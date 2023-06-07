Lirik Lagu Always Daniel Caesar Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu milik penyanyi asal Kanada, Daniel Caesar kerap memiliki makna yang romantis. Begitu pula dengan lagu Always. Ini lirik lagu dan terjemahan lagu Always Daniel Caesar.
Always pertama kali dirilis bersamaan dengan album terbaru Daniel Caesar yang bertajuk “NEVER ENOUGH” pada 7 April 2023. Album tersebut merupakan album ketiga Daniel Caesar yang memuat 15 lagu. Dengan mengadopsi genre R&B, Always berhasil mendapat respons positif. Hal itu dibuktikan dengan diputarnya lagu tersebut sebanyak 51 juta kali oleh pengguna Spotify dan dua juta kali oleh penonton YouTube.
Lirik lagu Always menceritakan tentang seseorang yang belum bisa move on dari kekasihnya. Meskipun telah tidak bersama lagi, tetapi hatinya akan selalu menunggu dan berharap untuk kembali.
Lirik Lagu Always Daniel Caesar
Baby, baby
There will always be space for you and me
Right where you left it
And just maybe
Enough time will pass
We'll look back and laugh
Just don't forget it
And maybe I'm wrong
For writing this song
Losing my head over you
And I'll be here
'Cause we both know how it goes
I don't want things to change
I pray they stay the same, always
And I don't care
If you're with somebody else
I'll give you time and space
Just know I'm not a phase
I'm always, ways, ways
Always, ways, ways
I'm always, ways, ways
Pretty lady, used to walk with me
Down Bloor street, oh, what a time
And I still remember the fussin', the fightin, the fuckin', the lyin'
So fine, you'll always be mine
And maybe I'm wrong (hey babe, you could)
For writing this song (write me a song)
Losing my head over you
And I'll be here
'Cause we both know how it goes
I don't want things to change
I pray they stay the same, always
And I don't care
If you're with somebody else
I'll give you time and space
Just know I'm not a phase
I'm always, ways, ways
Always, ways, ways
I'm always, ways, ways
Always, count on it, sure as the stars in the sky
Always, you can count on it, sure as the sun will rise
Always, my love for you ain't goin' nowhere
Always, I will be here
