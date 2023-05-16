Lirik Lagu Adventure of A Lifetime Coldplay Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay memang masih beberapa bulan lagi ke Jakarta namun, antusias dari para penggemar sudah besar sekali. Para penggemar sudah mulai rajin menyetel kembali lagu-lagu dari band legendaris tersebut. Salah satu lagu favorit yang sering didengarkan ialah Adventure of A Lifetime. Ini lirik lagu Adventure of A Lifetime Coldplay beserta terjemahannya.
Lagu yang dirilis tahun 2015 ini berhasil ditonton lebih dari 1,4 miliar di YouTube milik Coldplay. Adventure of A Lifetime menjadi salah satu lagu milik Coldplay yang populer dan enak dinikmati.
Makna lagu ini menceritakan tentang perjalanan seseorang yang sedang terkena masalah dan berpetualang mencari kebahagiaan sejatinya, salah satunya dengan bertemu pasangan yang membuatnya serasa hidup kembali. Konon katanya, lagu ini terinspirasi dari perjalanan kisah sang vokalis yakni Chris Martin. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Adventure of A Lifetime beserta terjemahannya.
Lirik Lagu Adventure of A Lifetime
Turn your magic on
To me she'd say
Everything you want's a dream away
We are legends every day
That's what she told me
Turn your magic on
To me she'd say
Everything you want's a dream away
Under this pressure
Under this weight
We are diamonds
Now I feel my heart beating
I feel my heart underneath my skin
And I feel my heart beating
Oh, you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Alive again
Oh, you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Said I can't go on
Not in this way
I'm a dream that died by light of day
Gonna hold up half the sky and say
Only I own me
And I feel my heart beating
I feel my heart underneath my skin
Oh, I can feel my heart beating
'Cause you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Alive again
Oh, you make me feel
Like I'm alive again
Turn your magic on
To me she'd say
Everything you want's a dream away
Under this pressure under this weight
We are diamonds taking shape
We are diamonds taking shape
If we've only got this life
This adventure, oh, then I
And if we've only got this life
You get me through
If we've only got this life
In this adventure, oh, then I
Want to share it with you
With you
With you
Yeah I do
Woohoo
Woohoo
Woohoo
