireojin geurimja sogeseo

And they said that we can't be together

Because, because we come from different sides

You, you are My universe

And I just want to put you first

And you, you are My universe

And you make my world light up inside

My universe

My universe

My universe

You make my world light up inside

Make my world light up inside

Nareul balkhyeojuneun geon

Neoran sarangeuro su nohajin byeol

Nae ujuui neon

Tto dareun sesangeul mandeureo juneun geol

Neoneun nae byeorija naui ujunikka

Jigeum i siryeondo gyeolgugen jamsinikka

Neoneun eonjekkajina jigeumcheoreom balkgeman biccnajwo

Urineun neoreul ttara i gin bameul sunoheulgeoya.

Neowa hamkke naraga

When I'm without you, I'm crazy

Ja eoseo nae soneul jaba

We are made of each other baby

You, you are My universe

And I just want to put you first

And you, you are My universe

And you make my heart light up inside

My universe

My universe

My universe

You, you are My universe

And I

My universe

