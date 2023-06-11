Trending! Lirik Lagu SHALALA Taeyong Beserta Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Salah satu personel NCT 127 yakni Lee Taeyong atau yang kerap dipanggil Taeyong baru saja merilis lagu baru yang berjudul SHALALA. Apa lirik lagu SHALALA Taeyong beserta terjemahannya?

Lagu yang dirilis sejak 5 Juni 2023 lalu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 4,3 juta views di YouTube official milik SMTOWN. Bahkan, lagu SHALALA juga trending nomor 7 di YouTube for music.

Leader NCT ini debut solo dengan menjadikan SHALALA menjadi title tracknya. Lagu ini sangat khas dengan SM Entertainment dengan genre hip-hop dengan perkusi dan drum. SHALALA juga merupakan tajuk dari album Taeyong yang terdiri dari 7 lagu di antaranya GWANDO, Move Mood Mode feat. WENDY, Virtual Insanity, Ruby, 404 File Not Found, Back to the Past.

Selain itu, makna dari lagu SHALALA yakni tentang ungkapan Taeyong tentang dirinya sebagai seorang bintang yang bersinar dan bisa melakukan banyak hal.

Advertisement

Lirik Lagu SHALALA

Lay low, lay low, lay low

Baby, keep it lowkey

(We got the bounce)

Syarallalla rara eomeona

Syarallalla rara I'ma shine

(We got the bounce)

Syarallalla rara taega na

Syarallalla rara

BACA JUGA Trending di YouTube! Ini Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Hour Mark NCT

Touch yo meori touch yo toe

Do that shoulder roll

Step left and right

Nan jom meosinneun nom

Dareujana Fit ah ha

I just do me ah ha

Taeeonal ttae kkeunnabeorin geim

Bwabwa nae maepsi Ah ha ay

Jeongsin charyeo boni ollawasseo tap

Naemyeoneul jjocha doel daero hae nae mam

Left and right we love to bounce

Got that spice thing

Dodaeche mwoya idaeum

Don’t kill my vibe

Neukkyeojine areumdaum

Jayeonseure nan mudae wiro Going down

Soyongeopseo imi nan neoui No.1

Diamonds on my neck

Naegen eopseo geop

I’mma be rocking and rolling rolling

Jilju With new lorry

Cause I can glide

Reonwei hadeut Slide

Bujokan geon Time

An jado doeji jam

Eoneusae doen bam

Dul set sijak

We got the bounce

Wow wow wow wow

Bounce

(We jumping around)

We got the bounce

Wow wow wow wow

Bounce

(We jumping around)

Syarallalla rara eomeona

Syarallalla rara I'ma shine

Syarallalla rara taega na

Syarallalla rara

Okay georeum georin hangsang Fit

Heorin seuji kkotkkosi

Saljjak chikyeoollin teok

Pyojeongeun jjinggeurin Emoji

Masul anigo Magic

Heureuneun meoseun Automatic

Hwaginhae bwa naui Credit

'Are you ready?'

Nae ruk machi Milano

Geunde naneun seoure sara

Mudaeeseon gyeoksik an charyeo

Teach me teach me how to dougie

Kicks new collabo saeroun hwabo

Eonjekkaji meotjillagu?

Saenggak an hae oneul haru

Look at my pose!

Bikyeobwa Don't kill my vibe

Jayeonseure nan mudae wiro Going down

Soyongeopseo imi nan neoui No.1

Diamonds on my neck

Naegen eopseo geop

I’m really good at entertainin’ yeah

Geudeureun nareul jjocha Like the C.I.A

Swaggin’ swaggin’ buriji nan meot

Naui Jeans and shoes yeah

Come on yeah

We got the bounce

Wow wow wow wow

Bounce (We jumping around)

We got the bounce

Wow wow wow wow

Bounce (We jumping around)

Syarallalla rara eomeona

Syarallalla rara I’mma shine

Syarallalla rara taega na

Syarallalla rara

Cash it out, camera flashin’

Peep my tweed jacket it’s my fashion

Georeumma! igeo da choesin

Jeoldae an chwihaetji

I’m just swangin’

Lay low lay low lay low

Baby keep it lowkey

Lay low lay low lay low

I need sigeupan jochi

We got the bounce

Wow wow wow wow (Okay)

Bounce (We jumping around)

We got the bounce

Wow wow wow wow (Okay)

Bounce (We jumping around)

Syarallalla rara eomeona

Syarallalla rara I’mma shine

Syarallalla rara taega na

Syarallalla rara

Let’s go

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan