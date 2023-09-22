Lirik Lagu Maps oleh Maroon 5 dan Terjemahannya
Jumat, 22 September 2023 | 12:36 WIB
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – Sejak dirilis pada 16 Juni 2014 lagu Maps dari Maroon 5 menjadi salah satu lagu yang fenomenal. Pasalnya, hingga saat ini lagu Maps masih banyak didengar oleh masyarakat dan menjadi latar suara di media sosial.
Lirik lagu Maps berkisah tentang langkah yang harus dilakukan untuk memperbaiki hubungan dengan sang kekasih. Ia kecewa karena pasangannya yang tidak pernah ada saat dibutuhkan. Berikut lirik lagu Maps dari Maroon 5.
Lirik Lagu Maps yang dinyanyikan - Maroon 5
I miss taste of the sweet life
I miss the conversation
I’m searching for a song tonight
I’m changing all of the stations
I like to think that, we had it all
We drew a map to a better place
But on that road I took a fall
Oh baby why did you run away?
I was there for you
In your darkest times
I was there for you
In your darkest nights
But I wonder where were you
When I was at my worst
Down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder where were you
All the roads you took came back to me
So I’m following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following
I hear your voice in my sleep at night
Hard to resist temptation
Cause all these strangers come over me
Now I can’t get over you
No I just can’t get over you
I was there for you
In your darkest times
I was there for you
In your darkest nights
But I wonder where were you
When I was at my worst
Down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder where were you
All the roads you took came back to me
So I’m following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Oh oh oh
Oh oh oh
Yeah yeah yeah
Oh oh
Oh I was there for you
Oh In you darkest times
Oh I was there for you
Oh In your darkest nights
Oh I was there for you
Oh In you darkest times
Oh I was there for you
Oh In your darkest nights
But I wonder where were you
When I was at my worst
Down on my knees
And you said you had my back
So I wonder where were you
All the roads you took came back to me
So I’m following the map that leads to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following to you
The map that leads to you
Ain't nothing I can do
The map that leads to you
Following, following, following
Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Maps dari Maroon 5
BERITA TERKAIT
BERITA TERKINI
Banjir Besar Kiriman dari Malaysia, 2 Rumah Warga Malinau Hanyut Terseret Arus
Prabowo Disarankan Pilih Yusril sebagai Bakal Cawapres, Ini Alasannya
Relawan Tegaskan Ganjar Pranowo Tak Merendahkan Profesi Apa pun
Rayakan 15 Tahun Anniversary The Dark Night, Ini Deretan Film Batman Terbaik Versi Rotten Tomatoes
Bekuk Pemilik Situs Judi Online di Pekanbaru, Polisi Sita Aset Rp 57,7 Miliar
Polisi Tangkap 2 Preman yang Palak Pemobil Rp 200.000 di Pelabuhan Makassar
Alex Marwata Pastikan Bukan Pimpinan KPK yang Temui Tahanan, tetapi Perwira TNI
1
Kokok PSI: Kaesang Sudah PSI
5
B-FILES