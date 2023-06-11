Minggu, 11 Juni 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Investor Id Logo Jakarta Globe Logo Majalah Investor Logo Investor Daily
BTV Logo
User Button

Trending! Lirik Lagu SHALALA Taeyong Beserta Terjemahannya

Dita Sekar Sari / DITA
Minggu, 11 Juni 2023 | 13:00 WIB

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Salah satu personel NCT 127 yakni Lee Taeyong atau yang kerap dipanggil Taeyong baru saja merilis lagu baru yang berjudul SHALALA. Apa lirik lagu SHALALA Taeyong beserta terjemahannya?

Lagu yang dirilis sejak 5 Juni 2023 lalu ini telah ditonton lebih dari 4,3 juta views di YouTube official milik SMTOWN. Bahkan, lagu SHALALA juga trending nomor 7 di YouTube for music.

Leader NCT ini debut solo dengan menjadikan SHALALA menjadi title tracknya. Lagu ini sangat khas dengan SM Entertainment dengan genre hip-hop dengan perkusi dan drum. SHALALA juga merupakan tajuk dari album Taeyong yang terdiri dari 7 lagu di antaranya GWANDO, Move Mood Mode feat. WENDY, Virtual Insanity, Ruby, 404 File Not Found, Back to the Past.

Selain itu, makna dari lagu SHALALA yakni tentang ungkapan Taeyong tentang dirinya sebagai seorang bintang yang bersinar dan bisa melakukan banyak hal.

Advertisement

Lirik Lagu SHALALA
Lay low, lay low, lay low
Baby, keep it lowkey

(We got the bounce)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I'ma shine
(We got the bounce)
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara

BACA JUGA
Trending di YouTube! Ini Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan Golden Hour Mark NCT

Touch yo meori touch yo toe
Do that shoulder roll
Step left and right
Nan jom meosinneun nom
Dareujana Fit ah ha
I just do me ah ha
Taeeonal ttae kkeunnabeorin geim
Bwabwa nae maepsi Ah ha ay
Jeongsin charyeo boni ollawasseo tap
Naemyeoneul jjocha doel daero hae nae mam
Left and right we love to bounce
Got that spice thing
Dodaeche mwoya idaeum

Don’t kill my vibe

Neukkyeojine areumdaum
Jayeonseure nan mudae wiro Going down
Soyongeopseo imi nan neoui No.1
Diamonds on my neck
Naegen eopseo geop
I’mma be rocking and rolling rolling
Jilju With new lorry
Cause I can glide
Reonwei hadeut Slide
Bujokan geon Time
An jado doeji jam
Eoneusae doen bam
Dul set sijak

We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce
(We jumping around)
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce
(We jumping around)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I'ma shine
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara

Okay georeum georin hangsang Fit
Heorin seuji kkotkkosi
Saljjak chikyeoollin teok
Pyojeongeun jjinggeurin Emoji
Masul anigo Magic
Heureuneun meoseun Automatic
Hwaginhae bwa naui Credit
'Are you ready?'
Nae ruk machi Milano
Geunde naneun seoure sara
Mudaeeseon gyeoksik an charyeo
Teach me teach me how to dougie
Kicks new collabo saeroun hwabo
Eonjekkaji meotjillagu?
Saenggak an hae oneul haru

Look at my pose!
Bikyeobwa Don't kill my vibe
Jayeonseure nan mudae wiro Going down
Soyongeopseo imi nan neoui No.1
Diamonds on my neck
Naegen eopseo geop
I’m really good at entertainin’ yeah
Geudeureun nareul jjocha Like the C.I.A
Swaggin’ swaggin’ buriji nan meot
Naui Jeans and shoes yeah
Come on yeah

We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce (We jumping around)
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow
Bounce (We jumping around)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I’mma shine
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara

Cash it out, camera flashin’
Peep my tweed jacket it’s my fashion
Georeumma! igeo da choesin
Jeoldae an chwihaetji
I’m just swangin’

Lay low lay low lay low
Baby keep it lowkey
Lay low lay low lay low
I need sigeupan jochi

We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow (Okay)
Bounce (We jumping around)
We got the bounce
Wow wow wow wow (Okay)
Bounce (We jumping around)
Syarallalla rara eomeona
Syarallalla rara I’mma shine
Syarallalla rara taega na
Syarallalla rara
Let’s go

Halaman:  1  2  selanjutnya
# Lirik Lagu SHALALA Taeyong# Terjemahan Lagu SHALALA# Taeyong NCT# Lagu SHALALA# NCT

Saksikan live streaming program-program BTV di sini

Bagikan

BERITA TERKINI

Mayat Mutilasi dalam Plastik di Taman Sidoarjo, Polisi Buka Call Center Orang Hilang

Mayat Mutilasi dalam Plastik di Taman Sidoarjo, Polisi Buka Call Center Orang Hilang

NUSANTARA 3 menit yang lalu
1050514
Harlah ke-77, Khofifah: Politik Muslimat NU Adalah Politik Kebangsaan

Harlah ke-77, Khofifah: Politik Muslimat NU Adalah Politik Kebangsaan

NASIONAL 8 menit yang lalu
1050509
Pelayanan Jemaah Lansia Jangan Hanya Teori, yang Utama Praktek

Pelayanan Jemaah Lansia Jangan Hanya Teori, yang Utama Praktek

NASIONAL 13 menit yang lalu
1050512
Sabet 12 Gelar, PB Djarum Juara Umum Walikota Cup Solo 2023

Sabet 12 Gelar, PB Djarum Juara Umum Walikota Cup Solo 2023

SPORT 21 menit yang lalu
1050508
Trending! Lirik Lagu SHALALA Taeyong Beserta Terjemahannya

Trending! Lirik Lagu SHALALA Taeyong Beserta Terjemahannya

LIFESTYLE 34 menit yang lalu
1050241
Iran Sebut Pengayaan Uranium Dilakukan Agar AS Cabut Sanksi Nuklir

Iran Sebut Pengayaan Uranium Dilakukan Agar AS Cabut Sanksi Nuklir

INTERNASIONAL 41 menit yang lalu
1050507
Ari Lasso Sukses Pukau GoodFelass di Edutorium UMS Solo

Ari Lasso Sukses Pukau GoodFelass di Edutorium UMS Solo

LIFESTYLE 47 menit yang lalu
1050506
Lifter Ricko Saputra Sabet 2 Emas di Kuba

Lifter Ricko Saputra Sabet 2 Emas di Kuba

SPORT 1 jam yang lalu
1050505
Ini Perbandingan Treble Man City dan Manchester United

Ini Perbandingan Treble Man City dan Manchester United

SPORT 2 jam yang lalu
1050504
Jelang Iduladha, Harga Kambing di Tangerang Naik Rp 500.000

Jelang Iduladha, Harga Kambing di Tangerang Naik Rp 500.000

NUSANTARA 2 jam yang lalu
1050503
Loading..
TAG TERPOPULER
Carok Massal di Bangkalan Iduladha 2023 UTBK SNBT 2023 Mayat dalam Koper Indonesia vs Argentina
ARTIKEL TERPOPULER

1

10 Tahun Beritasatu Turut Dirayakan di Semesta Berpesta
LIFESTYLE

2

10 Menteri Terkaya di Kabinet Indonesia Maju Jokowi
NASIONAL

3

Manchester City Juara Liga Champions 2023
SPORT

4

Masih Utuh, Mayat dalam Koper Ditemukan Polisi dalam Kondisi Setengah Telanjang
NUSANTARA

5

Duh, Lionel Messi Dikabarkan Tidak Akan Datang ke Indonesia di FIFA Matchday
SPORT
+ Selengkapnya
Foto Update Icon
B-FILES
Mencari Penerus Keberlanjutan Kerja Jokowi

Mencari Penerus Keberlanjutan Kerja Jokowi

+ Selengkapnya
Opini Text
Momentum Moderasi Beragama

Momentum Moderasi Beragama

 Yanto Bashri
Masyarakat Ekonomi Digital ASEAN 2045

Masyarakat Ekonomi Digital ASEAN 2045

 Yessi Vadila
ASEAN Inklusif bagi Perempuan, Anak Muda, dan Penyandang Disabilitas

ASEAN Inklusif bagi Perempuan, Anak Muda, dan Penyandang Disabilitas

 Lili Yan Ing
+ Selengkapnya