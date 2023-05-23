Lirik Lagu Lowkey Niki Zefanya Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Sebelum menonton konser Niki Zefanya pada 26 September nanti, ada baiknya siap-siap menghafalkan lagu-lagunya mulai dari sekarang. Salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit netizen ialah lagu Lowkey. Simak lirik lagu Lowkey Niki beserta terjemahannya.
Lowkey merupakan salah satu lagu milik Niki yang viral di mana-mana sejak perilisannya. Meski sudah dirilis sejak empat tahun yang lalu atau tepatnya pada 24 April 2019 lalu, Lowkey masih bertengger di puncak tangga lagu milik Niki di platform Spotify dengan pendengar mencapai 319 juta kali.
Selain itu, Lowkey juga sudah ditonton lebih dari 47 juta kali di YouTube official milik 88rising atau label yang menaungi Niki. Lowkey memiliki makna tentang seseorang yang merasa tidak merdeka dalam hubungannya. Lagu ini juga bercerita tentang hubungan yang ingin lebih banyak kebebasan di dalamanya tanpa harus mempertimbangkan pasangannya. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Lowkey Niki Zefanya beserta terjemahannya.
Lirik Lagu Lowkey
Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through
And the whiskey's run out
'Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two
Wanna take this downtown?
This liquid courage got me way too honest
Put your phone on vibrate, let's catch a vibe, babe
While the sun's down
Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love
Be as quiet as you can, 'cause if anyone sees
They'll just blow shit up
I don't gotta know if you're taken
I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant
No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts wakin'
Up's the only direction I see
As long as we keep this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key
Wizard with words tellin' me my energy's so bewitchin'
So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night
I don't really give a fuck 'bout all the "he said, she said" bullshit
So pick your poison, love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive
Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand, boy
Tension so intense like an asteroid
Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids
Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems
So long as we keep this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key
low-key, low-key
