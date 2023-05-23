Lirik Lagu Up&Up Coldplay Ajak Pendengar untuk Bangkit meski Diadang Kesulitan

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Coldplay beberapa bulan lagi akan datang ke Tanah Air untuk melangsungkan konser Coldplay pada 15 November 2023. Yuk, hafalkan lagu-lagunya dari sekarang. Contohnya lirik lagu Up& Up.

Lagu Up&Up merupakan lagu penutup dalam album ketujuh Coldplay yang bertajuk “A Head Full of Dreams” yang dirilis pada 2015. Untuk lagu ini, Coldplay mengusung genre ballad.

Lirik lagu Up&Up bercerita tentang upaya yang dilakukan seseorang untuk terus bangkit kembali dan maju menghadapi kesulitan apapun. Intinya lagu ini berupaya mengajak pendengarnya untuk terus maju menghadapi rintangan yang datang dalam hidup.

Meski lagunya dirilis pada 2015, video klip lagu ini baru dirilis pada 2016. Video klip lagu ini memenangkan penghargaan "MTV Video Music Award for Best Visual Effects". Meski tidak menang, tetapi video klip lagu Up&Up Coldplay juga masuk nominasi Grammy Awards 2016.

Lirik Lagu Up&Up Coldplay

Fixing up a car to drive in it again

Searching for the water hoping for the rain

Up and up, up and up

Down upon the canvas, working meal to meal

Waiting for a chance to pick your orange field

Up and up, up and up

See a pearl form, a diamond in the rough

See a bird soaring high above the flood

It's in your blood, it's in your blood

Underneath the storm an umbrella is saying

"Sitting with the poison takes away the pain"

Up and up, up and up it's saying

We're gonna get it, get it together, I know

I'm gonna get it, get it together somehow

We're gonna get it, get it together and flower

Woah, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

We're gonna get it, get it together I know

We're gonna get it, get it together and flow

I'm gonna get it, get it together and go

Up and up and up

Lying in the gutter, aiming for the moon

Trying to empty out the ocean with a spoon

Up and up, up and up

How come people suffer, how come people part?

How come people struggle, how come people break your heart?

Break your heart, oh-oh

Yes I want to grow, yes I want to feel

Yes I want to know, show me how to heal it up

Heal it up

See the forest there in every seed

Angels in the marble waiting to be freed

Just need love just need love

When the going is rough, saying

We're gonna get it, get it together, I know

I'm gonna get it, get it together somehow

We're gonna get it, get it together and flower

Woah, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

We're gonna get it, get it together I know

We're gonna get it, get it together and flow

I'm gonna get it, get it together and go

And you can say what is, or fight for it

Close your mind or take a risk

You can say it's mine and clench your fist

Or see each sunrise as a gift

We're gonna get it, get it together, I know

I'm gonna get it, get it together somehow

We're gonna get it, get it together and flower

Woah, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

We're gonna get it, get it together I know

We're gonna get it, get it together and flow

I'm gonna get it, get it together and go

Up and up and up

We're gonna get it, get it together, I know

I'm gonna get it, get it together somehow

We're gonna get it, get it together and flower

Woah, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

We're gonna get it, get it together I know

We're gonna get it, get it together and flow

I'm gonna get it, get it together and go

Up and up and up

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh

Fixing up a car to drive in it again

When you're in pain

When you think you've had enough

Don't ever give up

Don't ever give up

