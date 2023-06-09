Jumat, 9 Juni 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Lirik Lagu That’s Hilarious Charlie Puth Beserta Terjemahannya

Dewi Aspara / KL
Jumat, 9 Juni 2023 | 19:43 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi asal Amerika, Charlie Puth dipastikan akan menyapa penggemarnya di Jakarta pada 28 Oktober mendatang. Sebelum menonton konser, simak lirik lagu That’s Hilarious dari Charlie Puth beserta terjemahannya.

Charlie Puth diketahui akan menggelar konser bertajuk "Charlie Puth Voicenotes Live in Indonesia" yang akan digelar di Beach City International Stadium Ancol, Jakarta Utara. Meski begitu, ini bukan pertama kalinya penyanyi 31 tahun tersebut mengadakan konser di Indonesia. Sebelumnya, dia pernah mengadakan konser pada 16 November 2018 di ICE BSD, Tangerang.

Tentunya di setiap konsernya Charlie Puth akan selalu membawakan lagu-lagu hitnya. Salah satu lagu hitnya adalah That’s Hilarious. Lagu ini diciptakan langsung oleh Charlie dan merupakan salah satu lagu dalam albumnya yang bertajuk “CHARLIE”.

That’s Hilarious pertama kali dirilis pada 2 Mei 2022. Sampai saat ini lagu tersebut telah diputar sebanyak 30 juta kali di YouTube dan didengarkan lebih dari 137 juta kali oleh pengguna Spotify. Lagu ini terinspirasi dari pengalaman Charlie Puth ketika dirinya tengah menjalani masa-masa sulit hingga putus cinta dalam menjalin hubungan.

Advertisement

Berikut lirik lagu That’s Hilarious dari Charlie Puth.

Lirik Lagu That’s Hilarious Charlie Puth

Look how all the tables
Look how all the tables have turned
Guess you're finally realizin' how bad you messed it up

Girl, you're only makin'
Girl, you're only makin' it worse
When you call like you always do when you want someone

You took away a year
Of my fuckin' life and I can't get it back no more
So when I see those tears
Comin' out your eyes, I hope it's me they're for

You didn't love when you had me
But now you need me so badly
You can't be serious
That's hilarious

BACA JUGA
Lirik Lagu Not You Alan Walker feat Emma Steinbakken yang Viral di TikTok

Thinkin' I would still want you
After the things you put me through
Yeah, you're delirious
That's hilarious

Now you put the blame in (now you put the blame in)
Now you put the blame in reverse
Tryna make me feel guilty for everything you've done
You're another lesson (you're another lesson)

You're just another lesson I learned
Don't give your heart to a girl who's still got a broken one
You took away a year (took away a year)
Of my fuckin' life and I can't get it back no more

So when I see those tears (when I see those tears)
Comin' out your eyes, I hope it's me they're for
You didn't love when you had me
But now you need me so badly

You can't be serious
That's hilarious
Thinkin' I would still want you
After the things you put me through

Yeah, you're delirious (you're delirious)
That's hilarious (that's hilarious)
You didn't love when you had me
But now you need me so badly

You can't be serious (you can't be serious)
That's hilarious (that's hilarious)
Thinkin' I would still want you

After the things you put me through
Yeah, you're delirious (you're delirious)
That's hilarious (that's hilarious)

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu# Charlie Puth# Lirik Lagu That's Hilarious# Lifestyle# Musik

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKAIT

Lirik Lagu Always Daniel Caesar Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu Always Daniel Caesar Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Not You Alan Walker feat Emma Steinbakken yang Viral di TikTok

Lirik Lagu Not You Alan Walker feat Emma Steinbakken yang Viral di TikTok

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Hits Different Taylor Swift, Gambarkan Emosi Rumit di Suatu Hubungan

Lirik Lagu Hits Different Taylor Swift, Gambarkan Emosi Rumit di Suatu Hubungan

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Aku yang Salah dari Mahalini X Nuca Lengkap dengan Chord Gitar

Lirik Lagu Aku yang Salah dari Mahalini X Nuca Lengkap dengan Chord Gitar

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Sisa Rasa dari Mahalini

Lirik Lagu dan Chord Gitar Sisa Rasa dari Mahalini

LIFESTYLE
Lirik Lagu Melawan Restu Mahalini Lengkap dengan Chord Gitarnya

Lirik Lagu Melawan Restu Mahalini Lengkap dengan Chord Gitarnya

LIFESTYLE

BERITA TERKINI

Nikita Mirzani Minta Warganet Buka Donasi untuk Kehidupan Lolly di Inggris

Nikita Mirzani Minta Warganet Buka Donasi untuk Kehidupan Lolly di Inggris

LIFESTYLE 3 menit yang lalu
1050212
PSTI Minta PSSI Beri Kuota Khusus untuk Suporter Tiket Indonesia vs Argentina

PSTI Minta PSSI Beri Kuota Khusus untuk Suporter Tiket Indonesia vs Argentina

SPORT 9 menit yang lalu
1050211
Petugas Prioritaskan Jemaah Lansia dan Disabilitas Masuk Raudhah

Petugas Prioritaskan Jemaah Lansia dan Disabilitas Masuk Raudhah

NASIONAL 11 menit yang lalu
1050210
Mahalini, Lyodra, dan D'Masiv Bakal Guncang Semesta Berpesta di Bekasi

Mahalini, Lyodra, dan D'Masiv Bakal Guncang Semesta Berpesta di Bekasi

LIFESTYLE 30 menit yang lalu
1050207
Motif Tersangka Pembunuhan Mayat Dalam Koper: Sakit Hati dan Ingin Kuasai Harta Korban

Motif Tersangka Pembunuhan Mayat Dalam Koper: Sakit Hati dan Ingin Kuasai Harta Korban

NUSANTARA 37 menit yang lalu
1050206
Lirik Lagu That’s Hilarious Charlie Puth Beserta Terjemahannya

Lirik Lagu That’s Hilarious Charlie Puth Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE 42 menit yang lalu
1050205
Singkirkan Wakil Tiongkok, Ginting Melaju ke Semifinal Singapore Open

Singkirkan Wakil Tiongkok, Ginting Melaju ke Semifinal Singapore Open

SPORT 50 menit yang lalu
1050204
WhatsApp Beta Punya Fitur Baru, Bisa Kirim Foto Kualitas HD

WhatsApp Beta Punya Fitur Baru, Bisa Kirim Foto Kualitas HD

OTOTEKNO 51 menit yang lalu
1050203
Larangan Suporter Tandang, PSTI Desak Payung Hukum untuk Perlindungan Suporter

Larangan Suporter Tandang, PSTI Desak Payung Hukum untuk Perlindungan Suporter

SPORT 55 menit yang lalu
1050202
Puluhan Tahun Warga di Kendal Rindukan Jembatan Penghubung

Puluhan Tahun Warga di Kendal Rindukan Jembatan Penghubung

NUSANTARA 56 menit yang lalu
1050201
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Carok Massal di Bangkalan Mayat dalam Koper Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan Pria Obesitas di Tangerang Indonesia vs Argentina
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

Mengenal Tanah Merah, Lokasi Carok Massal Berdarah di Bangkalan
NUSANTARA

2

Gagal Study Tour, Siswa dan Orang Tua MAN 1 Kota Bekasi Mengamuk ke EO
MEGAPOLITAN

3

Guru Les Musik Jadi Tersangka Kasus Mayat Dalam Koper di Jurang Mojokerto
NUSANTARA

4

Carok Massal di Bangkalan, Budayawan: Warga Madura Barat Sudah Biasa Tenteng Celurit
NUSANTARA

5

Ubaya Kenang Sosok Angeline Nathania, Korban Mayat Dalam Koper di Jurang Mojokerto
NUSANTARA
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
B-FILES
Mencari Penerus Keberlanjutan Kerja Jokowi

Mencari Penerus Keberlanjutan Kerja Jokowi

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Momentum Moderasi Beragama

Momentum Moderasi Beragama

 Yanto Bashri
Masyarakat Ekonomi Digital ASEAN 2045

Masyarakat Ekonomi Digital ASEAN 2045

 Yessi Vadila
ASEAN Inklusif bagi Perempuan, Anak Muda, dan Penyandang Disabilitas

ASEAN Inklusif bagi Perempuan, Anak Muda, dan Penyandang Disabilitas

 Lili Yan Ing
+ Selengkapnya