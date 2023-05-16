Lirik Lagu Something Just Like This Coldplay feat The Chainsmokers Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay terkenal suka kolaborasi bersama beberapa musisi ternama lainnya. Salah satu lagu kolaborasi yang terkenal adalah dengan duo The Chainsmokers yang berjudul Something Just Like This. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Something Just Like This beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Something Just Like This dirilis pada 2017 silam di akun YouTube milik The Chainsmokers. Lirik video nya bahkan telah ditonton lebih dari dua miliar kali. Live performance keduanya sudah ditonton lebih dari 106 juta kali. Di Platform Spotify, lagu Something Just Like This juga sudah didengarkan lebih dari dua miliar.

Sebelum konser Coldplay di Jakarta, tak ada salahnya menghafalkan lagu mereka yang satu ini. Lagu Something Just Like This memiliki makna tentang seorang pria yang menemukan wanita yang menginginkan dirinya apa adanya. Berikut lirik lagu Something Just Like This beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Something Just Like This

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

Achilles and his gold

Hercules and his gifts

Spider-Man's control

And Batman with his fists

And clearly, I don't see myself upon that list

Advertisement

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu We Never Change Coldplay Beserta Terjemahannya

But she said, "Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairy tale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss"

I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo

Da-da-da, da-da-da

Oh, I want something just like this

I want something just like this

I've been reading books of old

The legends and the myths

The testaments they told

The moon and its eclipse

And Superman unrolls a suit before he lifts

But I'm not the kind of person that it fits

She said, "Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairy tale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss"

I want something just like this

I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Oh, I want something just like this

Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo

Doo-doo-doo, da-da-da

Where'd you wanna go?

How much you wanna risk?

I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts

Some superhero

Some fairy tale bliss

Just something I can turn to

Somebody I can kiss

I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Oh, I want something just like this

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan