Lirik Lagu Maps oleh Maroon 5 dan Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Sejak dirilis pada 16 Juni 2014 lagu Maps dari Maroon 5 menjadi salah satu lagu yang fenomenal. Pasalnya, hingga saat ini lagu Maps masih banyak didengar oleh masyarakat dan menjadi latar suara di media sosial.

Lirik lagu Maps berkisah tentang langkah yang harus dilakukan untuk memperbaiki hubungan dengan sang kekasih. Ia kecewa karena pasangannya yang tidak pernah ada saat dibutuhkan. Berikut lirik lagu Maps dari Maroon 5.

Lirik Lagu Maps yang dinyanyikan - Maroon 5

I miss taste of the sweet life

I miss the conversation

I’m searching for a song tonight

I’m changing all of the stations

I like to think that, we had it all

We drew a map to a better place

But on that road I took a fall

Oh baby why did you run away?

I was there for you

In your darkest times

I was there for you

In your darkest nights

But I wonder where were you

When I was at my worst

Down on my knees

And you said you had my back

So I wonder where were you

All the roads you took came back to me

So I’m following the map that leads to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following

I hear your voice in my sleep at night

Hard to resist temptation

Cause all these strangers come over me

Now I can’t get over you

No I just can’t get over you

I was there for you

In your darkest times

I was there for you

In your darkest nights

But I wonder where were you

When I was at my worst

Down on my knees

And you said you had my back

So I wonder where were you

All the roads you took came back to me

So I’m following the map that leads to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Oh oh oh

Oh oh oh

Yeah yeah yeah

Oh oh

Oh I was there for you

Oh In you darkest times

Oh I was there for you

Oh In your darkest nights

Oh I was there for you

Oh In you darkest times

Oh I was there for you

Oh In your darkest nights

But I wonder where were you

When I was at my worst

Down on my knees

And you said you had my back

So I wonder where were you

All the roads you took came back to me

So I’m following the map that leads to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following to you

The map that leads to you

Ain't nothing I can do

The map that leads to you

Following, following, following

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Maps dari Maroon 5