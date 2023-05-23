Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Sebelum menonton konser Niki Zefanya pada 26 September nanti, ada baiknya siap-siap menghafalkan lagu-lagunya mulai dari sekarang. Salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit netizen ialah lagu Lowkey. Simak lirik lagu Lowkey Niki beserta terjemahannya.

Lowkey merupakan salah satu lagu milik Niki yang viral di mana-mana sejak perilisannya. Meski sudah dirilis sejak empat tahun yang lalu atau tepatnya pada 24 April 2019 lalu, Lowkey masih bertengger di puncak tangga lagu milik Niki di platform Spotify dengan pendengar mencapai 319 juta kali.

Selain itu, Lowkey juga sudah ditonton lebih dari 47 juta kali di YouTube official milik 88rising atau label yang menaungi Niki. Lowkey memiliki makna tentang seseorang yang merasa tidak merdeka dalam hubungannya. Lagu ini juga bercerita tentang hubungan yang ingin lebih banyak kebebasan di dalamanya tanpa harus mempertimbangkan pasangannya. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Lowkey Niki Zefanya beserta terjemahannya.

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan, Bicara soal Cinta Mendalam

Advertisement

Lirik Lagu Lowkey

Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through

And the whiskey's run out

'Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two

Wanna take this downtown?

This liquid courage got me way too honest

Put your phone on vibrate, let's catch a vibe, babe

While the sun's down

Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love

Be as quiet as you can, 'cause if anyone sees

They'll just blow shit up

I don't gotta know if you're taken

I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant

No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts wakin'

Up's the only direction I see

As long as we keep this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Us in a king-size, keep it a secret

Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key

Wizard with words tellin' me my energy's so bewitchin'

So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance

Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night

I don't really give a fuck 'bout all the "he said, she said" bullshit

So pick your poison, love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive

Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand, boy

Tension so intense like an asteroid

Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids

Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems

So long as we keep this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)

Us in a king-size, keep it a secret

Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this

Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key

low-key, low-key

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan