Selasa, 16 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu Agust D, Hafalkan Buat Sing Along di Konser Suga BTS

Kintan Lestari / KL
Selasa, 16 Mei 2023 | 15:30 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Suga BTS akan menggelar konser pada akhir Mei mendatang. Sambil menunggu hari konsernya, yuk hafalkan dulu lagu-lagu rapper BTS ini. Salah satu lagu yang bisa dihafalkan adalah lagu Agust D. Ini lirik lagu Agust D.

Suga BTS, yang juga punya nama panggung Agust D, akan menggelar konser di Jakarta yang bertajuk "Agust D Tour In Jakarta" selama tiga hari, dari tanggal 26-28 Mei 2023 di Indonesia Convention Exhibition (ICE) BSD Hall 5-6, Tangerang Selatan.

Selama berkarier bersama BTS, Suga BTS sering merilis mixtape. Contohnya adalah lagu Agust D yang merupakan salah satu lagu dalam album mixtape bertajuk sama yang dirilis pada 2016. Lagu ini kemungkinan besar juga akan dibawakan di konser Suga BTS akhir Mei nanti.

Seperti apa lirik lagu Agust D? Berikut lirik lagu Agust D dari Suga BTS.

Lirik Lagu Agust D dari Suga BTS

They call me new thang
Shinbyeong watda jimeul badeo
Whole world, concert
Kkwae meokineun Ashiana Ashia
You could be my new thang
Geunmutaeman hyeongdeul gwaneun dalreo
Yumyeongine hageuksang damn
Ssen nomman deombyeo

Eotteon ineun naega I jaril swibge anjatdago hae
Fuck you nan seonggonggwa
Georiga meon hyeongdeul sai nunetgashine
Soljiki ssaihanuweol jjokpalryeo
Ije illyeone 50manjang pareo
K-pop iran kategori
Nal damgieneun saijeuga dalreo whoo
Geurae apseo

Gago shipttamyeon first class yeyakaebwa
My seat is bushiness
Neon igonomi pyeongsaeng nae dwiji kissing my ass
Daeum mokpyoneun bilbodeu
Brazil to new york
Kkwae swil teum eomneun nae passport

A to the g to the u to the std
I'm d boy because I'm from d
Nan michinnom biteu wiye runachik
Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
Hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue technology

Nan bekkineun geol bekkineun nomeul jabadaga
Hubaedeun seonbaedeun jekkineun nom
Nompaengideun naega wack ideun fack
Ideun yeoksareul badage saegineun nom
Tto jaemido eomneun raebpeodeul saieseo
Neul namdeulboda deo chaenggineun mok
Jallaganeun deoge babgeureut ppaetgil
Hyeongdeure shigi jiltu deoge saenggineun soeum

Hey ho nan jotdo sanggwan an hae
Niga gae sabjilhal ttae
Gandanage niga pan mudeome
Neol saengmaejanghane
Hey ho neonen na gamdang an dwae
Yakjilhaneun dasuye raebpeodeul
Naega aidoriran geose gamsahagil

Cause I'm busy I'm busy 24/7 swigin mweol swini
Imi shigil notchin I kkiri kkiri norajugil
Shigiwa chigiman nameun
Jadeure gokseong mweoshi jungheonjireul molra
Parit to new york damn
Swil teum eomneun nae seugejul

A to the g to the u to the std
I'm d boy because I'm from d
Nan michinnom biteu wiye runachik
Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
Hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue tennorogy

I'm sorry jinshimiya mianae
Ni babgeureut ppaeseun ge naraseo na mianae boy
I'm sorry bunnoneun jiyanghae
Yuilhan jasan geongang ireumyeon
Ni eomma soksanghasyeo

I'm sorry jigeopeul jeonhyanghae
Sabjilhaneun ge yesat
Pomi anya jeonhyanghae boy
I'm sorry jinshimya mianae
Ni raebpeoga na boda mothaneun geose daehae

A to the g to the u to the std
I'm d boy because I'm from d
Nan michinnom biteuwiye runachik
Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
Hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue technology

A to the g to the u to the std
I'm d boy because I'm from d
Nan michinnom biteu wiye runachik
Raebeuro hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue tennorogy

A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
A to the g to the u to the std
Hongkongeul bonaeneun
My tongue technology

Itu dia lirik lagu Agust D dari Suga BTS. Jangan lupa dihafalkan Army, biar kalian bisa sing along bareng di konser Suga BTS nanti.



