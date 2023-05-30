Lirik dan Terjemahan Lagu Karma Duet Taylor Swift dan Ice Spice

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi Taylor Swift belum lama ini merilis lagunya yang berjudul Karma. Berbeda dari lagu sebelumnya, untuk lagu Karma Taylor Swift berduet dengan rapper Ice Spice. Ini lirik dan terjemahan lagu Karma.

Lagu Karma sebenarnya sudah dirilis Taylor bersamaan dengan album "Midnights" pada 21 Oktober 2022. Namun pada 26 Mei 2023, Taylor Swift kembali merilis lagu tersebut dan berkolaborasi dengan rapper Ice Spice.

Sehari setelah lagu Karma dirilis kembali, Taylor Swift juga membagikan video klip untuk lagu tersebut melalui turnya yang bertajuk "Eras Tour", yang kemudian dipublikasikan di YouTube. Sejak perilisannya lagu ini telah ditonton sebanyak 8,3 juta kali.

Lagu Karma menceritakan tentang bagaimana seseorang akan mendapatkan balasan terbaik dari segala hal yang telah dilakukannya di masa lalu. Meskipun banyak orang yang memandang sebelah mata, tetapi seseorang tersebut percaya bila sesuatu saat akan ada karma baik untuk dirinya.

Lirik Lagu Karma Taylor Swift feat Ice Spice

Karma is that girl, like (Grrah)

You're talking shit for the hell of it

Addicted to betrayal, but you're relevant

You're terrified to look down

'Cause if you dare, you'll see the glare

Of everyone you burned just to get there

It's comin' back around

And I keep my side of the street clean

You wouldn't know what I mean

'Cause karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma's a relaxing thought

Aren't you envious that for you it's not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me

Flexing likе a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

Karma is your chеck's 'boutta bounce (Damn)

Karma is a fire in your house (Grrah)

And she 'boutta pop up unannounced (Like)

And she never leavin' you alone (Damn)

Watch her put ya opps on a throne (Damn)

Got you wavin' pretty white flags, feenin' for that cash

Thinkin' it'll save ya, now you switchin' up your behavior

It's okay, baby, you ain't gotta worry, karma never gets lazy

So, I keep my head up, my bread up, I won't let up (Never)

Promise that you'll never endeavor with none lesser (Ever, ever)

I be draggin' that wagon, karma is a beauty winning that pageant, grrah

'Cause karma is my boyfriend (Damn)

Karma is a god

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend

Karma's a relaxing thought

Aren't you envious that for you it's not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that (Grrah)

Ask me what I learned from all those years

Ask me what I earned from all those tears

Ask me why so many fade, but I'm still here

(I'm still here, I'm still here)

'Cause karma is the thunder

Rattlin' your ground

Karma's on your scent like a bounty hunter

And karma's gonna track you down

Step by step, from town to town

Sweet like justice, karma is a queen

Karma takes all my friends to the summit (Facts)

Karma is the guy on the screen

Coming straight home to me

'Cause karma is my boyfriend (Karma is my boyfriend)

Karma is a god (Damn)

Karma is the breeze in my hair on the weekend (Weekend)

Karma's a relaxing thought

Aren't you envious that for you it's not?

Sweet like honey, karma is a cat

Purring in my lap 'cause it loves me

Flexing like a goddamn acrobat

Me and karma vibe like that

Karma is my boyfriend

Karma is a god (Ah)

Karma is my bestie (Mmm)

Karma's a relaxing thought

Karma's gonna hold you down

