Lirik Lagu Line Without A Hook dari Ricky Montgomery dan Terjemahannya
Kamis, 12 Oktober 2023 | 12:45 WIB
Jakarta, Beritasatu.com - Lagu Line Without A Hook dinyanyikan oleh Ricky Montgomery dirilis pada 2016 ini kembali viral di media sosial, termasuk TikTok.
Lirik lagu Line Without A Hook mengisahkan tentang seseorang yang sedang jatuh cinta dan berharap bisa terus bersama dengan pujaan hatinya.
Tidak hanya Ricky Montgomery, Lagu ini juga banyak dinyanyikan ulang oleh beberapa penyanyi, baik luar maupun dalam negeri. Berikut lirik lagu Line Without A Hook yang sedang viral di TikTok.
Lirik Lagu Line Without a Hook oleh Ricky Montgomery
I don't really give a damn about the way you touch me
When we're alone
You can hold my hand
If no one's home
Do you like it when I'm away?
If I went and hurt my body, baby
Would you love me the same?
I can feel all my bones coming back
And I'm craving motion
Mama never really learns how to live by herself
It's a curse
And it's growing
You're a pond and I'm an ocean
Oh, all my emotions
Feel like explosions when you are around
And I've found a way to kill the sounds, oh
Oh, baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden?
Oh, and if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa
I said no (I said no), I said no (I said no)
Listen close, it's a no
The wind is a-pounding on my back
And I found hope in a heart attack
Oh at last, it is past
Now I've got it, and you can't have it
Baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden, oh
And if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Darling, when I'm fast asleep
I've seen this person watching me
Saying, "Is it worth it? Is it worth it? Tell me, is it worth it?" Oh
Guess there is something, and there is nothing
There is nothing in between
And in my eyes, there is a tiny dancer
Watching over me, he's singing
"She's a, she's a lady, and I am just a boy"
He's singing, "She's a, she's a lady, and I am just a line without a hook"
Baby, I am a wreck when I'm without you
I need you here to stay
I broke all my bones that day I found you
Crying at the lake
Was it something I said to make you feel like you're a burden, oh
And if I could take it all back
I swear that I would pull you from the tide
Terjemahan Lagu Line Without a Hook oleh Ricky Montgomery
