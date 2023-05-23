Lirik Lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan, Bicara soal Cinta Mendalam

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Angel Baby dari Troye Sivan pernah jadi salah lagu yang viral pada 2022. Ini lirik lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan.

Tidak bisa dipungkiri TikTok membuat beberapa lagu jadi populer. Salah satu lagu yang jadi sangat populer adalah lagu Angel Baby yang dinyanyikan Troye Sivan. Kenapa lagu Angel Baby jadi viral? Itu karena lagu ini sering digunakan sebagai backsound video oleh user TikTok.

Pasalnya lirik lagu Angel Baby relate dengan kisah banyak orang. Sebab lirik lagu Angel Baby bercerita tentang perasaan cinta seseorang yang sangat mendalam, sehingga saking cintanya, perasaan orang tersebut jadi hancur berkeping-keping.

Karena liriknya relate dengan banyak orang, lagu ini sangat sering diputar. Popularitas lagu ini terbukti di Spotify, dengan jumlah orang yang mendengarkan lagu Angel Baby mencapai 381 juta pendengar.

Lirik Lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan

I need a lover to keep me sane

Pull me from hell bring me back again

Play me the classics

Something romantic

Give him all when I don’t even have it

I always dreamed of a solemn face

Someone who feels like a holiday

But now I’m in pieces

Barely believing

Starting to think that I’ve lost all feeling

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

I tell you how I almost died, while you’re bringing me back to life

I just want to live in this moment forever

‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better

Started giving up on the word forever

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

You’re my angel, angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

I’ll fall in love with the little things

Counting the tattoos on your skin

Tell me a secret

And baby I’ll keep it

And maybe we can play house for the weekend

You came out the blue on a rainy night, no lie

I’ll tell you how I almost died, while you’re bringing me back to life

I just want to live in this moment forever

‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better

Started giving up on the word ‘forever’

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

You’re my angel, angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

All the sick and twisted nights that I’ve been waiting for you

They were worth it all along

I just want to live in this moment forever

‘Cause I’m afraid that living couldn’t get any better

Started giving up on the word ‘forever’

Until you give up heaven so we could be together

You’re my angel, angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby

Baby, you’re my angel

Angel baby

Angel baby angel You’re my angel, baby Baby, you’re my angel Angel baby

