Lirik Lagu Feel My Rhythm Red Velvet Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup asuhan SM Entertainment yakni Red Velvet yang belum lama ini konser di Indonesia, memiliki salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit banyak orang. Lagu tersebut yakni Feel My Rhythm. Lantas, apa lirik lagu Feel My Rhythm Red Velvet?
Lagu Feel My Rhythm ini telah dirilis sejak 21 Maret 2022 lalu. Selain itu, lagu ini juga telah ditonton sebanyak 67 juta kali di YouTube official milik SMTOWN. Bahkan, Feel My Rhythm juga telah didengarkan lebih dari 115 juta kali di platform musik Spotify.
Makna dari Feel My Rhythm sendiri menceritakan tentang kebebasan untuk melakukan perjalanan melintasi ruang dan waktu dengan menyenangkan. Uniknya lagi, lagu ini mengambil sampel dari komposer legendaris yakni Sebastian Bach berjudul Air on the G String.
Terlebih, lagu Feel My Rhythm ini diiringi musik opera dan lukisan yang semakin menggambarkan suasana klasik di dalamnya. Untuk itu, ini lirik Feel My Rhythm Red Velvet beserta terjemahannya.
Lirik Lagu Feel My Rhythm
Oh ah ah ah yeah
Oh whoa oh whoa oh whoa
Red Velvet
mudohwereul dwijibeo (dwijibeo)
jageun soraneul tto ireukyeo
This is gonna be a crazy night
(To-na-na-na-na-na-night)
deungjangbuteo insakkaji pagyeokjeogige
uri saljjak norabolkka soljjikage Bae bae
jigeumbuteo shijakae bolkke (shijakae bolkke)
(Feel my vibe and sway)
kkotgarureul nallyeo
pokjugeul deo keuge teoteuryeo
uril omangwa pyeongyeone gaduji ma
jayuroweo jigeum
Feel my rhythm, come with me
sangsanghae bwa mweodeunji
noraereul ttaraseo jeo dalppiche chumeul chweo
baro jigeum (Play my rhythm)
Follow follow my heartbeat
haega tteool ttaekkaji
Feel my rhythm meomchuji mara jweo
i sunganeul nochi ma Baby
chaneun Old and Classic (Just ride)
ije jogeum nasseon dareun chaweonkkaji (Get loud)
sangsanghal su eopteon got shigan sok
yego eopshi deungjanghae
i bameun meotjigo urin Fun and wild and brave
shiseoneul kkeuneun ni Motion
G-give me a new direction
kkeudeomneun Black hole-cheoreom
ppajeodeuneun Sweet emotion
neoreul taeun chae (Sway)
eodirodeun tteonallae (Way)
on sesang modeun gyeonggyereul
da hwijeoeullae (Oh yeah)
kkotgarureul nallyeo (heunnallyeo)
Champagne-eul deo keuge teoteuryeo (maeumkkeot)
deoneun eojewa naeire gaduji ma
jayuroweo jigeum
Feel my rhythm, come with me
sangsanghae bwa mweodeunji
noraereul ttaraseo jeo dalppiche chumeul chweo
baro jigeum (Play my rhythm)
Follow follow my heartbeat
haega tteool ttaekkaji
Feel my rhythm meomchuji mara jweo
i sunganeul nochi ma Baby
Ah ah ah ah (Ah ah ah ah)
on sesangi meomchuneun sungan
What a what a feeling
eoseo nae soneul jaba (All right)
bon jeok eopteon Film
ppajeodeuneun You and I
Next time shigyereul dollyeo eodiro gabolkka
Come on ttodashi shijakae You and I
Whoa whoa whoa whoa woo
Feel my rhythm, come with me (Oh yeah yeah yeah)
sangsanghae bwa mweodeunji (Ah)
noraereul ttaraseo jeo dalppiche chumeul chweo
baro jigeum (Play my rhythm)
Follow follow my heartbeat
haega tteool ttaekkaji (haega tteool ttaekkaji)
Feel my rhythm kkeunnaji anneun kkum
i sunganeul nochi ma Baby
