Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Grup asuhan JYP Entertainment yakni Stray Kids baru saja mengeluarkan lagu baru yang berjudul S-Class. Ini lirik lagu S Class Stray Kids beserta terjemahannya.

Stray Kids yang berisikan delapan orang yaitu Bang Chan, Felix, Seungmin, Lee Know, Han Ji Sung, Hyunjin, I.N, dan juga Changbin ini merilis lagu terbarunya yang berjudul S-Class pada 2 Juni 2023 lalu. Saat ini, lagu S-Class telah ditonton sebanyak 34 juta views di YouTube official milik JYP Entertainment.

Lagu S-Class juga menemati trending di YouTube for musik peringkat dua. Selain itu, lagu ini juga telah didengarkan lebih dari 7 juta kali di platform musik Spotify.

Stray Kids baru merilis album solo ketiganya yang bertajuk “5-Star” dengan lagu utama yang berjudul S-Class. Lagu ini memang sangat menunjukkan ciri khas musik dari Stray Kids yang powerful dengan nuansa hip hop dan EDM.

Selain itu, makna lagu dari S-Class sendiri yakni tentang percaya diri dengan kekuatan dan keunikan yang dimiliki. Ini juga sejalan dengan huruf S pada S-Class, yang bisa diartikan sebagai Stray Kids yang punya kelas tersendiri, tapi tetap menjadi yang terbaik.

Lirik Lagu S-Class

yeogin Seoul teukbyeolsi

sumaneun gijeogeul ireukyeotji

garyeojin byeoldeul sai tteooreuneun teukbyeol

byeollan geottuseongi byeonhameopji

beonhwahaneun geori

georigeorimada geollijeokgeorineun geo

Clean it up clean it up, get back

geonman beonjireureu teongteong bin kkangtong

Kick it kick it kick it

Swerving, I’m speeding on Serpent Road

Luxurious like I’m an S-Class

Best of the best on First Class

I’m up above the world so high

I’ll be there shining day and night

They wonder how my spotlight is so bright

Counting stars

teukbyeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeollan nom That’s me

byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeoruibyeol iri my work

(Bling Bling)

Everyday

bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok

bitkkal ppeonjjeokae classneun teuk

bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok

bichi beonjyeo deouk binnaneun star

hipap seutep keumjimagi balji teukchullan ge teukgi

nae jipcheoreom deunadeulji teukjip

jageopsireun an bureowo teuksil

deuksildeuksilgeoryeo dokbojeogin teukjing

duribeonduribeon eojungtteojung ttuieomttuieom boneun aedeuri

ppeonjjeokppeonjjeok binnaneun geotdeulman bomyeon dallyeo beoreusi no no

binnaneun geol jjotgibodan binnaneun jjogi

doeneun ge hwolssin pom japgi pyeonhae Shine like a diamond k?

Swerving, I’m speeding on Serpent Road

Luxurious like I’m an S-Class

Best of the best on First Class

I’m up above the world so high

I’ll be there shining day and night

They wonder how my spotlight is so bright

Counting stars

teukbyeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeollan nom That’s me

byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeorui byeoruibyeol iri my work

(Bling Bling)

Everyday

bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok

bitkkal ppeonjjeokae classneun teuk

bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok

bichi beonjyeo deouk binnaneun star

I feel like the brightest star bichi ssodajineun bam

haneureul barabomyeon nae moseup sunoajyeo isseo yeah yeah

tteoreojiji anko han jarieseo geotteunhage STAYhae yeah

binnal gwange saram in geuge baro uri sogaemal We’re special yeah

Stray Kids nae dwiui timeun teuksubudae

Stage wi geu jachero igeon teukbyeol mudae

gwanjungdeureun ttaro pillyo eopji chukje

jeolje ttawi pillyo eopsi goppi pul ttae

Limited Edition teugihan geon teukbyeolhaejyeo

bultumyeonghameun bunmyeonghage bakkwo geodeup doesaegyeo

nune ttuineun tensyeon moripaneun gaekseok

uri bichi hanaga dwae yeogi modeun goseul balkyeo

Counting stars teuk (Counting stars teuk)

Feeling extra (Bling Bling)

Everyday

bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok

bitkkal ppeonjjeokae classneun teuk

bitkkal ppeonjjeok bitkkal ppeonjjeok

bichi beonjyeo deouk binnaneun star

