Lirik Lagu Maps oleh Maroon 5 dan Terjemahannya

Penulis: Annisa Maulida Abidin | Editor: ADP
Jumat, 22 September 2023 | 12:36 WIB
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Sejak dirilis pada 16 Juni 2014 lagu Maps dari Maroon 5 menjadi salah satu lagu yang fenomenal. Pasalnya, hingga saat ini lagu Maps masih banyak didengar oleh masyarakat dan menjadi latar suara di media sosial.

Lirik lagu Maps berkisah tentang langkah yang harus dilakukan untuk memperbaiki hubungan dengan sang kekasih. Ia kecewa karena pasangannya yang tidak pernah ada saat dibutuhkan. Berikut lirik lagu Maps dari Maroon 5.

Lirik Lagu Maps yang dinyanyikan - Maroon 5

I miss taste of the sweet life
I miss the conversation
I’m searching for a song tonight
I’m changing all of the stations
I like to think that, we had it all
We drew a map to a better place
But on that road I took a fall
Oh baby why did you run away?

I was there for you
In your darkest times
I was there for you
In your darkest nights

But I wonder where were you
When I was at my worst
Down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder where were you
All the roads you took came back to me
So I’m following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following

I hear your voice in my sleep at night
Hard to resist temptation
Cause all these strangers come over me
Now I can’t get over you
No I just can’t get over you

I was there for you
In your darkest times
I was there for you
In your darkest nights

But I wonder where were you
When I was at my worst
Down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder where were you
All the roads you took came back to me
So I’m following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you

Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Yeah yeah yeah
Oh oh

Oh I was there for you
Oh In you darkest times
Oh I was there for you
Oh In your darkest nights

Oh I was there for you
Oh In you darkest times
Oh I was there for you
Oh In your darkest nights

But I wonder where were you
When I was at my worst
Down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder where were you
All the roads you took came back to me
So I’m following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Maps dari Maroon 5

