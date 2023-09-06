Lirik Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang Dinyanyikan oleh Putri Ariani di America’s Got Talent 2023

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For dinyayikan Putri Ariani di semifinal America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023. Sebelumnya Putri Ariani sempat viral ketika membawakan lagu ciptaanya yang berjudul Loneliness pada audisi America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023. Bahkan, ia mampu meraih Golden Buzzer dari Simon.

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu Cinta dan Rahasia dari Yura Yunita

Juri AGT 2023 lagi-lagi dibuat tercengang dengan bakat yang dimiliki oleh Putri Ariani. Para juri memberikan standing ovation pada penampilan Putri Ariani menyanyikan lagu I Still Haven’t Found What Looking For di Semifinal AGT 2023 pada 5 September 2023.

I Still Haven’t Found What Looking For merupakan lagu dinyanyikan oleh grup band U2. Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 1987 dalam album kedua U2. Berbeda dari lagu aslinya, Putri membawakan lagu ini hanya diiringi sebuah piano, tetapi penampilan itu tetap memukau dan menjadi viral di media sosial.

Advertisement

BACA JUGA Lirik Lagu dan Terjemahan One Woman dari Isaac Hayes

Berikut Lirik lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For dari U2 yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani di AGT 2023!

Lirik lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For

I have climbed highest mountains

I have run through the fields

Only to be with you

Only to be with youI have run

I have crawled

I have scaled these city walls

These city walls

Only to be with you

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

I have kissed honey lips

Felt the healing in her fingertips

It burned like fireThis burning desire

I have spoke with the tongue of angels

I have held the hand of a devil

It was warm in the night

I was cold as a stone

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

I believe in the kingdom come

Then all the colors will bleed into one

Bleed into one

But yes I'm still running

You broke the bonds

And you loosed the chains

Carried the cross

Of my shame

Oh my shameYou know I believe it

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

But I still haven't found what I'm looking for

Terjemahan Lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For dari U2 yang dinyanyikan oleh Putri Ariani

Bagikan