Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Film The Little Mermaid dijadwalkan tayang di bioskop Indonesia pada 24 Mei 2023. Berikut lirik dan arti lagu Part Of Your World yang jadi soundtrack The Little Mermaid.

Lagu Part Of Your World kembali menarik perhatian setelah film animasi The Little Mermaid diadaptasi menjadi live action. Lagu tersebut dinyanyikan ulang oleh Halle Bailey yang juga merupakan pemeran utama.

Part Of Your World pertama kali dilantunkan oleh Jodi Benson yang merupakan pengisi suara karakter Ariel pada 1989. Kedua karya tersebut sama-sama mengisahkan tentang dongeng klasik yang ditulis oleh Hans Hans Christian Andersen sejak tahun 1837 silam.

Sesuai dengan filmnya, lagu ini menceritakan tentang keinginan dan rasa penasaran Ariel terhadap dunia daratan. Di mana manusia dapat berjalan dengan bebas menggunakan kakinya. Sementara itu, film The Little Mermaid akan menampilkan perjalanan Ariel melintasi keindahan samudra dan nyanyian ceria.

Lirik Lagu Part Of Your World

Look at this stuff

Isn't it neat?

Wouldn't you think my collection's complete?

Wouldn't you think I'm the girl

The girl who has everything?

Look at this trove

Treasures untold

How many wonders can one cavern hold?

Lookin' around here, you'd think

Sure, she's got everything

I've got gadgets and gizmos a-plenty

I've got whozits and whatzits galore

You want thingamabobs?

I got twenty

But who cares?

No big deal

I want more

I wanna be where the people are

I wanna see, wanna see 'em dancin'

Walking around on those, what do you call 'em?

Oh, feet

Flippin' your fins, you don't get too far

Legs are required for jumpin', dancin'

Strollin' along down a

What's that word again?

Street

Up where they walk, up where they run

Up where they stay all day in the sun

Wanderin' free, wish I could be

Part of that world

What would I give if I could live out of these waters?

What would I pay to spend a day warm on the sand?

Bet'cha on land they understand

Bet they don't reprimand their daughters

Bright young women, sick of swimmin'

Ready to stand

Ready to know what the people know

Ask 'em my questions and get some answers

What's a fire and why does it, what's the word?

Burn?

When's it my turn?

Wouldn't I love

Love to explore that shore up above?

Out of the sea

Wish I could be

Part of that world

