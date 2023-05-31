Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu-lagu dari grup musik Blackpink telah mengguncang dunia musik K-pop dengan luar biasa. Salah satu lagu mereka yang menonjol adalah "Typa Girl," Ini lirik lagu Typa Girl Blackpink beserta terjemahannya.

Official audio Typa Girl telah ditonton lebih dari 71 juta kali di YouTube milik Blackpink. Selain itu, lagu ini juga telah didengarkan lebih dari 200 juta kali di Spotify. Lirik lagu Typa Girl membawa pendengar ke dunia di mana seorang perempuan memancarkan kepercayaan diri dan kekuatan yang tak tergoyahkan.

Lagu ini mencerminkan kepribadian yang kuat dan menentang stereotip gender yang membatasi. Blackpink menunjukkan bahwa perempuan bisa menjadi siapa pun yang mereka inginkan dan tidak takut untuk mengekspresikan jati diri mereka.

Makna dari Typa Girl oleh Blackpink juga menegaskan pentingnya pengakuan dan cinta dari orang lain, tetapi pada saat yang sama, mereka juga mengingatkan pendengar bahwa mereka adalah sosok yang berbeda dan tidak bisa dibatasi oleh ekspektasi orang lain.

Melalui lagu ini, Blackpink mendorong perempuan untuk mengambil kendali atas hidup mereka sendiri dan mengejar impian mereka tanpa takut. Untuk itu, ini lirik lagu Typa Girl Blackpink beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Typa Girl

Typa girl that’ll make you wanna dream

Typa girl that came straight off of the screen

Typa girl you wanna ice up, make me freeze

Typa girl you wanna wife up, sign the pre

I bring money to the table

Not your dinner

Both my body and my bank account

Good figure

Thinking about me, but there’s nothing to consider

If I let you in my circle, you a winner

Didn’t know that you were cold

‘Til you felt my fire

Heaven’s gate just opened up

Hearing choirs

If you saying something else

You a liar

‘Cause I’m that girl that drive you crazy

But you can’t leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe

I went supernatural

Put you under spells or

Look into a crystal ball

I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the typa girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

Like du-du-dun

Du-lu-lu-lun

Like du-du-dun

Du-lu-lu-lun

I’m the type of girl

That everybody type

Double tap, tap, tap

What everybody like

You can check my stats

Got everybody’s eye

And I run them laps

Round everybody’s mind

All of these girls on some uppercase shit

That mean they all cap

Being the best at whatever I do

That’s sounding on brand

Typa girl that you wish for when you blow that candle out

Typa girl that you wanna take back to your mama house

Typa girl that don’t ask for what she wants, she’s takin’ out

Typa girl who got bag in same quality as Chanel

Now you know that you were cold

‘Cause you felt my fire

Heaven’s gate just opened up

Hearing choirs

If you saying something else

You a liar

‘Cause I’m that girl

That drive you crazy

But you can’t leave me alone

Got you thinking maybe

I went supernatural

Put you under spells or

Look into a crystal ball

I’m not like these other girls at all

I’m the type of girl that make you forget that you got a type

Type that make you love me when the only thing you done is like

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

I’m that typa girl

Like du-du-dun

Du-lu-lu-lun

Like du-du-dun

Du-lu-lu-lun

