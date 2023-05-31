Rabu, 31 Mei 2023
Lirik Lagu Typa Girl Blackpink Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Rabu, 31 Mei 2023 | 21:07 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu-lagu dari grup musik Blackpink telah mengguncang dunia musik K-pop dengan luar biasa. Salah satu lagu mereka yang menonjol adalah "Typa Girl," Ini lirik lagu Typa Girl Blackpink beserta terjemahannya.

Official audio Typa Girl telah ditonton lebih dari 71 juta kali di YouTube milik Blackpink. Selain itu, lagu ini juga telah didengarkan lebih dari 200 juta kali di Spotify. Lirik lagu Typa Girl membawa pendengar ke dunia di mana seorang perempuan memancarkan kepercayaan diri dan kekuatan yang tak tergoyahkan.

Lagu ini mencerminkan kepribadian yang kuat dan menentang stereotip gender yang membatasi. Blackpink menunjukkan bahwa perempuan bisa menjadi siapa pun yang mereka inginkan dan tidak takut untuk mengekspresikan jati diri mereka.

Makna dari Typa Girl oleh Blackpink juga menegaskan pentingnya pengakuan dan cinta dari orang lain, tetapi pada saat yang sama, mereka juga mengingatkan pendengar bahwa mereka adalah sosok yang berbeda dan tidak bisa dibatasi oleh ekspektasi orang lain.

Melalui lagu ini, Blackpink mendorong perempuan untuk mengambil kendali atas hidup mereka sendiri dan mengejar impian mereka tanpa takut. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Typa Girl Blackpink beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Typa Girl
Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream
Typa girl that came straight off of the screen
Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze
Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

I bring money to the table
Not your dinner
Both my body and my bank account
Good figure
Thinking about me, but there’s nothing to consider
If I let you in my circle, you a winner
Didn’t know that you were cold
‘Til you felt my fire
Heaven’s gate just opened up
Hearing choirs
If you saying something else
You a liar

‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy
But you can’t leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe
I went supernatural
Put you under spells or
Look into a crystal ball
I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl

Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun
Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun

I’m the type of girl
That everybody type
Double tap, tap, tap
What everybody like
You can check my stats
Got everybody’s eye
And I run them laps
Round everybody’s mind
All of these girls on some uppercase shit
That mean they all cap
Being the best at whatever I do
That’s sounding on brand

Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out
Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house
Typa girl that don’t ask for what she wants, she’s takin’ out
Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel

Now you know that you were cold
‘Cause you felt my fire
Heaven’s gate just opened up
Hearing choirs
If you saying something else
You a liar

‘Cause I’m that girl
That drive you crazy
But you can’t leave me alone
Got you thinking maybe
I went supernatural

Put you under spells or
Look into a crystal ball
I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the type of girl that make you forget that you got a type
Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl
I’m that typa girl

Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun
Like du-du-dun
Du-lu-lu-lun

