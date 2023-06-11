Trending! Lirik Lagu SHALALA Taeyong Beserta Terjemahannya
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Salah satu personel NCT 127 yakni Lee Taeyong atau yang kerap dipanggil Taeyong baru saja merilis lagu baru yang berjudul SHALALA. Apa lirik lagu SHALALA Taeyong beserta terjemahannya?
Lagu yang dirilis sejak 5 Juni 2023 lalu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 4,3 juta views di YouTube official milik SMTOWN. Bahkan, lagu SHALALA juga trending nomor 7 di YouTube for music.
Leader NCT ini debut solo dengan menjadikan SHALALA menjadi title tracknya. Lagu ini sangat khas dengan SM Entertainment dengan genre hip-hop dengan perkusi dan drum. SHALALA juga merupakan tajuk dari album Taeyong yang terdiri dari 7 lagu di antaranya GWANDO, Move Mood Mode feat. WENDY, Virtual Insanity, Ruby, 404 File Not Found, Back to the Past.
Selain itu, makna dari lagu SHALALA yakni tentang ungkapan Taeyong tentang dirinya sebagai seorang bintang yang bersinar dan bisa melakukan banyak hal.
Lirik Lagu SHALALA
Lay low, lay low, lay low
Baby, keep it lowkey
(We got the bounce)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I'ma shine
(We got the bounce)
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara
Touch yo meori touch yo toe
Do that shoulder roll
Step left and right
Nan jom meosinneun nom
Dareujana Fit ah ha
I just do me ah ha
Taeeonal ttae kkeunnabeorin geim
Bwabwa nae maepsi Ah ha ay
Jeongsin charyeo boni ollawasseo tap
Naemyeoneul jjocha doel daero hae nae mam
Left and right we love to bounce
Got that spice thing
Dodaeche mwoya idaeum
Don’t kill my vibe
Neukkyeojine areumdaum
Jayeonseure nan mudae wiro Going down
Soyongeopseo imi nan neoui No.1
Diamonds on my neck
Naegen eopseo geop
I’mma be rocking and rolling rolling
Jilju With new lorry
Cause I can glide
Reonwei hadeut Slide
Bujokan geon Time
An jado doeji jam
Eoneusae doen bam
Dul set sijak
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce
(We jumping around)
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce
(We jumping around)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I'ma shine
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara
Okay georeum georin hangsang Fit
Heorin seuji kkotkkosi
Saljjak chikyeoollin teok
Pyojeongeun jjinggeurin Emoji
Masul anigo Magic
Heureuneun meoseun Automatic
Hwaginhae bwa naui Credit
'Are you ready?'
Nae ruk machi Milano
Geunde naneun seoure sara
Mudaeeseon gyeoksik an charyeo
Teach me teach me how to dougie
Kicks new collabo saeroun hwabo
Eonjekkaji meotjillagu?
Saenggak an hae oneul haru
Look at my pose!
Bikyeobwa Don't kill my vibe
Jayeonseure nan mudae wiro Going down
Soyongeopseo imi nan neoui No.1
Diamonds on my neck
Naegen eopseo geop
I’m really good at entertainin’ yeah
Geudeureun nareul jjocha Like the C.I.A
Swaggin’ swaggin’ buriji nan meot
Naui Jeans and shoes yeah
Come on yeah
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce (We jumping around)
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce (We jumping around)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I’mma shine
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara
Cash it out, camera flashin’
Peep my tweed jacket it’s my fashion
Georeumma! igeo da choesin
Jeoldae an chwihaetji
I’m just swangin’
Lay low lay low lay low
Baby keep it lowkey
Lay low lay low lay low
I need sigeupan jochi
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow (Okay)
Bounce (We jumping around)
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow (Okay)
Bounce (We jumping around)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I’mma shine
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara
Let’s go
