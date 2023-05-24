Viral! Ini Lirik Lagu Backburner Niki Zefanya dan Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi kenamaan dari 88rising yakni Niki Zefanya telah merilis video klip dari lagu Backburner miliknya pada 15 Mei 2023 lalu. Simak lirik lagu Backburner Niki Zefanya beserta terjemahannya.

Sejauh ini, lagu Backburner yang sudah diupload di YouTube Niki telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari satu juta views. Meski lagu Backburner ini telah dirilis sejak Agustus 2022 lalu tetapi, lagu ini masih menjadi perhatian netizen yang merasa relate.

Backburner sendiri ialah istilah yang merujuk untuk menggambarkan laki-laki atau perempuan yang memiliki sedikit minat untuk berkencan. Bahkan, tidak memenuhi syarat untuk memulai berkencan tetapi ada kesempatan untuk mereka di lain waktu. Ini lirik lagu Backburner Niki dan terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Backburner

I can’t lie, it feels nice that you’re calling

You sound sad and alone and you’re stalling

and for once, I don’t care about what you want, as long as we keep talking

(as long as we’re talking)

I mean, you gotta admit the history’s

kind of unmatched

Asian Calvinism— we made it out of that

Well, whether we’re free of will or predestined,

Clearly I’ve not learned my lesson even now

Hope He doesn’t strike me down (strike me down)

The Goo Goo Dolls are dead to me

the way you should be too

but you bring them up

along with how much I fucking miss you

Maybe I’m just not better than this, I haven’t tried

Maybe life’s less romantic when I don’t wanna die

You’d think I’d be a fast learner

but guess I won’t ever mind crisping up on your backburner

Your backburner

Your backburner

Your backburner

Your backburner

It’s pathetic but at least, you are too

I don’t know what to do

I don’t like anyone except sometimes you

And now you’re sounding like a hurt puppy

You look ugly when you cry

but I’m the one you think to call

How do you feel lucky and appalled

at the same time?

After everything you put me through

I somehow still believe in you, oh (I do, I do, I do)

but I know in a week or so,

you’ll fade away again

and I wish that I cared

Hey are you still there?

Good

Maybe I’m just not better than this, I haven’t tried

Cause maybe you’ll finally choose me after you’ve had more time

I thought I was a fast learner,

but guess I won’t ever mind, guess I won’t ever mind

Maybe I blame my mother bleeding into my stride

Maybe it was my father and his wandering eyes

(It’s their fault that) I’ll always be in your corner

Cause I don’t feel alive ‘til I’m burning on your backburner

Oh, and I know that it’s sad that I settle for the backburner

Oh, guess I won’t ever mind crisping up on your backburner

Oh, as long as you still think of me

Oh

