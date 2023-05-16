Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay memang masih beberapa bulan lagi ke Jakarta namun, antusias dari para penggemar sudah besar sekali. Para penggemar sudah mulai rajin menyetel kembali lagu-lagu dari band legendaris tersebut. Salah satu lagu favorit yang sering didengarkan ialah Adventure of A Lifetime. Ini lirik lagu Adventure of A Lifetime Coldplay beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu yang dirilis tahun 2015 ini berhasil ditonton lebih dari 1,4 miliar di YouTube milik Coldplay. Adventure of A Lifetime menjadi salah satu lagu milik Coldplay yang populer dan enak dinikmati.

Makna lagu ini menceritakan tentang perjalanan seseorang yang sedang terkena masalah dan berpetualang mencari kebahagiaan sejatinya, salah satunya dengan bertemu pasangan yang membuatnya serasa hidup kembali. Konon katanya, lagu ini terinspirasi dari perjalanan kisah sang vokalis yakni Chris Martin. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Adventure of A Lifetime beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Adventure of A Lifetime

Turn your magic on

To me she'd say

Everything you want's a dream away

We are legends every day

That's what she told me

Advertisement

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Something Just Like This Coldplay feat The Chainsmokers Beserta Terjemahannya

Turn your magic on

To me she'd say

Everything you want's a dream away

Under this pressure

Under this weight

We are diamonds

Now I feel my heart beating

I feel my heart underneath my skin

And I feel my heart beating

Oh, you make me feel

Like I'm alive again

Alive again

Oh, you make me feel

Like I'm alive again

Said I can't go on

Not in this way

I'm a dream that died by light of day

Gonna hold up half the sky and say

Only I own me

And I feel my heart beating

I feel my heart underneath my skin

Oh, I can feel my heart beating

'Cause you make me feel

Like I'm alive again

Alive again

Oh, you make me feel

Like I'm alive again

Turn your magic on

To me she'd say

Everything you want's a dream away

Under this pressure under this weight

We are diamonds taking shape

We are diamonds taking shape

If we've only got this life

This adventure, oh, then I

And if we've only got this life

You get me through

If we've only got this life

In this adventure, oh, then I

Want to share it with you

With you

With you

Yeah I do

Woohoo

Woohoo

Woohoo

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan