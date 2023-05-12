Lirik Lagu My Universe Coldplay X BTS Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Sebelum nonton konser Coldplay, tak seru rasanya bila tidak menghafalkan dahulu sejumlah lagu milik band yang terkenal dengan lagu Fix You ini. Bagi yang menyukai musik Kpop terutama boy group BTS, pasti telah mengenal lagu featuring Coldplay x BTS yang dirilis pada 24 September 2021 silam yang berjudul My Universe. Ini lirik lagu My Universe Coldplay X BTS beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu My Universe ini banyak digandrungi oleh fans Coldplay dan juga fans dari BTS. Kolaborasi antara dua musisi besar ini sukses ditonton sebanyak 267 juta kali di YouTube milik Coldplay. Di platform musik Spotify, lagu My Universe telah didengar lebih dari 900 juta kali.
Makna dari lagu ini menceritakan tentang seseorang yang menemukan dunianya sendiri dan menyuarakan tentang cinta seseorang tanpa batasan apapun. Vokalis Coldplay yakni Chris Martin juga mengungkap bahwa, BTS merupakan artis yang sempurna untuk diajak kolaborasi melalui lagu My Universe.
Lirik Lagu My Universe
You, you are My universe
And I just want to put you first
And you, you are My universe
And I
In the night I lie and look up at you
When the morning comes, I watch your eyes
There’s a paradise that couldn’t capture
That bright infinity inside your eyes
Maeil bam nege naraga
Kkumiran geotdo ijeun chae
Na useumyeo neoreul manna
Never ending forever, baby
You, you are My universe
And I just want to put you first
And you, you are My universe
And you make my world light up inside
Eodumi naegen deo pyeonhaesseotji
Gireojin geurimja sogeseo
And they said that we can't be together
Because, because we come from different sides
You, you are My universe
And I just want to put you first
And you, you are My universe
And you make my world light up inside
My universe
My universe
My universe
You make my world light up inside
Make my world light up inside
Nareul balkhyeojuneun geon
Neoran sarangeuro su nohajin byeol
Nae ujuui neon
Tto dareun sesangeul mandeureo juneun geol
Neoneun nae byeorija naui ujunikka
Jigeum i siryeondo gyeolgugen jamsinikka
Neoneun eonjekkajina jigeumcheoreom balkgeman biccnajwo
Urineun neoreul ttara i gin bameul sunoheulgeoya.
Neowa hamkke naraga
When I'm without you, I'm crazy
Ja eoseo nae soneul jaba
We are made of each other baby
You, you are My universe
And I just want to put you first
And you, you are My universe
And you make my heart light up inside
My universe
My universe
My universe
You, you are My universe
And I
My universe
