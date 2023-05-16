Lirik Lagu Agust D, Hafalkan Buat Sing Along di Konser Suga BTS

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Suga BTS akan menggelar konser pada akhir Mei mendatang. Sambil menunggu hari konsernya, yuk hafalkan dulu lagu-lagu rapper BTS ini. Salah satu lagu yang bisa dihafalkan adalah lagu Agust D. Ini lirik lagu Agust D.

Suga BTS, yang juga punya nama panggung Agust D, akan menggelar konser di Jakarta yang bertajuk "Agust D Tour In Jakarta" selama tiga hari, dari tanggal 26-28 Mei 2023 di Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD Hall 5-6, Tangerang Selatan.

Selama berkarier bersama BTS, Suga BTS sering merilis mixtape. Contohnya adalah lagu Agust D yang merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album mixtape bertajuk sama yang dirilis pada 2016. Lagu ini kemungkinan besar juga akan dibawakan di konser Suga BTS akhir Mei nanti.

Seperti apa lirik lagu Agust D? Berikut lirik lagu Agust D dari Suga BTS.

Lirik Lagu Agust D dari Suga BTS

They call me new thang

Shinbyeong watda jimeul badeo

Whole world, concert

Kkwae meokineun Ashiana Ashia

You could be my new thang

Geunmutaeman hyeongdeul gwaneun dalreo

Yumyeongine hageuksang damn

Ssen nomman deombyeo

Eotteon ineun naega I jaril swibge anjatdago hae

Fuck you nan seonggonggwa

Georiga meon hyeongdeul sai nunetgashine

Soljiki ssaihanuweol jjokpalryeo

Ije illyeone 50manjang pareo

K-pop iran kategori

Nal damgieneun saijeuga dalreo whoo

Geurae apseo

Gago shipttamyeon first class yeyakaebwa

My seat is bushiness

Neon igonomi pyeongsaeng nae dwiji kissing my ass

Daeum mokpyoneun bilbodeu

Brazil to new york

Kkwae swil teum eomneun nae passport

A to the g to the u to the std

I'm d boy because I'm from d

Nan michinnom biteu wiye runachik

Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

Hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue technology

Nan bekkineun geol bekkineun nomeul jabadaga

Hubaedeun seonbaedeun jekkineun nom

Nompaengideun naega wack ideun fack

Ideun yeoksareul badage saegineun nom

Tto jaemido eomneun raebpeodeul saieseo

Neul namdeulboda deo chaenggineun mok

Jallaganeun deoge babgeureut ppaetgil

Hyeongdeure shigi jiltu deoge saenggineun soeum

Hey ho nan jotdo sanggwan an hae

Niga gae sabjilhal ttae

Gandanage niga pan mudeome

Neol saengmaejanghane

Hey ho neonen na gamdang an dwae

Yakjilhaneun dasuye raebpeodeul

Naega aidoriran geose gamsahagil

Cause I'm busy I'm busy 24/7 swigin mweol swini

Imi shigil notchin I kkiri kkiri norajugil

Shigiwa chigiman nameun

Jadeure gokseong mweoshi jungheonjireul molra

Parit to new york damn

Swil teum eomneun nae seugejul

A to the g to the u to the std

I'm d boy because I'm from d

Nan michinnom biteu wiye runachik

Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

Hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue tennorogy

I'm sorry jinshimiya mianae

Ni babgeureut ppaeseun ge naraseo na mianae boy

I'm sorry bunnoneun jiyanghae

Yuilhan jasan geongang ireumyeon

Ni eomma soksanghasyeo

I'm sorry jigeopeul jeonhyanghae

Sabjilhaneun ge yesat

Pomi anya jeonhyanghae boy

I'm sorry jinshimya mianae

Ni raebpeoga na boda mothaneun geose daehae

A to the g to the u to the std

I'm d boy because I'm from d

Nan michinnom biteuwiye runachik

Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

Hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std

I'm d boy because I'm from d

Nan michinnom biteu wiye runachik

Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue tennorogy

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

A to the g to the u to the std

Hongkongeul bonaeneun

My tongue technology

Itu dia lirik lagu Agust D dari Suga BTS. Jangan lupa dihafalkan Army, biar kalian bisa sing along bareng di konser Suga BTS nanti.

