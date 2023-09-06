Lirik Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For yang Dinyanyikan oleh Putri Ariani di America’s Got Talent 2023
Rabu, 6 September 2023 | 16:44 WIB
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For dinyayikan Putri Ariani di semifinal America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023. Sebelumnya Putri Ariani sempat viral ketika membawakan lagu ciptaanya yang berjudul Loneliness pada audisi America’s Got Talent (AGT) 2023. Bahkan, ia mampu meraih Golden Buzzer dari Simon.
Juri AGT 2023 lagi-lagi dibuat tercengang dengan bakat yang dimiliki oleh Putri Ariani. Para juri memberikan standing ovation pada penampilan Putri Ariani menyanyikan lagu I Still Haven’t Found What Looking For di Semifinal AGT 2023 pada 5 September 2023.
I Still Haven’t Found What Looking For merupakan lagu dinyanyikan oleh grup band U2. Lagu ini merupakan lagu yang dirilis pada 1987 dalam album kedua U2. Berbeda dari lagu aslinya, Putri membawakan lagu ini hanya diiringi sebuah piano, tetapi penampilan itu tetap memukau dan menjadi viral di media sosial.
Berikut Lirik lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For dari U2 yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani di AGT 2023!
Lirik lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
I have climbed highest mountains
I have run through the fields
Only to be with you
Only to be with youI have run
I have crawled
I have scaled these city walls
These city walls
Only to be with you
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
I have kissed honey lips
Felt the healing in her fingertips
It burned like fireThis burning desire
I have spoke with the tongue of angels
I have held the hand of a devil
It was warm in the night
I was cold as a stone
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
I believe in the kingdom come
Then all the colors will bleed into one
Bleed into one
But yes I'm still running
You broke the bonds
And you loosed the chains
Carried the cross
Of my shame
Oh my shameYou know I believe it
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
But I still haven't found what I'm looking for
Terjemahan Lagu I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For dari U2 yang dinyanyikan oleh Putri Ariani
