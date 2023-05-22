Lirik Lagu Better On My Own Keisya Levronka Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi muda Keisya Levronka kembali merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Better On My Own. Simak lirik lagu Better On My Own di bawah ini.

Pelantun lagu Tak Ingin Usai ini memang terus melebarkan sayapnya di industri musik tanah air. Bahkan, lagu Better On My Own yang baru dirilis tanggal 13 Mei lalu menempati trending nomor lima untuk YouTube for music.

Lagu Better On My Own telah ditonton sebanyak 3,4 juta views di YouTube official Keisya. Lagu ini nantinya akan masuk ke dalam perdana Keisya yang bertajuk "LEVRONKA". Makna dari lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan yang tidak seimbang. Di mana, Keidya diceritakan sangat mencintai pasangannya namun tidak sebaliknya.

Better On My Own juga menjadi lagu kedua Keisya dalam bahasa Inggris setelah rampung merilis lagu duet yang berjudul Darkest Hour bersama Astrid S. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Better On My Own beserta terjemahannya.

Advertisement

Lirik Lagu Better On My Own

Thinking back to times before I started noticing

Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself

You don't love me the way I love you

Too blind to see, it's sad but it's true

Baby, won't you let me know

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Cintanya Aku Tiara Andini Feat Arsy Widianto

Did you see her when you're looking at me

I'm not her shadow, no more

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

We would end up

Play with fire, you get burned

It's not that I don't care

But this love's beyond repair

So look at me now

I'm better on my own

I'm still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out

If you really want to figure what it's all about

But you don't love me the way I love you

Too blind to see, it's sad but it's true

Baby, won't you let me know

Oh, did you see her when you're looking at me

I'm not her shadow, no more

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

We would end up

Play with fire, you get burned

It's not that I don't care

But this love's beyond repair

So look at me now

Yeah I'm better on my own

And maybe in a another life

It could be you and I

'Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again

So look at you now

I take a bow

Thanks for all the lessons learned

Showing me how

We would end up

Play with fire, you get burned

It's not that I don't care

But this love's beyond repair

So look at me now

Yeah I'm better on my own

Now I'm better on my own

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan