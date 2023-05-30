Lirik Lagu Feel My Rhythm Red Velvet Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup asuhan SM Entertainment yakni Red Velvet yang belum lama ini konser di Indonesia, memiliki salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit banyak orang. Lagu tersebut yakni Feel My Rhythm. Lantas, apa lirik lagu Feel My Rhythm Red Velvet?

Lagu Feel My Rhythm ini telah dirilis sejak 21 Maret 2022 lalu. Selain itu, lagu ini juga telah ditonton sebanyak 67 juta kali di YouTube official milik SMTOWN. Bahkan, Feel My Rhythm juga telah didengarkan lebih dari 115 juta kali di platform musik Spotify.

Makna dari Feel My Rhythm sendiri menceritakan tentang kebebasan untuk melakukan perjalanan melintasi ruang dan waktu dengan menyenangkan. Uniknya lagi, lagu ini mengambil sampel dari komposer legendaris yakni Sebastian Bach berjudul Air on the G String.

Terlebih, lagu Feel My Rhythm ini diiringi musik opera dan lukisan yang semakin menggambarkan suasana klasik di dalamnya. Untuk itu, ini lirik Feel My Rhythm Red Velvet beserta terjemahannya.

Advertisement

Lirik Lagu Feel My Rhythm

Oh ah ah ah yeah

Oh whoa oh whoa oh whoa

Red Velvet

mudohwereul dwijibeo (dwijibeo)

BACA JUGA Trending! Lirik Lagu Doxa Secret Number Beserta Terjemahannya

jageun soraneul tto ireukyeo

This is gonna be a crazy night

(To-na-na-na-na-na-night)

deungjangbuteo insakkaji pagyeokjeogige

uri saljjak norabolkka soljjikage Bae bae

jigeumbuteo shijakae bolkke (shijakae bolkke)

(Feel my vibe and sway)

kkotgarureul nallyeo

pokjugeul deo keuge teoteuryeo

uril omangwa pyeongyeone gaduji ma

jayuroweo jigeum

Feel my rhythm, come with me

sangsanghae bwa mweodeunji

noraereul ttaraseo jeo dalppiche chumeul chweo

baro jigeum (Play my rhythm)

Follow follow my heartbeat

haega tteool ttaekkaji

Feel my rhythm meomchuji mara jweo

i sunganeul nochi ma Baby

chaneun Old and Classic (Just ride)

ije jogeum nasseon dareun chaweonkkaji (Get loud)

sangsanghal su eopteon got shigan sok

yego eopshi deungjanghae

i bameun meotjigo urin Fun and wild and brave

shiseoneul kkeuneun ni Motion

G-give me a new direction

kkeudeomneun Black hole-cheoreom

ppajeodeuneun Sweet emotion

neoreul taeun chae (Sway)

eodirodeun tteonallae (Way)

on sesang modeun gyeonggyereul

da hwijeoeullae (Oh yeah)

kkotgarureul nallyeo (heunnallyeo)

Champagne-eul deo keuge teoteuryeo (maeumkkeot)

deoneun eojewa naeire gaduji ma

jayuroweo jigeum

Feel my rhythm, come with me

sangsanghae bwa mweodeunji

noraereul ttaraseo jeo dalppiche chumeul chweo

baro jigeum (Play my rhythm)

Follow follow my heartbeat

haega tteool ttaekkaji

Feel my rhythm meomchuji mara jweo

i sunganeul nochi ma Baby

Ah ah ah ah (Ah ah ah ah)

on sesangi meomchuneun sungan

What a what a feeling

eoseo nae soneul jaba (All right)

bon jeok eopteon Film

ppajeodeuneun You and I

Next time shigyereul dollyeo eodiro gabolkka

Come on ttodashi shijakae You and I

Whoa whoa whoa whoa woo

Feel my rhythm, come with me (Oh yeah yeah yeah)

sangsanghae bwa mweodeunji (Ah)

noraereul ttaraseo jeo dalppiche chumeul chweo

baro jigeum (Play my rhythm)

Follow follow my heartbeat

haega tteool ttaekkaji (haega tteool ttaekkaji)

Feel my rhythm kkeunnaji anneun kkum

i sunganeul nochi ma Baby

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan