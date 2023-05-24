Lirik dan Arti Lagu Eve, Psyche, and The Bluebeard's Wife LE SSERAFIM

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Girl group LE SSERAFIM baru saja merilis lagu baru yang berjudul Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife. Lagu ini merupakan salah satu tracklist dari full album yang akan dikeluarkan LE SSERAFIM. Simak lirik dan arti lagu Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife di bawah ini.

Lagu yang baru saja dirilis pada Selasa (23/5/2023) kemarin ini berhasil menempati posisi trending nomor 29 untuk YouTube for music. Sejauh ini, video klip Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife telah ditonton sebanyak lebih dari 2 juta views.

Grup asuhan Source Music Entertainment ini sebelumnya telah merilis lagu yang berjudul Unforgiven yang juga menjadi tajuk album mereka. Makna dari lagu ini yakni tentang pergolakan dan pemberontakan batin seorang wanita yang selalu dituntut untuk patuh.

Kata Eve atau Hawa diambil dari tokoh kitab suci, sementara Psyche berasal dari mitologi Yunani, sedangkan Bluebeard's Wife berasal dari cerita rakyat Prancis. Lagu ini mengekspresikan keinginan mereka untuk menjadi diri sendiri. Ini lirik lagu Eve, Psyche, and The Bluebeard's Wife.

Lirik Lagu Eve, Psyche & The Bluebeard's wife

I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess

I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess

I'm a mess in distress but we're still the best dressed

Fearless, say yes, we don't dress to impress

Gwaenchantanda mworeul haedo

Geojinmarin geol nan ara

Gwaenchanketji mwol haedo

Chakan eolgure ne mal jal deureul ttaen

Gwaenchanchi ana geureon

Geon nae rureun naman jeonghallae, yeah

Bol geoya geumjidoen geol

Never hold back deo jayuropge

Boom, boom, boom

Nae simjangi ttwine

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom (Boom-boom, now)

Boom, boom, boom

Nae simjangi ttwine

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess

I'm a mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess, mess

I'm a mess in distress but we're still the best dressed

Fearless, say yes, we don't dress to impress

Useo useo deo inhyeongi doeryeom

Deopeo deopeo da gamjeong ttawin da

Sileo sileo nan inhyeongi anya

Jjinggeurindaedo geugeotdo naya

Boji malla bogo pa

Nal dulleossan i geumgideul

Geunarui ibeucheoreom

Take it on the chain, I know I like that

Boom, boom, boom

Nae simjangi ttwine

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom (Boom-boom, now)

Boom, boom, boom

Nae simjangi ttwine

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

(Push it) I wish for what's forbidden

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom (Oh-oh)

What you waiting for?

Ige taragimyeon we fall, fall, fall

What you looking for?

Wonhandamyeon now we fall, we fall, we fall

Boom, boom, boom

Nae simjangi ttwine

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom (Boom-boom now)

Boom, boom, boom

Nae simjangi ttwine

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Girl wanna have fun (Girl)

Girl wanna have fun (Girl)

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Girl wanna have fun (Girl)

Girl wanna have fun (Girl)

Get it like boom-boom-boom

Get it like boom-boom-boom

