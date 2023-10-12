Lirik Lagu Line Without A Hook dari Ricky Montgomery dan Terjemahannya

Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Line Without A Hook dinyanyikan oleh Ricky Montgomery dirilis pada 2016 ini kembali viral di media sosial, termasuk TikTok.

Lirik lagu Line Without A Hook mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta dan berharap bisa terus bersama dengan pujaan hatinya.

Tidak hanya Ricky Montgomery, Lagu ini juga banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh beberapa penyanyi, baik luar maupun dalam negeri. Berikut lirik lagu Line Without A Hook yang sedang viral di TikTok.

Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook oleh Ricky Montgomery

I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me

When we're alone

You can hold my hand

If no one's home

Do you like it when I'm away?

If I went and hurt my body, baby

Would you love me the same?

I can feel all my bones coming back

And I'm craving motion

Mama never really learns how to live by herself

It's a curse

And it's growing

You're a pond and I'm an ocean

Oh, all my emotions

Feel like explosions when you are around

And I've found a way to kill the sounds, oh

Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?

Oh, and if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa

I said no (I said no), I said no (I said no)

Listen close, it's a no

The wind is a-pounding on my back

And I found hope in a heart attack

Oh at last, it is past

Now I've got it, and you can't have it

Baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden, oh

And if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Darling, when I'm fast asleep

I've seen this person watching me

Saying, "Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me, is it worth it?" Oh

Guess there is something, and there is nothing

There is nothing in between

And in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer

Watching over me, he's singing

"She's a, she's a lady, and I am just a boy"

He's singing, "She's a, she's a lady, and I am just a line without a hook"

Baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you

I need you here to stay

I broke all my bones that day I found you

Crying at the lake

Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden, oh

And if I could take it all back

I swear that I would pull you from the tide

Terjemahan Lagu Line Without a Hook oleh Ricky Montgomery