Lirik Lagu Run dari Snow Patrol yang Dinyanyikan Putri Ariani di America’s Got Talent 2023
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Putri Ariani kembali memukau publik dalam dalam ajang America’s Got Talent 2023. Kali ini Putri membawakan lagu Run karya band Irlandia Utara, Snow Patrol.
Dalam penampilannya di final America’s Got Talent 2023 yang digelar pada Kamis (28/9/2023) waktu Indonesia, Putri Ariani bernyanyi bersama Leona Lewis, jebolan ajang pencarian bakat The X-Factor 2006. Leona Lewis juga pernah menyanyikan lagu Run dan memasukkan lagu cover tersebut ke album Spirit yang rilis tahun 2008.
Makna lirik lagu Run - Snow Patrol
Lirik lagu Run yang dinyanyikan Snow Patrol bercerita tentang sepasang kekasih yang dipersatukan oleh cinta sejati tetapi harus dipisahkan oleh takdir. Di satu sisi mereka masih berharap untuk bersatu, tetapi, di sisi lainnya harus menerima kenyataan akan kehilangan. Berikut lirik lagu Run dari Snow Patrol yang dinyanyikan Putri Ariani.
Lirik Lagu Run oleh Snow Patrol
I'll sing it one last time for you
Then we really have to go
You've been the only thing that's right
In all I've done
And I can barely look at you
But every single time I do
I know we'll make it anywhere
Away from here
Light up, light up
As if you have a choice
Even if you cannot hear my voice
I'll be right beside you dear
Louder, louder
And we'll run for our lives
I can hardly speak I understand
Why you can't raise your voice to say
To think I might not see those eyes
Makes it so hard not to cry
And as we say our long goodbyes
I nearly do
Light up, light up
As if you have a choice
Even if you cannot hear my voice
I'll be right beside you, dear
Louder, louder
And we'll run for our lives
I can hardly speak I understand
Why you can't raise your voice to say?
Slower, slower
We don't have time for that
All I want is to find an easier way
To get out of our little heads
Have heart, my dear
We're bound to be afraid
Even if it's just for a few days
Making up for all this mess
Light up, light up
As if you have a choice
Even if you cannot hear my voice
I'll be right beside you dear
Terjemahan Lirik Lagu Runoleh Snow Patrol
