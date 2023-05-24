Rabu, 24 Mei 2023
Lirik dan Arti Lagu Part Of Your World yang Jadi Soundtrack The Little Mermaid

Dewi Aspara / KL
Rabu, 24 Mei 2023 | 16:22 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Film The Little Mermaid dijadwalkan tayang di bioskop Indonesia pada 24 Mei 2023. Berikut lirik dan arti lagu Part Of Your World yang jadi soundtrack The Little Mermaid.

Lagu Part Of Your World kembali menarik perhatian setelah film animasi The Little Mermaid diadaptasi menjadi live action. Lagu tersebut dinyanyikan ulang oleh Halle Bailey yang juga merupakan pemeran utama.

Part Of Your World pertama kali dilantunkan oleh Jodi Benson yang merupakan pengisi suara karakter Ariel pada 1989. Kedua karya tersebut sama-sama mengisahkan tentang dongeng klasik yang ditulis oleh Hans Hans Christian Andersen sejak tahun 1837 silam.

Sesuai dengan filmnya, lagu ini menceritakan tentang keinginan dan rasa penasaran Ariel terhadap dunia daratan. Di mana manusia dapat berjalan dengan bebas menggunakan kakinya. Sementara itu, film The Little Mermaid akan menampilkan perjalanan Ariel melintasi keindahan samudra dan nyanyian ceria.

Lirik Lagu Part Of Your World

Look at this stuff
Isn't it neat?
Wouldn't you think my collection's complete?
Wouldn't you think I'm the girl
The girl who has everything?

Look at this trove
Treasures untold
How many wonders can one cavern hold?
Lookin' around here, you'd think
Sure, she's got everything
I've got gadgets and gizmos a-plenty
I've got whozits and whatzits galore

You want thingamabobs?
I got twenty
But who cares?
No big deal
I want more
I wanna be where the people are
I wanna see, wanna see 'em dancin'

Walking around on those, what do you call 'em?
Oh, feet
Flippin' your fins, you don't get too far
Legs are required for jumpin', dancin'
Strollin' along down a

What's that word again?
Street
Up where they walk, up where they run
Up where they stay all day in the sun
Wanderin' free, wish I could be
Part of that world

What would I give if I could live out of these waters?
What would I pay to spend a day warm on the sand?
Bet'cha on land they understand
Bet they don't reprimand their daughters
Bright young women, sick of swimmin'

Ready to stand
Ready to know what the people know
Ask 'em my questions and get some answers
What's a fire and why does it, what's the word?
Burn?

When's it my turn?
Wouldn't I love
Love to explore that shore up above?
Out of the sea
Wish I could be
Part of that world

