Lirik Lagu That’s Hilarious Charlie Puth Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Penyanyi asal Amerika, Charlie Puth dipastikan akan menyapa penggemarnya di Jakarta pada 28 Oktober mendatang. Sebelum menonton konser, simak lirik lagu That’s Hilarious dari Charlie Puth beserta terjemahannya.

Charlie Puth diketahui akan menggelar konser bertajuk "Charlie Puth Voicenotes Live in Indonesia" yang akan digelar di Beach City International Stadium Ancol, Jakarta Utara. Meski begitu, ini bukan pertama kalinya penyanyi 31 tahun tersebut mengadakan konser di Indonesia. Sebelumnya, dia pernah mengadakan konser pada 16 November 2018 di ICE BSD, Tangerang.

Tentunya di setiap konsernya Charlie Puth akan selalu membawakan lagu-lagu hitnya. Salah satu lagu hitnya adalah That’s Hilarious. Lagu ini diciptakan langsung oleh Charlie dan merupakan salah satu lagu dalam albumnya yang bertajuk “CHARLIE”.

That’s Hilarious pertama kali dirilis pada 2 Mei 2022. Sampai saat ini lagu tersebut telah diputar sebanyak 30 juta kali di YouTube dan didengarkan lebih dari 137 juta kali oleh pengguna Spotify. Lagu ini terinspirasi dari pengalaman Charlie Puth ketika dirinya tengah menjalani masa-masa sulit hingga putus cinta dalam menjalin hubungan.

Berikut lirik lagu That’s Hilarious dari Charlie Puth.

Lirik Lagu That’s Hilarious Charlie Puth

Look how all the tables

Look how all the tables have turned

Guess you're finally realizin' how bad you messed it up

Girl, you're only makin'

Girl, you're only makin' it worse

When you call like you always do when you want someone

You took away a year

Of my fuckin' life and I can't get it back no more

So when I see those tears

Comin' out your eyes, I hope it's me they're for

You didn't love when you had me

But now you need me so badly

You can't be serious

That's hilarious

Thinkin' I would still want you

After the things you put me through

Yeah, you're delirious

That's hilarious

Now you put the blame in (now you put the blame in)

Now you put the blame in reverse

Tryna make me feel guilty for everything you've done

You're another lesson (you're another lesson)

You're just another lesson I learned

Don't give your heart to a girl who's still got a broken one

You took away a year (took away a year)

Of my fuckin' life and I can't get it back no more

So when I see those tears (when I see those tears)

Comin' out your eyes, I hope it's me they're for

You didn't love when you had me

But now you need me so badly

You can't be serious

That's hilarious

Thinkin' I would still want you

After the things you put me through

Yeah, you're delirious (you're delirious)

That's hilarious (that's hilarious)

You didn't love when you had me

But now you need me so badly

You can't be serious (you can't be serious)

That's hilarious (that's hilarious)

Thinkin' I would still want you

After the things you put me through

Yeah, you're delirious (you're delirious)

That's hilarious (that's hilarious)

