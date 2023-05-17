Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go Coldplay Feat Selena Gomez
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Salah satu lagu Coldplay yang terkenal adalah lagu yang featuring dengan Selena Gomez. Lagu mereka berjudul Let Somebody Go. Ini lirik lagu Let Somebody Go Coldplay Feat Selena Gomez.
Lagu yang dirilis pada Februari tahun 2022 lalu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 61 juta views di YouTube official milik Coldplay. Makna lagu Let Somebody Go ini menceritakan tentang perpisahan yang sulit untuk diterima. Chris Martin dan Selena Gomez diceritakan seakan bergulat sengan keputusan sedih yang datang karena mencintai seseorang.
Mereka sadar bahwa yang terbaik dari hubungan itu adalah perpisahan. Uniknya, di dalam video klip lagu Let Somebody Go mengusung konsep surealisme atau terjebak dalam dunia yang terbalik. Musik video ini juga berwarna hitam putih. Simak lirik lagu Let Somebody Go Coldplay Feat Selena Gomez.
Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go
We had a kind of love, I thought that it would never end
Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend
We talked around in circles, and we talked around and then
I loved you to the moon and back again
You gave everything this golden glow
Now turn off all the stars 'cause this I know
That it hurts like so
To let somebody go
All the storms we weathered, everything that we went through
Now, without you, what on earth am I to do?
When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain
They said, "Love is only equal to the pain"
And when everything was going wrong
You could turn my sorrow into song
Oh, it hurts like so
To let somebody go
To let somebody go
Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh)
Oh-oh-oh
(Let somebody, let somebody go) yeah
Oh, oh-oh, when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
Oh, oh-oh, when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Got to let somebody know
So when you love somebody
When you love somebody
Then it hurts like so
To let somebody go
It hurts like so
To let somebody go
But you're still with me now, I know
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
Oh-oh-oh
(Let somebody, let somebody go)
But you're still with me now, I know
