Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Salah satu lagu Coldplay yang terkenal adalah lagu yang featuring dengan Selena Gomez. Lagu mereka berjudul Let Somebody Go. Ini lirik lagu Let Somebody Go Coldplay Feat Selena Gomez.

Lagu yang dirilis pada Februari tahun 2022 lalu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 61 juta views di YouTube official milik Coldplay. Makna lagu Let Somebody Go ini menceritakan tentang perpisahan yang sulit untuk diterima. Chris Martin dan Selena Gomez diceritakan seakan bergulat sengan keputusan sedih yang datang karena mencintai seseorang.

Mereka sadar bahwa yang terbaik dari hubungan itu adalah perpisahan. Uniknya, di dalam video klip lagu Let Somebody Go mengusung konsep surealisme atau terjebak dalam dunia yang terbalik. Musik video ini juga berwarna hitam putih. Simak lirik lagu Let Somebody Go Coldplay Feat Selena Gomez.

Lirik Lagu Let Somebody Go

We had a kind of love, I thought that it would never end

Oh my lover, oh my other, oh my friend

We talked around in circles, and we talked around and then

I loved you to the moon and back again

You gave everything this golden glow

Now turn off all the stars 'cause this I know

That it hurts like so

To let somebody go

All the storms we weathered, everything that we went through

Now, without you, what on earth am I to do?

When I called the mathematicians and I asked them to explain

They said, "Love is only equal to the pain"

And when everything was going wrong

You could turn my sorrow into song

Oh, it hurts like so

To let somebody go

To let somebody go

Oh-oh-oh (oh-oh)

Oh-oh-oh

(Let somebody, let somebody go) yeah

Oh, oh-oh, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

Oh, oh-oh, when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Got to let somebody know

So when you love somebody

When you love somebody

Then it hurts like so

To let somebody go

It hurts like so

To let somebody go

But you're still with me now, I know

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

Oh-oh-oh

(Let somebody, let somebody go)

But you're still with me now, I know

