Lirik Lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan, Bicara soal Cinta Mendalam
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Angel Baby dari Troye Sivan pernah jadi salah lagu yang viral pada 2022. Ini lirik lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan.
Tidak bisa dipungkiri TikTok membuat beberapa lagu jadi populer. Salah satu lagu yang jadi sangat populer adalah lagu Angel Baby yang dinyanyikan Troye Sivan. Kenapa lagu Angel Baby jadi viral? Itu karena lagu ini sering digunakan sebagai backsound video oleh user TikTok.
Pasalnya lirik lagu Angel Baby relate dengan kisah banyak orang. Sebab lirik lagu Angel Baby bercerita tentang perasaan cinta seseorang yang sangat mendalam, sehingga saking cintanya, perasaan orang tersebut jadi hancur berkeping-keping.
Karena liriknya relate dengan banyak orang, lagu ini sangat sering diputar. Popularitas lagu ini terbukti di Spotify, dengan jumlah orang yang mendengarkan lagu Angel Baby mencapai 381 juta pendengar.
Lirik Lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan
I need a lover to keep me sane
Pull me from hell bring me back again
Play me the classics
Something romantic
Give him all when I don’t even have it
I always dreamed of a solemn face
Someone who feels like a holiday
But now I’m in pieces
Barely believing
Starting to think that I’ve lost all feeling
You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie
I tell you how I almost died, while you’re bringing me back to life
I just want to live in this moment forever
‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better
Started giving up on the word forever
Until you give up heaven so we could be together
You’re my angel, angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby
Baby, you’re my angel
Angel baby
I’ll fall in love with the little things
Counting the tattoos on your skin
Tell me a secret
And baby I’ll keep it
And maybe we can play house for the weekend
You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie
I’ll tell you how I almost died, while you’re bringing me back to life
I just want to live in this moment forever
‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better
Started giving up on the word ‘forever’
Until you give up heaven so we could be together
You’re my angel, angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby
Baby, you’re my angel
Angel baby
All the sick and twisted nights that I’ve been waiting for you
They were worth it all along
I just want to live in this moment forever
‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better
Started giving up on the word ‘forever’
Until you give up heaven so we could be together
You’re my angel, angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby
Baby, you’re my angel
Angel baby
Angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby Baby, you’re my angel Angel baby
