Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - ENHYPEN baru saja merilis lagu terbaru sekaligus resmi comeback dengan mini album keempatnya yang bertajuk “DARK BLOOD” pada Senin (22/5/2023) kemarin. Grup asuhan Belift Lab Entertainment ini merilis lagu yang berjudul Bite Me. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Bite Me ini telah ditonton sebanyak 13 juta views dan menempati posisi trending nomor satu untuk YouTube for music. Selain itu, grup yang terdiri dari Jake, Jay, Niki, Jungwon, Sunoo, Sunghoon, dan Heesung ini memang memiliki fans setia yang bernama Engene.

Kemudian, album ini menceritakan tentang kisah laki-laki yang rela berkorban demi takdirnya. Diketahui, Heesung berpartisipasi dalam mengarahkan rekaman di dalam lagu Bite Me ini. Sebagai informasi, album "DARKBLOOD" nantinya terdiri dari enam buah lagu yaitu Fate, Bite Me, Sacrifice, Chaconne, Bills, dan juga Karma. Berikut lirik lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik lagu Bite Me

It’s you and me in this world

Naegero dasi wa tie me

Nal guwonhal georamyeon

Just come kiss me and bite me

Hyeolgwan sok memory

Neol chatdeon nae seponeun scream

Ijen ara what I had to be

Unmyeongeun uril dasi balgyeonhaetji

Got me bad bad bad nareul goeropin

Mwongal chaja hemaeneun dreams

Tteoollasseo when you next to me

Jamsi ichyeojin naui ireumi

(Oh my oh my god)

This blood's pumping crazy

(Oh my oh my god)

Cuz I know you’ll save me

Come here and get some

Namgyeojwo on my neck ne georan jeunggeo

Just come over and bite me

Come here and get some

Neol chanmihal sidekick geuge nae sungmyeong

Just come over and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

Naegero dasi wa tie me

Nal guwonhal georamyeon

Just come kiss me and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

I eodum sogeseo light me

Gihoereul jul georamyeon

Just come kiss me and bite me

Yeah

Neoege bachilge, neoreul jikil brave heart

Gwageoe beorin nae eoriseogeun oman

Come to me, make it right

Dasi yeongyeolhae jwo, nal

Samkyeo, nal

(Oh my oh my god)

This blood's pumping crazy

(Oh my oh my god)

Cuz I know you’ll save me

Come here and get some

Namgyeojwo on my neck ne georan jeunggeo

Just come over and bite me

Come here and get some

Neol chanmihal sidekick geuge nae sungmyeong

Just come over and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

Naegero dasi wa tie me

Nal guwonhal georamyeon

Just come kiss me and bite me

It’s you and me in this world

I eodum sogeseo light me

Gihoereul jul georamyeon

Just come kiss me and bite me

Yeah

