Lirik Lagu Something Just Like This Coldplay feat The Chainsmokers Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay terkenal suka kolaborasi bersama beberapa musisi ternama lainnya. Salah satu lagu kolaborasi yang terkenal adalah dengan duo The Chainsmokers yang berjudul Something Just Like This. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Something Just Like This beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu Something Just Like This dirilis pada 2017 silam di akun YouTube milik The Chainsmokers. Lirik video nya bahkan telah ditonton lebih dari dua miliar kali. Live performance keduanya sudah ditonton lebih dari 106 juta kali. Di Platform Spotify, lagu Something Just Like This juga sudah didengarkan lebih dari dua miliar.
Sebelum konser Coldplay di Jakarta, tak ada salahnya menghafalkan lagu mereka yang satu ini. Lagu Something Just Like This memiliki makna tentang seorang pria yang menemukan wanita yang menginginkan dirinya apa adanya. Berikut lirik lagu Something Just Like This beserta terjemahannya.
Lirik Lagu Something Just Like This
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
Achilles and his gold
Hercules and his gifts
Spider-Man's control
And Batman with his fists
And clearly, I don't see myself upon that list
But she said, "Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss"
I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo
Da-da-da, da-da-da
Oh, I want something just like this
I want something just like this
I've been reading books of old
The legends and the myths
The testaments they told
The moon and its eclipse
And Superman unrolls a suit before he lifts
But I'm not the kind of person that it fits
She said, "Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss"
I want something just like this
I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Oh, I want something just like this
Doo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, doo, doo-doo
Doo-doo-doo, da-da-da
Where'd you wanna go?
How much you wanna risk?
I'm not looking for somebody with some superhuman gifts
Some superhero
Some fairy tale bliss
Just something I can turn to
Somebody I can kiss
I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
Oh, I want something just like this
