Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi David Anthony Burke atau yang dikenal dengan d4vd memiliki salah satu lagu yang menjadi favorit banyak orang. Lagu tersebut berjudul Here With Me. Lagu itu juga viral di TikTok dan kerap kali dijadikan backsound video galau. Apa lirik lagu Here With Me d4vd?

Here With Me telah ditonton sebanyak 55 juta kali di YouTube official milik d4vd. Selain itu, lagu ini telah didengar hingga 500 juta kali di platform Spotify.

Makna dari lagu Here With me menggambarkan tentang momen terbaik dari sebuah hubungan yang dijalankan. Selain itu, pasangan tersebut juga tidak ingin momen indah itu berakhir. Tanpa berlama-lama, ini lirik lagu Here With Me d4vd beserta terjemahannya.

Lirik Lagu Here With Me

Watch the sunrise along the coast

As we’re both getting old

I can’t describe what I’m feeling

And all I know is we’re going home

So, please don’t let me go

Don’t let me go

And if it’s right, I don’t care how long it takes

As long as I’m with you, I’ve got a smile on my face

Save your tears, it’ll be okay

All I know is you’re here with me

Ooh-ooh, oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Watch the sunrise as we’re getting old, oh-oh

I can’t describe, oh-oh

I wish I could live through every memory again

Just one more time before we float off in the wind

And all the time we spent waiting for the light to take us in

Have been the greatest moments of my life

I don’t care how long it takes

As long as I’m with you, I’ve got a smile on my face

Save your tears, it’ll be okay

You’re here with me

Ooh-ooh, oh, oh-oh

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I can't describe, oh-oh

