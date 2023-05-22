Selasa, 23 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu Better On My Own Keisya Levronka Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Senin, 22 Mei 2023 | 20:52 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi muda Keisya Levronka kembali merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Better On My Own. Simak lirik lagu Better On My Own di bawah ini.

Pelantun lagu Tak Ingin Usai ini memang terus melebarkan sayapnya di industri musik tanah air. Bahkan, lagu Better On My Own yang baru dirilis tanggal 13 Mei lalu menempati trending nomor lima untuk YouTube for music.

Lagu Better On My Own telah ditonton sebanyak 3,4 juta views di YouTube official Keisya. Lagu ini nantinya akan masuk ke dalam perdana Keisya yang bertajuk "LEVRONKA". Makna dari lagu ini menceritakan tentang hubungan yang tidak seimbang. Di mana, Keidya diceritakan sangat mencintai pasangannya namun tidak sebaliknya.

Better On My Own juga menjadi lagu kedua Keisya dalam bahasa Inggris setelah rampung merilis lagu duet yang berjudul Darkest Hour bersama Astrid S. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Better On My Own beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Better On My Own
Thinking back to times before I started noticing
Is it really selfish, I just want to be myself
You don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it's sad but it's true
Baby, won't you let me know

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Cintanya Aku Tiara Andini Feat Arsy Widianto

Did you see her when you're looking at me
I'm not her shadow, no more

So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
We would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
It's not that I don't care
But this love's beyond repair
So look at me now
I'm better on my own

I'm still hoping someday, maybe we can work it out
If you really want to figure what it's all about
But you don't love me the way I love you
Too blind to see, it's sad but it's true
Baby, won't you let me know

Oh, did you see her when you're looking at me
I'm not her shadow, no more

So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
We would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
It's not that I don't care
But this love's beyond repair
So look at me now
Yeah I'm better on my own

And maybe in a another life
It could be you and I
'Cause we could try a hundred thousand times again

So look at you now
I take a bow
Thanks for all the lessons learned
Showing me how
We would end up
Play with fire, you get burned
It's not that I don't care
But this love's beyond repair
So look at me now
Yeah I'm better on my own
Now I'm better on my own

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu Better On My Own# Terjemahan Lagu Better My Own# Keisya Levronka# Better On My Own# Musik

