Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Pleasure Aziz Hedra Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Selasa, 23 Mei 2023 | 20:27 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Somebody’s Pleasure yang dinyanyikan oleh penyanyi baru Aziz Hendra viral di sosial media terutama TikTok. Lagu ini kerap kali dijadikan backsound video galau oleh netizen. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Somebody’s Pleasure Aziz Hedra beserta terjemahannya.

Penyanyi baru, Aziz Hedra akhirnya merilis lagu baru Somebody’s Pleasure pada beberapa bulan lalu tepatnya 10 Februari 2023. Lagu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 2,7 juta views di YouTube official milik Aziz Hedra.

Selain itu, lagu Somebody’s Pleasure juga sudah di streaming lebih dari 29 juta kali di platform musik Spotify. Sebagai informasi, Aziz saat ini berada di bawah naungan label Sony Music Entertainment Indonesia.

Aziz telah memutuskan untuk menjadi penyanyi profesional setelah sering mengcover lagu-lagu dari penyanyi lain. Lagu Somebody's Pleasure juga menceritakan tentang seseorang yang sedang berada di titik terendah dalam hidupnya dan merasa bahwa selama ini dia tidak pernah merasa bahagia.

Sampai dia bertanya-tanya apakah dia bisa mendapatkan kebahagiaan dan cinta yang murni dari seseorang. Ini lirik lagu Somebody’s Pleasure beserta terjemahannya.

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Lowkey Niki Zefanya Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Somebody’s Pleasure
I've been so busy, ignoring, and hiding
About what my heart actually say
Stay awake while I'm drowning on my thoughts
Sometimes a happiness is just a happiness

I've never been enjoyin' my serenity
Even if I've got a lot of company
That makes me happy

Soul try to figure it out
From where I've been escapin'
Running to end all the sin
Get away from the pressure

Wondering to get a love that is so pure
Gotta have to always make sure
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

I always pretending and lying
Like I'm used to feel empty
'Cause all I got is unhappy
Happiness, can't I get happiness?

I've never been enjoyin' my serenity
Even if I've got a lot of company
That makes me happy

Soul try to figure it out
From where I've been escapin'
Running to end all the sin
Get away from the pressure

Wondering to get a love that is so pure
Gotta have to always make sure
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure, oh-ho-oo

It was in a blink of an eye
Find a way how to say goodbye

I've got to take me away
From all sadness
Stitch all my wounds, confess all the sins
And took all my insecure

When will I got the love that is so pure?
Gotta have to always make sure
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

Gotta have
Gotta have to always make sure
That I'm not just somebody's pleasure

# Lirik Lagu Somebody's Pleasure# Terjemahan Lagu Somebody's Pleasure# Aziz Hedra# Musik

