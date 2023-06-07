Lirik Lagu Always Daniel Caesar Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu milik penyanyi asal Kanada, Daniel Caesar kerap memiliki makna yang romantis. Begitu pula dengan lagu Always. Ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan lagu Always Daniel Caesar.

Always pertama kali dirilis bersamaan dengan album terbaru Daniel Caesar yang bertajuk “NEVER ENOUGH” pada 7 April 2023. Album tersebut merupakan album ketiga Daniel Caesar yang memuat 15 lagu. Dengan mengadopsi genre R&B, Always berhasil mendapat respons positif. Hal itu dibuktikan dengan diputarnya lagu tersebut sebanyak 51 juta kali oleh pengguna Spotify dan dua juta kali oleh penonton YouTube.

Lirik lagu Always menceritakan tentang seseorang yang belum bisa move on dari kekasihnya. Meskipun telah tidak bersama lagi, tetapi hatinya akan selalu menunggu dan berharap untuk kembali.

Lirik Lagu Always Daniel Caesar

Baby, baby

There will always be space for you and me

Right where you left it

And just maybe

Enough time will pass

We'll look back and laugh

Just don't forget it

And maybe I'm wrong

For writing this song

Losing my head over you

And I'll be here

'Cause we both know how it goes

I don't want things to change

I pray they stay the same, always

And I don't care

If you're with somebody else

I'll give you time and space

Just know I'm not a phase

I'm always, ways, ways

Always, ways, ways

I'm always, ways, ways

Pretty lady, used to walk with me

Down Bloor street, oh, what a time

And I still remember the fussin', the fightin, the fuckin', the lyin'

So fine, you'll always be mine

And maybe I'm wrong (hey babe, you could)

For writing this song (write me a song)

Losing my head over you

And I'll be here

'Cause we both know how it goes

I don't want things to change

I pray they stay the same, always

And I don't care

If you're with somebody else

I'll give you time and space

Just know I'm not a phase

I'm always, ways, ways

Always, ways, ways

I'm always, ways, ways

Always, count on it, sure as the stars in the sky

Always, you can count on it, sure as the sun will rise

Always, my love for you ain't goin' nowhere

Always, I will be here

