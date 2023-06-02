Lirik Lagu Here With Me d4vd Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi David Anthony Burke atau yang dikenal dengan d4vd memiliki salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit banyak orang. Lagu tersebut berjudul Here With Me. Lagu itu juga viral di TikTok dan kerap kali dijadikan backsound video galau. Apa lirik lagu Here With Me d4vd?
Here With Me telah ditonton sebanyak 55 juta kali di YouTube official milik d4vd. Selain itu, lagu ini telah didengar hingga 500 juta kali di platform Spotify.
Makna dari lagu Here With me menggambarkan tentang momen terbaik dari sebuah hubungan yang dijalankan. Selain itu, pasangan tersebut juga tidak ingin momen indah itu berakhir. Tanpa berlama-lama, ini lirik lagu Here With Me d4vd beserta terjemahannya.
Lirik Lagu Here With Me
Watch the sunrise along the coast
As we’re both getting old
I can’t describe what I’m feeling
And all I know is we’re going home
So, please don’t let me go
Don’t let me go
And if it’s right, I don’t care how long it takes
As long as I’m with you, I’ve got a smile on my face
Save your tears, it’ll be okay
All I know is you’re here with me
Ooh-ooh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
Watch the sunrise as we’re getting old, oh-oh
I can’t describe, oh-oh
I wish I could live through every memory again
Just one more time before we float off in the wind
And all the time we spent waiting for the light to take us in
Have been the greatest moments of my life
I don’t care how long it takes
As long as I’m with you, I’ve got a smile on my face
Save your tears, it’ll be okay
You’re here with me
Ooh-ooh, oh, oh-oh
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I can’t describe, oh-ohYou might also like
Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini