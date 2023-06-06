Lirik Lagu S-Class Stray Kids Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup asuhan JYP Entertainment yakni Stray Kids baru saja mengeluarkan lagu baru yang berjudul S-Class. Ini lirik lagu S Class Stray Kids beserta terjemahannya.
Stray Kids yang berisikan delapan orang yaitu Bang Chan, Felix, Seungmin, Lee Know, Han Ji Sung, Hyunjin, I.N, dan juga Changbin ini merilis lagu terbarunya yang berjudul S-Class pada 2 Juni 2023 lalu. Saat ini, lagu S-Class telah ditonton sebanyak 34 juta views di YouTube official milik JYP Entertainment.
Lagu S-Class juga menemati trending di YouTube for musik peringkat dua. Selain itu, lagu ini juga telah didengarkan lebih dari 7 juta kali di platform musik Spotify.
Stray Kids baru merilis album solo ketiganya yang bertajuk “5-Star” dengan lagu utama yang berjudul S-Class. Lagu ini memang sangat menunjukkan ciri khas musik dari Stray Kids yang powerful dengan nuansa hip hop dan EDM.
Selain itu, makna lagu dari S-Class sendiri yakni tentang percaya diri dengan kekuatan dan keunikan yang dimiliki. Ini juga sejalan dengan huruf S pada S-Class, yang bisa diartikan sebagai Stray Kids yang punya kelas tersendiri, tapi tetap menjadi yang terbaik.
Lirik Lagu S-Class
yeogin Seoul teukbyeolsi
sumaneun gijeogeul ireukyeotji
garyeojin byeoldeul sai tteooreuneun teukbyeol
byeollan geottuseongi byeonhameopji
beonhwahaneun geori
georigeorimada geollijeokgeorineun geo
Clean it up clean it up, get back
geonman beonjireureu teongteong bin kkangtong
Kick it kick it kick it
Swerving, I’m speeding on Serpent Road
Luxurious like I’m an S-Class
Best of the best on First Class
I’m up above the world so high
I’ll be there shining day and night
They wonder how my spotlight is so bright
Counting stars
teukbyeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeollan nom That’s me
byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeoruibyeol iri my work
(Bling Bling)
Everyday
bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok
bitkkal ppeonjjeokae classneun teuk
bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok
bichi beonjyeo deouk binnaneun star
hipap seutep keumjimagi balji teukchullan ge teukgi
nae jipcheoreom deunadeulji teukjip
jageopsireun an bureowo teuksil
deuksildeuksilgeoryeo dokbojeogin teukjing
duribeonduribeon eojungtteojung ttuieomttuieom boneun aedeuri
ppeonjjeokppeonjjeok binnaneun geotdeulman bomyeon dallyeo beoreusi no no
binnaneun geol jjotgibodan binnaneun jjogi
doeneun ge hwolssin pom japgi pyeonhae Shine like a diamond k?
Swerving, I’m speeding on Serpent Road
Luxurious like I’m an S-Class
Best of the best on First Class
I’m up above the world so high
I’ll be there shining day and night
They wonder how my spotlight is so bright
Counting stars
teukbyeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeollan nom That’s me
byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeoruibyeol iri my work
(Bling Bling)
Everyday
bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok
bitkkal ppeonjjeokae classneun teuk
bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok
bichi beonjyeo deouk binnaneun star
I feel like the brightest star bichi ssodajineun bam
haneureul barabomyeon nae moseup sunoajyeo isseo yeah yeah
tteoreojiji anko han jarieseo geotteunhage STAYhae yeah
binnal gwange saram in geuge baro uri sogaemal We’re special yeah
Stray Kids nae dwiui timeun teuksubudae
Stage wi geu jachero igeon teukbyeol mudae
gwanjungdeureun ttaro pillyo eopji chukje
jeolje ttawi pillyo eopsi goppi pul ttae
Limited Edition teugihan geon teukbyeolhaejyeo
bultumyeonghameun bunmyeonghage bakkwo geodeup doesaegyeo
nune ttuineun tensyeon moripaneun gaekseok
uri bichi hanaga dwae yeogi modeun goseul balkyeo
Counting stars teuk (Counting stars teuk)
Feeling extra (Bling Bling)
Everyday
bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok
bitkkal ppeonjjeokae classneun teuk
bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok
bichi beonjyeo deouk binnaneun star
