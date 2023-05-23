Selasa, 23 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Selasa, 23 Mei 2023 | 20:12 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - ENHYPEN baru saja merilis lagu terbaru sekaligus resmi comeback dengan mini album keempatnya yang bertajuk “DARK BLOOD” pada Senin (22/5/2023) kemarin. Grup asuhan Belift Lab Entertainment ini merilis lagu yang berjudul Bite Me. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN beserta terjemahannya.

Lagu Bite Me ini telah ditonton sebanyak 13 juta views dan menempati posisi trending nomor satu untuk YouTube for music. Selain itu, grup yang terdiri dari Jake, Jay, Niki, Jungwon, Sunoo, Sunghoon, dan Heesung ini memang memiliki fans setia yang bernama Engene.

Kemudian, album ini menceritakan tentang kisah laki-laki yang rela berkorban demi takdirnya. Diketahui, Heesung berpartisipasi dalam mengarahkan rekaman di dalam lagu Bite Me ini. Sebagai informasi, album "DARKBLOOD" nantinya terdiri dari enam buah lagu yaitu Fate, Bite Me, Sacrifice, Chaconne, Bills, dan juga Karma. Berikut lirik lagu Bite Me ENHYPEN beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik lagu Bite Me
It’s you and me in this world
Naegero dasi wa tie me
Nal guwonhal georamyeon
Just come kiss me and bite me

Hyeolgwan sok memory
Neol chatdeon nae seponeun scream
Ijen ara what I had to be
Unmyeongeun uril dasi balgyeonhaetji
Got me bad bad bad nareul goeropin
Mwongal chaja hemaeneun dreams
Tteoollasseo when you next to me
Jamsi ichyeojin naui ireumi

(Oh my oh my god)
This blood's pumping crazy
(Oh my oh my god)
Cuz I know you’ll save me

Come here and get some
Namgyeojwo on my neck ne georan jeunggeo
Just come over and bite me
Come here and get some
Neol chanmihal sidekick geuge nae sungmyeong
Just come over and bite me

It’s you and me in this world
Naegero dasi wa tie me
Nal guwonhal georamyeon
Just come kiss me and bite me
It’s you and me in this world
I eodum sogeseo light me
Gihoereul jul georamyeon
Just come kiss me and bite me
Yeah

Neoege bachilge, neoreul jikil brave heart
Gwageoe beorin nae eoriseogeun oman
Come to me, make it right
Dasi yeongyeolhae jwo, nal
Samkyeo, nal

(Oh my oh my god)
This blood's pumping crazy
(Oh my oh my god)
Cuz I know you’ll save me

Come here and get some
Namgyeojwo on my neck ne georan jeunggeo
Just come over and bite me
Come here and get some
Neol chanmihal sidekick geuge nae sungmyeong
Just come over and bite me

It’s you and me in this world
Naegero dasi wa tie me
Nal guwonhal georamyeon
Just come kiss me and bite me
It’s you and me in this world
I eodum sogeseo light me
Gihoereul jul georamyeon
Just come kiss me and bite me
Yeah

# Lirik Lagu Bite Me# Terjemahan Lagu Bite Me# ENHYPEN# Bite Me ENHYPEN# Musik

