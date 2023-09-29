Lirik Lagu Run dari Snow Patrol yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani di America’s Got Talent 2023

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Putri Ariani kembali memukau publik dalam dalam ajang America’s Got Talent 2023. Kali ini Putri membawakan lagu Run karya band Irlandia Utara, Snow Patrol.

Dalam penampilannya di final America’s Got Talent 2023 yang digelar pada Kamis (28/9/2023) waktu Indonesia, Putri Ariani bernyanyi bersama Leona Lewis, jebolan ajang pencarian bakat The X-Factor 2006. Leona Lewis juga pernah menyanyikan lagu Run dan memasukkan lagu cover tersebut ke album Spirit yang rilis tahun 2008.

Makna lirik lagu Run - Snow Patrol

Lirik lagu Run yang dinyanyikan Snow Patrol bercerita tentang sepasang kekasih yang dipersatukan oleh cinta sejati tetapi harus dipisahkan oleh takdir. Di satu sisi mereka masih berharap untuk bersatu, tetapi, di sisi lainnya harus menerima kenyataan akan kehilangan. Berikut lirik lagu Run dari Snow Patrol yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani.

Lirik Lagu Run oleh Snow Patrol

I'll sing it one last time for you

Then we really have to go

You've been the only thing that's right

In all I've done

And I can barely look at you

But every single time I do

I know we'll make it anywhere

Away from here

Light up, light up

As if you have a choice

Even if you cannot hear my voice

I'll be right beside you dear

Louder, louder

And we'll run for our lives

I can hardly speak I understand

Why you can't raise your voice to say

To think I might not see those eyes

Makes it so hard not to cry

And as we say our long goodbyes

I nearly do

Light up, light up

As if you have a choice

Even if you cannot hear my voice

I'll be right beside you, dear

Louder, louder

And we'll run for our lives

I can hardly speak I understand

Why you can't raise your voice to say?

Slower, slower

We don't have time for that

All I want is to find an easier way

To get out of our little heads

Have heart, my dear

We're bound to be afraid

Even if it's just for a few days

Making up for all this mess

Light up, light up

As if you have a choice

Even if you cannot hear my voice

I'll be right beside you dear

Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Runoleh Snow Patrol