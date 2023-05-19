Jumat, 19 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta Niki Zefanya Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Jumat, 19 Mei 2023 | 20:38 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Niki Zefanya akan segera menggelar konser di Indonesia pada 26 September 2023 di JIExpo Kemayoran, Jakarta Pusat. Sebelum itu, simak lirik lagu High School In Jakarta beserta terjemahannya.

Penyanyi yang berkarya di Amerika Serikat ini akan menggelar world tour perdananya bertajuk "Nicole World Tour". Niki yang bernama asli Nicole ini memang memiliki banyak penggemar di Indonesia. Tak ayal lagu-lagu nya juga banyak didengarkan dan menjadi viral di berbagai platform musik.

Salah satu lagu yang digandrungi banyak pendengar ialah lagu High School In Jakarta. Lagu ini menjadi favorit banyak netizen karena menganggap sangat relate untuk kehidupan khususnya asmara.

Makna lagu High School In Jakarta menceritakan tentang kilas balik kisah cinta seorang Niki saat SMA. Lagu yang telah dirilis sejak 5 Agustus 2022 lalu ini berhasil ditonton sebanyak 26 juta views di YouTube official Niki. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu High School In Jakarta beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik lagu High School In Jakarta
Didn't you hear Amanda's movin' back to Colorado?
It's 2013 and the end of my life
Freshman year's about to plummet just a little harder
But it didn't 'cause we kissed on that Halloween night

I bleached half my hair when I saw Zoe on your Vespa
It was orange from three-percent peroxide, thanks to you
I needed a good cry, I headed right to Kendra's
I hated you and I hoped to God that you knew

[Pre-Chorus]
Now there's drama (Drama), found a club for that
Where I met ya (Met ya), had a heart attack
Yadda, yadda
At the end, yeah, we burned
Made a coupl? U-turns
You were it 'til you wer?n't (Mm)

[Chorus]
High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, livin' under that was hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, an elaborate saga
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother, so do I
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

Got a group assignment, I'll be at Vall's place
You don't text at all and only call when you're off your face
I'm petty and say, "Call me when you're not unstable"
I lie and tell you I'll be gettin' drunk at Rachel's

[Pre-Chorus]
I wasn't, she doesn't even drink
But I couldn't have you sit there and think
That you're better 'cause you're older
Are you better now that we're older?

[Chorus]
High school in Jakarta, sorta modern Sparta
Had no chance against the teenage suburban armadas
We were a sonata, thanks to tight-lipped fathers
Yeah, livin' under that was hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, a comedy drama
I still hate you for makin' me wish I came out smarter
You love-hate your mother, so do I
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

[Bridge]
Natasha's movin' to New York (New York)
Probably sometime in August (Ah)
And I'm spendin' the summer in Singapore (Ah)
I'm so sad, I can't tell you shit anymore
I made friends with Abby this year (This is how I met your mother, oh my god)
We're movin' in in March or so
And although you bring me to tears
I'm glad that we gave it a go

[Chorus]
High school in Jakarta, American summer
Had no chance against the Marxist girl with marijuana
I was your piñata, she was a star-charter
Glad she gave it to you real hard, but I loved you harder
High school in Jakarta, I won't, but I wanna
Ask you when you talk about it, do I ever come up?
Say thanks to your mama, now we're through
Could've ended different, then again
We went to high school in Jakarta

# Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta# High School In Jakarta# Niki Zefanya# Niki Zefanya Konser di Jakarta# Musik

