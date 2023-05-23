Selasa, 23 Mei 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik Lagu Lowkey Niki Zefanya Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Selasa, 23 Mei 2023 | 19:57 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Sebelum menonton konser Niki Zefanya pada 26 September nanti, ada baiknya siap-siap menghafalkan lagu-lagunya mulai dari sekarang. Salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit netizen ialah lagu Lowkey. Simak lirik lagu Lowkey Niki beserta terjemahannya.

Lowkey merupakan salah satu lagu milik Niki yang viral di mana-mana sejak perilisannya. Meski sudah dirilis sejak empat tahun yang lalu atau tepatnya pada 24 April 2019 lalu, Lowkey masih bertengger di puncak tangga lagu milik Niki di platform Spotify dengan pendengar mencapai 319 juta kali.

Selain itu, Lowkey juga sudah ditonton lebih dari 47 juta kali di YouTube official milik 88rising atau label yang menaungi Niki. Lowkey memiliki makna tentang seseorang yang merasa tidak merdeka dalam hubungannya. Lagu ini juga bercerita tentang hubungan yang ingin lebih banyak kebebasan di dalamanya tanpa harus mempertimbangkan pasangannya. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Lowkey Niki Zefanya beserta terjemahannya.

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Angel Baby Troye Sivan, Bicara soal Cinta Mendalam
Advertisement

Lirik Lagu Lowkey
Wonder what I'll do when the cops come through
And the whiskey's run out
'Cause I've been lookin' at you since half past two
Wanna take this downtown?

This liquid courage got me way too honest
Put your phone on vibrate, let's catch a vibe, babe
While the sun's down
Hush now, I know we're a little too fucked up to stay still, love

Be as quiet as you can, 'cause if anyone sees
They'll just blow shit up
I don't gotta know if you're taken
I'll just let ya know bedroom's vacant

No one's gotta know, just us and the moon 'til the sun starts wakin'
Up's the only direction I see
As long as we keep this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)

You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key

Wizard with words tellin' me my energy's so bewitchin'
So I'll go first, there's an open bar, let's close this distance
Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh my, don't make me have to spell it all night
I don't really give a fuck 'bout all the "he said, she said" bullshit

So pick your poison, love, let's go somewhere a little more exclusive
Take a shot, take a chance, take my hand, boy
Tension so intense like an asteroid
Be discreet, gotta dodge all the tabloids

Let's not think too much, there ain't no problems
So long as we keep this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key (ah, ah, ah, ah)
You ain't even gotta lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo- lo-love me (ah, ah, ah, ah)
Us in a king-size, keep it a secret
Say I'm your queen, I don't wanna leave this
Low, low, low, low, low, low, low, low-key
low-key, low-key

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu Lowkey# Terjemahan Lagu Lowkey# Niki Zefanya# Niki Zefanya Konser di Jakarta# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta Niki Zefanya Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu High School In Jakarta Niki Zefanya Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Profil dan Biodata Niki Zefanya yang Bakal Manggung di Jakarta

Profil dan Biodata Niki Zefanya yang Bakal Manggung di Jakarta

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Pleasure Aziz Hedra Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Pleasure Aziz Hedra Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Savage Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Savage Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Next Level Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Next Level Aespa Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

ASN Dinkes DKI yang Pamer Gaji Rp 34 Juta Dipanggil Inspektorat Besok

ASN Dinkes DKI yang Pamer Gaji Rp 34 Juta Dipanggil Inspektorat Besok

MEGAPOLITAN 1 menit yang lalu
1046424
Kasus KDRT, Bukhori Yusuf Mundur dari PKS dan DPR

Kasus KDRT, Bukhori Yusuf Mundur dari PKS dan DPR

NASIONAL 4 menit yang lalu
1046423
Private Placement Tahap II, Bukalapak Terbitkan 4 Miliar Saham Baru

Private Placement Tahap II, Bukalapak Terbitkan 4 Miliar Saham Baru

EKONOMI 14 menit yang lalu
1046421
Korban Kasus Penipuan Tiket Coldplay Bertambah Jadi 65 Orang

Korban Kasus Penipuan Tiket Coldplay Bertambah Jadi 65 Orang

MEGAPOLITAN 14 menit yang lalu
1046422
Apa Makna Sa’i dalam Ibadah Haji? Ini Penjelasannya

Apa Makna Sa’i dalam Ibadah Haji? Ini Penjelasannya

NASIONAL 15 menit yang lalu
1046420
Pemprov DKI Sebut Total Dana untuk PPOP Ragunan Rp 70 Miliar per Tahun

Pemprov DKI Sebut Total Dana untuk PPOP Ragunan Rp 70 Miliar per Tahun

MEGAPOLITAN 18 menit yang lalu
1046419
Erick Thohir Jadi Cawapres Potensial karena Keberhasilan Kinerja

Erick Thohir Jadi Cawapres Potensial karena Keberhasilan Kinerja

BERSATU KAWAL PEMILU 22 menit yang lalu
1046418
Terima Presiden Iran di DPR, Puan Dorong Penguatan Hubungan Ekonomi Kedua Negara

Terima Presiden Iran di DPR, Puan Dorong Penguatan Hubungan Ekonomi Kedua Negara

NASIONAL 27 menit yang lalu
1046417
DJP Awasi Kepatuhan Pajak Peserta Arisan Viral Rp 2,5 Miliar

DJP Awasi Kepatuhan Pajak Peserta Arisan Viral Rp 2,5 Miliar

EKONOMI 31 menit yang lalu
1046416
KPK Akan Terjunkan Tim untuk Cek Langsung Aset-aset Wali Kota Pangkalpinang

KPK Akan Terjunkan Tim untuk Cek Langsung Aset-aset Wali Kota Pangkalpinang

NASIONAL 32 menit yang lalu
1046415
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Putri Pj Gubenur Papua Pegunungan Alim Markus Rebecca Klopper Korban Penipuan Asuransi Biksu Jalan Kaki
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Polisi Sebut Tak Ada Campuran Lain di Miras yang Diminum Putri Pj Gubernur Papua Pegunungan
NUSANTARA

2

Sosok Alinsia Bokman Kondomo, Putri Pj Gubernur Papua Pegunungan di Mata Kerabat
NUSANTARA

3

Tersangka Hapus Histori Chat dengan Putri Pj Gubernur Papua Pegunungan
NUSANTARA

4

Putri Pj Gubernur Papua Pegunungan Dijebak Setelah Ikut Misa Kenaikan Isa Almasih
NUSANTARA

5

Tahi Lalat di Perut Yakinkan Warganet Video Syur Rebecca Klopper Asli
LIFESTYLE
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
B-FILES
Menakar Potensi Prabowo <em>King Maker</em> di Pilpres 2024

Menakar Potensi Prabowo King Maker di Pilpres 2024

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Momentum Moderasi Beragama

Momentum Moderasi Beragama

 Yanto Bashri
Masyarakat Ekonomi Digital ASEAN 2045

Masyarakat Ekonomi Digital ASEAN 2045

 Yessi Vadila
ASEAN Inklusif bagi Perempuan, Anak Muda, dan Penyandang Disabilitas

ASEAN Inklusif bagi Perempuan, Anak Muda, dan Penyandang Disabilitas

 Lili Yan Ing
+ Selengkapnya