Lirik dan Arti Lagu Eve, Psyche, and The Bluebeard's Wife LE SSERAFIM
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Girl group LE SSERAFIM baru saja merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu tracklist dari full album yang akan dikeluarkan LE SSERAFIM. Simak lirik dan arti lagu Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife di bawah ini.
Lagu yang baru saja dirilis pada Selasa (23/5/2023) kemarin ini berhasil menempati posisi trending nomor 29 untuk YouTube for music. Sejauh ini, video klip Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 2 juta views.
Grup asuhan Source Music Entertainment ini sebelumnya telah merilis lagu yang berjudul Unforgiven yang juga menjadi tajuk album mereka. Makna dari lagu ini yakni tentang pergolakan dan pemberontakan batin seorang wanita yang selalu dituntut untuk patuh.
Kata Eve atau Hawa diambil dari tokoh kitab suci, sementara Psyche berasal dari mitologi Yunani, sedangkan Bluebeard's Wife berasal dari cerita rakyat Prancis. Lagu ini mengekspresikan keinginan mereka untuk menjadi diri sendiri. Ini lirik lagu Eve, Psyche, and The Bluebeard's Wife.
Lirik Lagu Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife
I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess
I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess
I'm a mess in distress but we're still the best dressed
Fearless, say yes, we don't dress to impress
Gwaenchantanda mworeul haedo
Geojinmarin geol nan ara
Gwaenchanketji mwol haedo
Chakan eolgure ne mal jal deureul ttaen
Gwaenchanchi ana geureon
Geon nae rureun naman jeonghallae, yeah
Bol geoya geumjidoen geol
Never hold back deo jayuropge
Boom, boom, boom
Nae simjangi ttwine
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom (Boom-boom, now)
Boom, boom, boom
Nae simjangi ttwine
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess
I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess
I'm a mess in distress but we're still the best dressed
Fearless, say yes, we don't dress to impress
Useo useo deo inhyeongi doeryeom
Deopeo deopeo da gamjeong ttawin da
Sileo sileo nan inhyeongi anya
Jjinggeurindaedo geugeotdo naya
Boji malla bogo pa
Nal dulleossan i geumgideul
Geunarui ibeucheoreom
Take it on the chain, I know I like that
Boom, boom, boom
Nae simjangi ttwine
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom (Boom-boom, now)
Boom, boom, boom
Nae simjangi ttwine
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom (Oh-oh)
What you waiting for?
Ige taragimyeon we fall, fall, fall
What you looking for?
Wonhandamyeon now we fall, we fall, we fall
Boom, boom, boom
Nae simjangi ttwine
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom (Boom-boom now)
Boom, boom, boom
Nae simjangi ttwine
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Girl wanna have fun (Girl)
Girl wanna have fun (Girl)
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Girl wanna have fun (Girl)
Girl wanna have fun (Girl)
Get it like boom-boom-boom
Get it like boom-boom-boom
